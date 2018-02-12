Módulos Temas Día
Hoy

Más en Hollywood

Hollywood

Kim Cattrall respondió así a condolencias de Cynthia Nixon

Luego de llamar "hipócrita" a Sarah Jessica Parker tras el pésame que esta le dio por la muerte de su hermano, la actriz que interpretó a 'Samantha' en la serie, se dirigió a su otra compañera de reparto

Kim Cattrall respondió así a condolencias de Cynthia Nixon

Kim Cattrall respondió así a condolencias de Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon y Kim Cattrall en una escena de la película "Sex and the City: The Movie" en 2008. (Foto: AP)

Redacción EC

Si había alguna esperanza que la tercera parte de la película de "Sex and the city" se haga realidad y que sus intérpretes fumen la pipa de la paz, esta se esfumó luego que Kim Cattrall, quien interpretó a "Samantha" en la serie, llamara hipócrita a Sarah Jessica Parker luego de recibir sus condolencias tras la muerte de su hermano.

"No necesito tu amor o apoyo en este trágico momento @sarahjessicaparker. Déjame dejar esto muy claro. (Si no lo he hecho ya) No eres mi familia. No eres mi amiga", le escribió Catrall a su ex compañera de reparto.

Notas relacionadas

Sarah Jessica Parker aún no ha respondido a Cattrall, quien también se ha pronunciado sobre el saludo de condolencia de otras de sus ex compañeras de "Sex and the city" aunque de una forma totalmente diferente.

"Cynthia, escuchar tus palabras significó mucho para mí. Gracias por comunicarte. Con amor, Kim", fue la respuesta de la ex actriz de "Samantha".

Kim Cattrall respondió así a condolencias de Cynthia Nixon

Kim Cattrall respondió así a condolencias de Cynthia Nixon

Captura de pantalla del mensaje que escribió Kim Cattrall en Instagram a Cynthia Nixon. (Foto: Instagram)

Tags Relacionados:

Cinthya Nixon

Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker

Leer comentarios ()

Te puede interesar

  • Jr. Santa Rosa #300 Lima 1 Perú
  • DIRECTOR GENERAL:
  • Francisco Miró Quesada Cantuarias
  • DIRECTOR PERIODÍSTICO:
  • Fernando Berckemeyer Olaechea
Red El Comercio

© Empresa Editora El Comercio - Copyright © Elcomercio.pe - Grupo El Comercio - Todos los derechos reservados.

gdaMiembro de Grupo de Diarios América

Subir
Fotogalerías
Hoy
Ir a portada