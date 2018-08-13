Teen Choice Awards 2018: todos los ganadores de la gala

Los Teen Choice Awards 2018 se realizaron el último domingo en Los Ángeles, donde las más galardonada fue la serie juvenil "Riverdale", en la categorías de televisión.

El evento de este año honró a los mejores en cine, televisión, música, deportes, moda, comedia e Internet, en base a más de 150 millones de votos emitidos por adolescentes en Twitter y FOX.com.

La ceremonia incluyó actuaciones de Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Foster the People, Khalid, Lauv y Evvie McKinney, el ganador de la temporada de la serie de realidad musical "The Four: Battle For Stardom".

AQUÍ LA LISTA COMPLETA DE GANADORES:



Choice Action Movie

"Avengers: Infinity War"



Choice Action Movie Actor

Robert Downey Jr. – "Avengers: Infinity War"



Choice Action Movie Actress

Scarlett Johansson – "Avengers: Infinity War"



Choice Sci-Fi Movie

"Black Panther"



Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth – "Thor: Ragnarok"



Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

Letitia Wright – "Black Panther"



Choice Fantasy Movie

"Coco"



Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

Anthony Gonzalez – "Coco"



Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

Carrie Fisher – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"



Choice Drama Movie

"The Greatest Showman"



Choice Drama Movie Actor

Zac Efron – "The Greatest Showman"



Choice Drama Movie Actress

Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"



Choice Comedy Movie

"Love, Simon"



Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"



Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Anna Kendrick – "Pitch Perfect 3"



Choice Summer Movie

"Los Increíbles 2"



Choice Summer Movie Actor

Chris Pratt – "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"



Choice Summer Movie Actress

Bryce Dallas Howard – "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"



Choice Movie Villain

Michael B. Jordan – "Black Panther"



Choice Breakout Movie Star

Nick Robinson – "Love, Simon"



Choice MovieShip

Zac Efron & Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"



Choice Drama TV Show

"Riverdale"



Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse – "Riverdale"



Choice Drama TV Actress

Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale"



Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"



Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Matthew Daddario – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"



Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Millie Bobby Brown – "Stranger Things"



Choice Action TV Show

"The Flash"



Choice Action TV Actor

Grant Gustin – "The Flash"



Choice Action TV Actress

Melissa Benoist – "Supergirl"



Choice Comedy TV Show

"The Big Bang Theory"



Choice Comedy TV Actor

Jaime Camil – "Jane the Virgin"



Choice Comedy TV Actress

Gina Rodriguez – "Jane the Virgin"



Choice Animated TV Show

"Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir"



Choice Reality TV Show

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"



Choice Throwback TV Show

"Friends"



Choice TV Personality

Chrissy Teigen – "Lip Sync Battle"



Choice Summer TV Show

"So You Think You Can Dance"



Choice Summer TV Star

Olivia Holt – "Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger"



Choice TV Villain

Mark Consuelos – "Riverdale"



Choice Breakout TV Show

"On My Block"



Choice Breakout TV Star

Vanessa Morgan – "Riverdale"



Choice TVShip

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”



Choice Male Artist

Louis Tomlinson



Choice Female Artist

Camila Cabello



Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer



Choice Country Artist

Carrie Underwood



Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

The Chainsmokers



Choice Latin Artist

CNCO



Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B



Choice Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons



Choice Song: Female Artist

Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – "Havana"



Choice Song: Male Artist

Ed Sheeran – "Perfect"



Choice Song: Group

5 Seconds of Summer – "Youngblood"



Choice Collaboration

Zac Efron & Zendaya – "Rewrite the Stars" ("The Greatest Showman" soundtrack)



Choice Summer Song

"Back To You" – Selena Gomez



Choice Summer Female Artist

Camila Cabello



Choice Summer Male Artist

Shawn Mendes



Choice Summer Group

5 Seconds of Summer



Choice Summer Tour

Harry Styles – Live on Tour



Choice Pop Song

"In My Blood" – Shawn Mendes



Choice Country Song

"Meant to Be" – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)



Choice Electronic/Dance Song

"All Night" – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui



Choice Latin Song

"Familiar" – Liam Payne & J Balvin



Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

“Love Lies” – Khalid & Normani



Choice Rock/Alternative Song

"Whatever It Takes" – Imagine Dragons



Choice Breakout Artist

Khalid



Choice Next Big Thing

Jackson Wang



Choice Female Web Star

Liza Koshy



Choice Male Web Star

The Dolan Twins



Choice Comedy Web Star

Liza Koshy



Choice Music Web Star

Erika Costell



Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star

James Charles



Choice Twit

Anna Kendrick



Choice Instagrammer

Selena Gomez



Choice Snapchatter

Ariana Grande



Choice YouTuber

Liza Koshy



Choice Muser

Mackenzie Ziegler



Choice Comedian

The Dolan Twins



Choice Male Athlete

LeBron James



Choice Female Athlete

Serena Williams



Choice Liplock

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale"



Choice Hissy Fit

Madelaine Petsch – "Riverdale"



Choice Scene Stealer

Vanessa Morgan – "Riverdale"



Choice Style Icon

Harry Styles



Choice Female Hottie

Lauren Jauregui



Choice Male Hottie

Cole Sprouse



Choice Videogame

Fortnite



Choice Dancer

Maddie Ziegler



Choice Model

Gigi Hadid



Choice International Artist

BTS



Choice Fandom

#BTSArmy