Twitter: Justin Bieber se vuelve viral por su peculiar forma de comer un burrito

Una imagen de Justin Bieber publicada en Reddit y compartida en Twitter se ha convertido en el nuevo viral de las redes. ¿La razón? La forma en cómo el intérprete de "Sorry" come un burrito.
El cantante canadiense fue captado sentado en la banca de un parque mientras comía cómodamente la tortilla rellena.
Diversos usuarios en Twitter han compartido la fotografía asegurando que Justin Bieber está comiendo de manera equivocada el burrito, pues lo tradicional es comerlo de forma vertical y no horizontal, como lo hizo él.
Incluso otros han bromeado con lo sucedido y aseguran que a Justin Bieber se le ve "muy hambriento". Aquí algunos ejemplos:
Someone tell Justin Bieber that a burrito is not a harmonica. pic.twitter.com/yIqnSjqWMA— Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) 26 de octubre de 2018
does....justin bieber not know how... burritos work ? pic.twitter.com/WWKP2ttARe— Ryan Bassil (@ryanbassil) 25 de octubre de 2018
this picture of justin bieber incorrectly eating a burrito is what i see when white people put arepa toppings on top of the arepa pic.twitter.com/ffUsJ9WY2N— rachel grace almeida (@_rachelgrace) 25 de octubre de 2018
Just stared at a picture of Justin Bieber eating a burrito from the middle for five minutes.— Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) 25 de octubre de 2018
The way Justin Bieber is eating this burrito will haunt me for the rest of my life. pic.twitter.com/UCZHvD57XF— reilly martin (@reilly_grace) 25 de octubre de 2018
My new Halloween costume is Justin Bieber eating a sideways burrito in the park pic.twitter.com/ccuItSaUGW— chlotergeist (@chloebryan) 25 de octubre de 2018
justin bieber thinks burritos are harmonicas pic.twitter.com/9MsmsTlLvW— 𝖇𝖗𝖔𝖆𝖟𝖆𝖞 (@broazay) 25 de octubre de 2018
Leer comentarios ()