MTV VMA 2018: así son los ensayos de Jennifer López para su presentación

La cantante Jennifer López recibirá este lunes el Michael Jackson Video Vanguard, un premio a su trayectoria artística durante el MTV Video Music Awards en el Radio City Music Hall de Nueva York.
La cantante también hará una presentación musical durante los MTV VMA. Por ello, está ensayando muy fuerte. Su novio, Alex Rodriguez, orgulloso del trabajo de la estrella pop compartió un video del ensayo en su cuenta de Instagram.
En el video de Instagram, Rodriguez muestra parte de la coreografía que hará Jennifer López este lunes durante los MTV Video Music Awards.
"La cantidad de sudor, enfoque, impulso y determinación que pone (Jennifer López) en todo lo que hace es realmente inspirador", se lee en la descripción del video del beisbolista.
. Somehow, I went from performing on baseball’s greatest stage, Yankee Stadium, to ... working on the backstage crew? . Mad respect for what these guys do behind the scenes, but I’m secretly hoping someone notices my dancing skills back here because so I can somehow be closer to see @jlo kill it Monday at the @mtv #VMA Awards. . The amount of sweat, focus, drive and determination she puts in everything she does is truly inspiring. She’s the embodiment of what the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award represents. A lifetime of achievement, and she still reaches for the sky every single day. . #icon #legend #superstar
"Ella es la encarnación de lo que representa el Video Vanguard Award de Michael Jackson. Toda una vida de logros, y todavía busca el cielo todos los días", escribió el orgulloso novio en Instagram.
La cadena MTV transmitirá la gala tanto en su canal como en su plataforma online MTV Live (servicio por suscripción). La ceremonia también se podrá ver en los Estados Unidos en VH1, Comedy Central, BET y CMT.
Leer comentarios ()