La organización de los 26° Critics Choice Awards dio a conocer este lunes los nominados para la categoría TV. La ceremonia se celebrará el 7 de marzo en el canal CW y Taye Diggs será el anfitrión por tercera vez.
Los nominados para películas y el formato de cómo se desarrollará la vigésima sexta ceremonia se conocerá el 7 de febrero.
“En un año en el que la necesidad de entretenimiento era innegable, la industria se unió para ofrecer hermosas series que nos deleitaron, educaron, desafiaron y, lo más importante, nos unieron a todos”, comentó a Deadline el director ejecutivo de Critics Choice Associations, Joey Berlin.
Netflix fue la plataforma que lideró el listado con 26 nominaciones en total. Mientras que HBO y HBO Max obtuvieron 24, muy cerca de Netflix. Mira la lista completa:
MEJOR SERIE DRAMA
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- The Mandalorian (Disney +)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Perry Mason (HBO)
- This Is Us (NBC)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Jason Bateman - Ozark (Netflix)
- Sterling K.Brown - This Is Us (NBC)
- Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- Josh O’Connor - The Crown (Netflix)
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC) )
- Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA
- Christine Baranski - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Olivia Colman - The Crown (Netflix)
- Emma Corrin - The Crown (Netflix)
- Claire Danes - Homeland (Showtime)
- Laura Linney - Ozark (Netflix)
- Jurnee Smollett - País de Lovecraft (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Justin Hartley - This Is Us (NBC)
- John Lithgow - Perry Mason (HBO)
- Tobias Menzies - The Crown (Netflix)
- Tom Pelphrey - Ozark (Netflix)
- Michael K . Williams - País de Lovecraft (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Gillian Anderson - The Crown (Netflix)
- Cynthia Erivo - The Outsider (HBO)
- Julia Garner - Ozark (Netflix)
- Janet McTeer - Ozark (Netflix)
- Wunmi Mosaku - Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul (AMC)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Better Things (FX)
- The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Mom (CBS)
- PEN15 (Hulu)
- Ramy (Hulu)
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Hank Azaria - Brockmire (IFC)
- Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great (Hulu)
- Eugene Levy - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)
- Ramy Youssef - Ramy (Hulu )
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Pamela Adlon - Better Things (FX)
- Christina Applegate - Dead to Me (Netflix)
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Natasia Demetriou - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Catherine O’Hara - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Issa Rae - Inseguro (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- William Fichtner - Mom (CBS)
- Harvey Guillén - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Daniel Levy - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Alex Newell - Lista de reproducción extraordinaria de Zoey (NBC)
- Mark Proksch - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Andrew Rannells - Lunes Negro (Showtime)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Lecy Goranson - The Conners (ABC)
- Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time (Pop)
- Annie Murphy - Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Ashley Park - Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- Jaime Pressly - Mom (CBS)
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso (Apple TV +)
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
- I May Destroy You (HBO)
- Mrs. America (FX)
- Gente normal (Hulu)
- The Plot Against America (HBO)
- The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
- Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
- The Undoing (HBO)
- Unorthodox (Netflix)
MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Bad Education (HBO)
- Between the World and Me (HBO)
- The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
- Hamilton (Disney +)
- Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)
- What the Constitution Significa para mí (Amazon Studios)
MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- John Boyega - Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
- Hugh Grant - The Undoing (HBO)
- Paul Mescal - Gente normal (Hulu)
- Chris Rock - Fargo (FX)
- Mark Ruffalo - Sé que esto es cierto (HBO)
- Morgan Spector - La trama en contra América (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Cate Blanchett - Sra. América (FX)
- Michaela Coel - Puedo destruirte (HBO)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones - Gente normal (Hulu)
- Shira Haas - Poco ortodoxa (Netflix)
- Anya Taylor-Joy - El gambito de la reina (Netflix)
- Tessa Thompson - El amor de Sylvie (Amazon Studios)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Daveed Diggs - The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
- Joshua Caleb Johnson - The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
- Dylan McDermott - Hollywood (Netflix)
- Donald Sutherland - The Undoing (HBO)
- Glynn Turman - Fargo (FX)
- John Turturro - The Plot Against America (HBO)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Uzo Aduba - Señora América (FX)
- Betsy Brandt - Almas gemelas (AMC)
- Marielle Heller - El gambito de la reina (Netflix)
- Margo Martindale - Señora América (FX)
- Winona Ryder - La conspiración contra Estados Unidos (HBO)
- Tracey Ullman - Señora América (FX)
MEJOR TALK SHOW
- Desus & Mero (Showtime)
- Full Frontal con Samantha Bee (TBS)
- The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC / Syndicated)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA
- Fortune Feimster: Dulce y salado (Netflix)
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 horas para matar (Netflix)
- Marc Maron: Fin de los tiempos divertidos (Netflix)
- Michelle Buteau: Bienvenido a Buteaupia (Netflix)
- Patton Oswalt: Amo todo (Netflix)
MEJOR SERIE CORTA
- The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)
- Better Call Saul: Entrenamiento de ética con Kim Wexler (AMC / Youtube)
- Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)
- Nikki Fre $ h (Quibi)
- Reno 911! (Quibi)
- Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)
