Módulos Temas Día
Hoy

Más en Hollywood

Hollywood

MTV VMA 2018: así son los ensayos de Jennifer López para su presentación

Alex Rodriguez, pareja de Jennifer López, compartió videos de la cantante ensayando para su presentación en los MTV Video Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez maquillaje

Jennifer López recibirá premio Michael Jackson Video Vanguard en los Michael Jackson Video Vanguard. (Foto: Agencia)

Redacción EC

La cantante Jennifer López recibirá este lunes el Michael Jackson Video Vanguard, un premio a su trayectoria artística durante el MTV Video Music Awards en el Radio City Music Hall de Nueva York.

La cantante también hará una presentación musical durante los MTV VMA. Por ello, está ensayando muy fuerte. Su novio, Alex Rodriguez, orgulloso del trabajo de la estrella pop compartió un video del ensayo en su cuenta de Instagram.

En el video de Instagram, Rodriguez muestra parte de la coreografía que hará Jennifer López este lunes durante los MTV Video Music Awards.

"La cantidad de sudor, enfoque, impulso y determinación que pone (Jennifer López) en todo lo que hace es realmente inspirador", se lee en la descripción del video del beisbolista.

"Ella es la encarnación de lo que representa el Video Vanguard Award de Michael Jackson. Toda una vida de logros, y todavía busca el cielo todos los días", escribió el orgulloso novio en Instagram.

La cadena MTV transmitirá la gala tanto en su canal como en su plataforma online MTV Live (servicio por suscripción). La ceremonia también se podrá ver en los Estados Unidos en VH1, Comedy Central, BET y CMT.

Tags Relacionados:

MTV VMA

MTV Video Music Awards

Jennifer López

Leer comentarios ()

Te puede interesar

  • Jr. Santa Rosa #300 Lima 1 Perú
  • DIRECTOR GENERAL:
  • Francisco Miró Quesada Cantuarias
  • DIRECTOR PERIODÍSTICO:
  • Juan José Garrido Koechlin
Red El Comercio

© Empresa Editora El Comercio - Copyright © Elcomercio.pe - Grupo El Comercio - Todos los derechos reservados.

gdaMiembro de Grupo de Diarios América

SubirIr aúltimas noticiasIr a Somos
Fotogalerías
Hoy
Ir a portada