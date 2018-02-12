Si había alguna esperanza que la tercera parte de la película de "Sex and the city" se haga realidad y que sus intérpretes fumen la pipa de la paz, esta se esfumó luego que Kim Cattrall, quien interpretó a "Samantha" en la serie, llamara hipócrita a Sarah Jessica Parker luego de recibir sus condolencias tras la muerte de su hermano.

"No necesito tu amor o apoyo en este trágico momento @sarahjessicaparker. Déjame dejar esto muy claro. (Si no lo he hecho ya) No eres mi familia. No eres mi amiga", le escribió Catrall a su ex compañera de reparto.

Sarah Jessica Parker aún no ha respondido a Cattrall, quien también se ha pronunciado sobre el saludo de condolencia de otras de sus ex compañeras de "Sex and the city" aunque de una forma totalmente diferente.

"Cynthia, escuchar tus palabras significó mucho para mí. Gracias por comunicarte. Con amor, Kim", fue la respuesta de la ex actriz de "Samantha".

