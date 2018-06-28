Instagram: el emotivo mensaje de Paris para su abuelo, Joe Jackson

Paris Jackson, hija del difunto "Rey del Pop" Michael Jackson, escribió una emotiva carta de despedida a su abuelo Joseph, quien falleció este miércoles a raíz de un cáncer terminal que lo mantuvo hospitalizado durante un mes. El mensaje fue compartido en Instagram.
"Pasar esos últimos momentos contigo lo fue todo. Tener la posibilidad de decirte todo lo que necesitaba antes de despedirme fue una bendición. Todos los que fueron a visitarte lo hicieron con amor, respeto y mucho orgullo por ti, en sus corazones. Orgullosos de ti, de ser tus hijos, tus nietos, tus bisnietos; orgullosos de tener tu fuerza y compartir la dinastía que te has pasado la vida creando; orgullosos de ser un Jackson", es parte del mensaje que Paris publicó en su cuenta de Instagram.
Reconocida por su participación en eventos y por sus roles como modelo y actriz, recordó los últimos momentos que vivió junto a su abuelo "Joe" en el hospital.
RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. i made you promise me you’ll come visit me. you agreed and i’m going to hold you to it. and i promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten. my great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.
"Mi corazón está completo sabiendo que nos hemos dejado el uno al otro de esa manera. Te he hecho prometerme que vendrás a visitarme. Has aceptado y espero que lo cumplas. Y te he prometido que seguiremos contando tu historia una y otra vez para que nunca te olviden", comentó la joven de 20 años en Instagram.
"Mis bisnietos sabrán quién es Joseph Jackson. Te quiero, abuelo. Te quiero tanto que las palabras no pueden describirlo. Siento mucha gratitud hacia ti y siempre lo haré. Todos nos sentimos así. Gracias por todo. De verdad. Descansa en paz y pasa al otro lado. Te veré en mis sueños muy, muy pronto", agregó Paris, destacando la importancia de "Joe" en la creación de la dinastía Jackson.
"Tú eres el primer Jackson de verdad. La leyenda que lo empezó todo. Ninguno de nosotros estaría cerca de donde estamos ahora si no fuera por ti", finalizó.
(Fuente: El Universal, GDA)
