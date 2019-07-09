"Breaking Bad": proyecto de Aaron Paul y Bryan Cranston no tiene que ver con la serie

Tras semanas de especulaciones Aaron Paul y Bryan Cranston por fin revelaron cuál era el proyecto secreto en el que estaban trabajando y, a diferencia de lo pensado, no se trataba de una reunión de Jesse Pinkman y Walter White por "Breaking Bad".

►"Breaking Bad": película basada en la serie se emitiría por Netflix

►"Breaking Bad": Bryan Cranston habla sobre el futuro de Walter White en la nueva película



Este martes y tal como ya lo habían anunciado, ambos actores revelaron a través de sus cuentas en Instagram cuál era el proyecto en el que venían trabajando, el cual está totalmente alejado de la producción cinematográfica: el lanzamiento de un mezcal al que llamaron "Dos Hombres".



"Hace tres años nos sentamos en un bar de sushi en Nueva York. Hablando de la vida y de lo que podríamos hacer juntos en el camino. Tuvimos el mejor momento de nuestras vidas mientras filmábamos Breaking Bad y realmente creamos un vínculo muy especial Sabiendo que no pudimos compartir la pantalla durante un tiempo, nuestros pensamientos se dirigieron a un nuevo proyecto", indicaron inicialmente Aaron Paul y Bryan Cranston.

"Tomamos unos cócteles y pensamos en lo que debería ser. El más joven miró su bebida y dijo: '¿Sabes lo que debemos hacer? Debemos hacer un Mezcal realmente especial'. El más viejo dijo: '¿te refieres al licor con un gusano en el fondo? Nah, eso fue solo un truco de mierda, me refiero a un mezcal artesanal real hecho a mano en México'", agregaron.

"Después de esa cena no pudimos sacar la idea de nuestras cabezas. Entonces, comenzamos a viajar a Oaxaca para ver si podíamos encontrarlo, y queremos decir que tenía que ser "eso", algo muy bueno que incluso a las personas que no creen que les guste el Mezcal les encantará. Tenía que ser perfecto o no íbamos a hacerlo", precisaron los actores.

Aaron Paul y Bryan Cranston contaron todo lo que tuvieron que hacer para sacar adelante su proyecto: "Buscamos por todo el estado de Oaxaca, conocimos a personas increíbles en el camino y, después de una búsqueda hermosa y agotadora en ese majestuoso paisaje, creímos que habíamos encontrado nuestro lugar. Nuestro Mezcal".

"Estaba en un camino de tierra, en un pequeño pueblo, a unas horas del centro de la ciudad, lo encontramos y fue perfecto. Santa mierda fue perfecta. Nos miramos y simplemente asintimos. Eso es todo. Lo llamamos Dos Hombres - dos chicos en una búsqueda. Ha sido un viaje largo y loco y no podríamos estar más contentos de compartir esto con usted y con el resto del mundo", explicaron.

"Estamos locos por el sabor, el aroma y la versatilidad de este antiguo alcohol ahumado. Pruébenlo, y déjennos saber lo que piensan. Estamos seguros de que les encantará. Bueno, esa es nuestra historia. ¿Qué es lo suyo? Ir a doshombres.com para obtener una botella. Síganos en @Doshombres y @Mezcal para conocer más sobre el mezcal y los dos hombres", finalizaron.

Las publicaciones realizadas por Bryan Cranston y Aaron Paul en Instagram hace menos de 12 horas y están a punto de superar los 600,000 "Me gusta". En ellas, demostraron que además del de ser compañeros se han vuelto grandes amigos y ahora también socios.

Además, en los comentarios, muchos de sus fanáticos mostraron su decepción y desilusión porque el anuncio no estaba referido a su participación en la película de "Breaking Bad", proyecto que ya ha sido confirmado por Vince Gilligan, creador de la serie.