Instagram: el emotivo mensaje de Paris para su abuelo, Joe Jackson

Paris Jackson, hija del difunto "Rey del Pop" Michael Jackson, escribió una emotiva carta de despedida a su abuelo Joseph, quien falleció este miércoles a raíz de un cáncer terminal que lo mantuvo hospitalizado durante un mes. El mensaje fue compartido en Instagram.

"Pasar esos últimos momentos contigo lo fue todo. Tener la posibilidad de decirte todo lo que necesitaba antes de despedirme fue una bendición. Todos los que fueron a visitarte lo hicieron con amor, respeto y mucho orgullo por ti, en sus corazones. Orgullosos de ti, de ser tus hijos, tus nietos, tus bisnietos; orgullosos de tener tu fuerza y compartir la dinastía que te has pasado la vida creando; orgullosos de ser un Jackson", es parte del mensaje que Paris publicó en su cuenta de Instagram.

Reconocida por su participación en eventos y por sus roles como modelo y actriz, recordó los últimos momentos que vivió junto a su abuelo "Joe" en el hospital.

"Mi corazón está completo sabiendo que nos hemos dejado el uno al otro de esa manera. Te he hecho prometerme que vendrás a visitarme. Has aceptado y espero que lo cumplas. Y te he prometido que seguiremos contando tu historia una y otra vez para que nunca te olviden", comentó la joven de 20 años en Instagram.

"Mis bisnietos sabrán quién es Joseph Jackson. Te quiero, abuelo. Te quiero tanto que las palabras no pueden describirlo. Siento mucha gratitud hacia ti y siempre lo haré. Todos nos sentimos así. Gracias por todo. De verdad. Descansa en paz y pasa al otro lado. Te veré en mis sueños muy, muy pronto", agregó Paris, destacando la importancia de "Joe" en la creación de la dinastía Jackson.

"Tú eres el primer Jackson de verdad. La leyenda que lo empezó todo. Ninguno de nosotros estaría cerca de donde estamos ahora si no fuera por ti", finalizó.

(Fuente: El Universal, GDA)