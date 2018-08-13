Módulos Temas Día
Teen Choice Awards 2018: todos los ganadores de la gala

"The Greatest Showman", "Riverdale", Camila Cabello y Khalid llevaron a casa múltiples tablas de surf en el evento realizado Los Ángeles

Riverdale

Elenco de la serie "Riverdale" (Foto: Reuters)

Redacción EC

Los Teen Choice Awards 2018 se realizaron el último domingo en Los Ángeles, donde las más galardonada fue la serie juvenil "Riverdale", en la categorías de televisión.

El evento de este año honró a los mejores en cine, televisión, música, deportes, moda, comedia e Internet, en base a más de 150 millones de votos emitidos por adolescentes en Twitter y FOX.com.

La ceremonia incluyó actuaciones de Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Foster the People, Khalid, Lauv y Evvie McKinney, el ganador de la temporada de la serie de realidad musical "The Four: Battle For Stardom".

AQUÍ LA LISTA COMPLETA DE GANADORES:

Choice Action Movie
"Avengers: Infinity War"

Choice Action Movie Actor
Robert Downey Jr. – "Avengers: Infinity War"

Choice Action Movie Actress
Scarlett Johansson – "Avengers: Infinity War"

Choice Sci-Fi Movie
"Black Panther"

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor
Chris Hemsworth – "Thor: Ragnarok"

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
Letitia Wright – "Black Panther"

Choice Fantasy Movie
"Coco"

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
Anthony Gonzalez – "Coco"

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
Carrie Fisher – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Choice Drama Movie
"The Greatest Showman"

Choice Drama Movie Actor
Zac Efron – "The Greatest Showman"

Choice Drama Movie Actress
Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"

Choice Comedy Movie
"Love, Simon"

Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"

Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Anna Kendrick – "Pitch Perfect 3"

Choice Summer Movie
"Los Increíbles 2"

Choice Summer Movie Actor
Chris Pratt – "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

Choice Summer Movie Actress
Bryce Dallas Howard – "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"

Choice Movie Villain
Michael B. Jordan – "Black Panther"

Choice Breakout Movie Star
Nick Robinson – "Love, Simon"

Choice MovieShip
Zac Efron & Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"

Choice Drama TV Show
"Riverdale"

Choice Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse – "Riverdale"

Choice Drama TV Actress
Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale"

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Matthew Daddario – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Millie Bobby Brown – "Stranger Things"

Choice Action TV Show
"The Flash"

Choice Action TV Actor
Grant Gustin – "The Flash"

Choice Action TV Actress
Melissa Benoist – "Supergirl"

Choice Comedy TV Show
"The Big Bang Theory"

Choice Comedy TV Actor
Jaime Camil – "Jane the Virgin"

Choice Comedy TV Actress
Gina Rodriguez – "Jane the Virgin"

Choice Animated TV Show
"Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir"

Choice Reality TV Show
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

Choice Throwback TV Show
"Friends"

Choice TV Personality
Chrissy Teigen – "Lip Sync Battle"

Choice Summer TV Show
"So You Think You Can Dance"

Choice Summer TV Star
Olivia Holt – "Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger"

Choice TV Villain
Mark Consuelos – "Riverdale"

Choice Breakout TV Show
"On My Block"

Choice Breakout TV Star
Vanessa Morgan – "Riverdale"

Choice TVShip
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Choice Male Artist
Louis Tomlinson

Choice Female Artist
Camila Cabello

Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Country Artist
Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
The Chainsmokers

Choice Latin Artist
CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons

Choice Song: Female Artist
Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – "Havana"

Choice Song: Male Artist
Ed Sheeran – "Perfect"

Choice Song: Group
5 Seconds of Summer – "Youngblood"

Choice Collaboration
Zac Efron & Zendaya – "Rewrite the Stars" ("The Greatest Showman" soundtrack)

Choice Summer Song
"Back To You" – Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Female Artist
Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist
Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group
5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Tour
Harry Styles – Live on Tour

Choice Pop Song
"In My Blood" – Shawn Mendes

Choice Country Song
"Meant to Be" – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

Choice Electronic/Dance Song
"All Night" – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

Choice Latin Song
"Familiar" – Liam Payne & J Balvin

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
“Love Lies” – Khalid & Normani

Choice Rock/Alternative Song
"Whatever It Takes" – Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist
Khalid

Choice Next Big Thing
Jackson Wang

Choice Female Web Star
Liza Koshy

Choice Male Web Star
The Dolan Twins

Choice Comedy Web Star
Liza Koshy

Choice Music Web Star
Erika Costell

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star
James Charles

Choice Twit
Anna Kendrick

Choice Instagrammer
Selena Gomez

Choice Snapchatter
Ariana Grande

Choice YouTuber
Liza Koshy

Choice Muser
Mackenzie Ziegler

Choice Comedian
The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete
LeBron James

Choice Female Athlete
Serena Williams

Choice Liplock
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale"

Choice Hissy Fit
Madelaine Petsch – "Riverdale"

Choice Scene Stealer
Vanessa Morgan – "Riverdale"

Choice Style Icon
Harry Styles

Choice Female Hottie
Lauren Jauregui

Choice Male Hottie
Cole Sprouse

Choice Videogame
Fortnite

Choice Dancer
Maddie Ziegler

Choice Model
Gigi Hadid

Choice International Artist
BTS

Choice Fandom
#BTSArmy

Teen Choice Awards

Riverdale

