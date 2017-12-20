Emily Estefan, hija de la cantante Gloria Estefan y del productor Emilio, presentó oficialmente en su cuenta de Instagram a su novia Gemeny Hernández con un mensaje de amor en respuesta al escrito que esta le dedicó primero con motivo de la celebración de su primer aniversario.
"Te amo. Todas y cada una de tus palabras me elevan. No puedo esperar más a que el mundo (y tú) vea lo que eres capaz de hacer", respondió la hija de los Estefan.
Antes Gemeny le había escrito: "Hay amor en cada esquina. Y no el típico amor al que piensas que me refiero. Ni flores, ni chocolate, ni canciones baratas de amor. Me refiero al amor verdadero. Al amor auténtico. A nuestro amor. Un amor que penetra en cada poro de él mismo. Un amor que te asfixia, que te sacude, que te da miedo, que te ilumina, que te cura, que te despierta".
"He vivido todos y cada uno de estos 365 días de mi vida perdida en este bello lugar, en este hermoso amor. Perdida en ti y en el extraordinario honor de amarte", concluyó.
What does it feel like to have words like THIS written about you? I’ll let you know when I have an answer.. for now.. I’m just a glowing puddle. I love you. Each and every word you write elevates me. (about me or not) I can’t wait for the world (and you) to see what you’re capable of. #Repost @holagemeny ・・・ “What do you have to say about our anniversary?” she asks, as if my love for her could ever find it’s resting place among the curling lines of letters turned words. It can’t. What do you do when your life comes to a stop as a result of one meeting, one person? How do you cope? Where do you go? I imagine these are things I would’ve asked myself if I had any choice in the matter. But I didn’t. You see, you swept me. You took me from my standing place and catapulted me to a new world. A brand new place, a most beautiful universe unlike anything I had every seen. (I know now I could only have reached it with you holding my hand.) There is love in every corner here. And not the kind of love you might think I’m referring to. Not flowers, chocolates, and poor-rhyme-scheme love. True love. Good love. Our love. Love that permeates every piece of its surroundings. Love that chokes you, shakes you, scares you, illuminates you, heals you, awakens you. Love that pours so much of itself into you, you can’t help but become it. Love that is so loud, everything else is just background noise. And it looks so much like you. I have lived every one of the last 365 days of my life lost in this beautiful place, this beautiful love. Lost in you, and the extraordinary honor of loving you. You are light, you are beauty, you are home, and you are all that I aspire to be. I don’t know where you came from, but I am sure glad you are here. To 1, to 2, to 20 lifetimes more. I love you. Yours, fully, Moon Flower P.S. Hearing our voices together is the closest I’ve been to heaven.
Un día antes, la joven de 23 años le había dedicado un mensaje a su novia en la previa de su celebración.
"Feliz aniversario a mi delicada, atrevida, inteligente, importante, honesta, amorosa, divertida, valiente, compasiva, paciente, badass, talentosa y la más hermosa... moonflower", escribió
One beautiful spin around the sun by your side. One complete Circle. And each circle that follows, will be formed around the last, creating the fiercest and fastest growing bond. And even though the bond resembles the closeness of roots and soil, the way in which it is being formed over time allows each and every ring involved to be completely suspended in mid air. Pull the people close in life who push you because they love you. Who open your mind because they want to adventure with you. Who teach you how to respect the things you value, including yourself. And most of all, who love you because they love YOU. Happy anniversary to my delicate, bold, intelligent, important, honest, loving, funny (but not funnier than me), brave, compassionate, patient, badass, talented, and the most beautiful... Moon Flower. I love you. One circle exquisitely sealed in time forever. Cheers to many more, and tons more laughing. 🔸12/13🔸
La hija de Emilio y Gloria, de 22 años, graduada del College de Música de Berklee, en Boston, lanzó en febrero pasado su primer álbum "Take Whatever You Want" (Toma lo que quieras) y es dueña de su propia compañía disquera.
