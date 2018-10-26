Módulos Temas Día
Twitter: Justin Bieber se vuelve viral por su peculiar forma de comer un burrito

El canadiense se ha convertido en la comidilla de los usuarios de Reddit luego de ser fotografiado en la calle comiendo "de manera errada" el platillo mexicano

Justin Bieber. (Foto: Agencias)

Redacción EC

Una imagen de Justin Bieber publicada en Reddit y compartida en Twitter se ha convertido en el nuevo viral de las redes. ¿La razón? La forma en cómo el intérprete de "Sorry" come un burrito.

El cantante canadiense fue captado sentado en la banca de un parque mientras comía cómodamente la tortilla rellena.

Diversos usuarios en Twitter han compartido la fotografía asegurando que Justin Bieber está comiendo de manera equivocada el burrito, pues lo tradicional es comerlo de forma vertical y no horizontal, como lo hizo él.

Incluso otros han bromeado con lo sucedido y aseguran que a Justin Bieber se le ve "muy hambriento". Aquí algunos ejemplos:

