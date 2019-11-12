El servicio de streaming Disney+ fue lanzado en los Estados Unidos este 12 de noviembre y su triunfo será central para el futuro de la ‘casa del ratón’.
Es por eso que Disney está intentando dar su mejor impresión, proporcionando más de 500 películas y 3.500 episodios entre los que incluye material de sus clásicos de Disney y Pixar, así como producciones de Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm (Star Wars), National Geographic y 21st Century Fox.
Además, Disney+ tendrá contenido original se irá estrenando a lo largo de su existencia. Por el momento, esto es lo que está disponible en Disney+ a su salida el 12 de noviembre.
CONTENIDO ORIGINAL
SERIES
"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" - Serie basada en la popular película "High School Musical".
"The Mandalorian" - Serie ambientada en el universo de Star Wars. A unos años de la caída del Imperio por las fuerzas Rebeldes, un cazarrecompenzas mandaloriano navega por el mundo criminal.
SERIES - NO FICCIÓN
"Disney Family Sundays " - Un show que enseña manualidades para grandes y chicos.
"Encore!" - Actriz y productora Kristen Bell reune el elenco de un musical escolar para hacerlos recrear escenas de famosas obras como "La novicia rebelde", "Annie" y "La bella y la bestia".
"The Imagineering Story" - Una serie de documentales sobre la construcción de los parques de diversiones de Disney.
"Marvel's Hero Project" - Una serie de historias inspiradoras de niños 'héroes0 que han cambiado sus comunidades positivamente.
"Pixar In Real Life" - Personajes de las películas de Pixar aparecen en el mundo real en este show de bromas.
"The World According to Jeff Goldblum" - El actor Jeff Goldblum nos presenta diversos temas (helados, tatuajes, bicicletas), hablando con expertos y descubriéndolos con la audiencia.
CORTOS
"Forky Asks a Question" - Forky, el nuevo personaje de "Toy Story 4", presenta una pregunta de diversos tópicos como el dinero, la amistad, el amor, entre otras.
"SparkShorts" - Serie de cortometrajes por empleados de Pixar.
PELÍCULAS ORIGINALES
"Lady and the Tramp" - Remake del clásico de la animación "La dama y el vagabundo" hecho con la ayuda de gráficos de computadora y adorables actores caninos.
"Noelle" - Película protagonizada por Anna Kendrick y Bill Hader sobre los hijos de Santa Claus.
DOCUMENTALES
"Dolphin Reef" - Documental sobre delfines narrado por Natalie Portman
TODO LO DEMÁS (en inglés)
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Pinocchio
- Swiss Family Robinson
- Fantasia
- The Reluctant Dragon
- Dumbo
- Bambi
- Saludos Amigos
- The Three Caballeros
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Fun and Fancy Free
- Melody Time
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
- Cinderella
- Treasure Island
- Alice in Wonderland
- The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men
- Peter Pan
- The Living Desert
- The Vanishing Prairie
- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
- Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier
- Lady and the Tramp
- The African Lion
- Davy Crockett and the River Pirates
- Secrets of Life
- The Story of Perri
- Old Yeller
- White Wilderness
- The Sign of Zorro
- Sleeping Beauty
- The Shaggy Dog
- Darby O’Gill and the Little People
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Jungle Cat
- Pollyanna
- Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
- 101 Dalmatians
- The Absent-Minded Professor
- The Parent Trap
- Greyfriars Bobby
- Babes in Toyland
- The Prince and the Pauper
- Almost Angels
- Sammy, the Way-Out Seal
- The Incredible Journey
- The Sword in the Stone
- Mary Poppins
- Emil and the Detectives
- Those Calloways
- The Sound of Music
- That Darn Cat!
- The Ugly Daschund
- The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin
- The Jungle Book
- Blackbeard’s Ghost
- The Love Bug
- The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes
- The Aristocats
- The Barefoot Executive
- The Million Dollar Duck
- Bedknobs and Broomsticks
- Justin Morgan Had a Horse
- The Biscuit Eater
- Snowball Express
- Robin Hood
- Herbie Rides Again
- The Bears and I
- The Castaway Cowboy
- The Strongest Man in the World
- Escape to Witch Mountain
- The Apple Dumpling Gang
- Gus
- Treasure of Matecumbe
- The Shaggy D.A.
- Freaky Friday
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- The Rescuers
- Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo
- Pete’s Dragon
- Candleshoe
- Return from Witch Mountain
- The Cat from Outer Space
- The Muppet Movie
- The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again
- Unidentified Flying Oddball
- Spider-Woman
- The Black Hole
- Sultan and the Rock Star
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Herbie Goes Bananas
- The Ghosts of Buxley Hall
- Amy
- The Great Muppet Caper
- The Fox and the Hound
- Spider-Man (TV Series, 1981)
- Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends
- TRON
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Return to Oz
- The Black Cauldron
- Adventures of the Gummi Bears
- The Journey of Natty Gann
- One Magic Christmas
- Mr. Boogedy
- Fuzzbucket
- Casebusters
- The Great Mouse Detective
- Flight of the Navigator
- The Christmas Star
- Benji the Hunted
- Ducktales
- Three Men and a Baby
- The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Willow
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Oliver and Company
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- Turner & Hooch
- Cheetah
- The Little Mermaid
- The Simpsons
- Ducktales: The Movie—Treasure of the Lost Lamp
- TaleSpin
- The Rescuers Down Under
- Three Men and a Little Lady
- White Fang
- Shipwrecked
- The Rocketeer
- Darkwing Duck
- Beauty and the Beast
- Newsies
- Sister Act
- Honey, I Blew Up the Kid
- Goof Troop
- The Little Mermaid (TV Series)
- X-Men: The Animated Series
- Aladdin
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- The Adventures of Huck Finn
- The Sandlot
- Life with Mikey
- Rookie of the Year
- Hocus Pocus
- Bonkers
- Boy Meets World
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Three Musketeers
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
- Iron Will
- Blank Check
- Thumbelina
- The Return of Jafar
- The Lion King
- Camp Nowhere
- Iron Man (TV Series)
- Fantastic Four
- Gargoyles
- The Santa Clause
- Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1994)
- Heavyweights
- Tall Tale: The Unbelievable Adventure
- A Goofy Movie
- While You Were Sleeping
- Pocahontas
- Operation Dumbo Drop
- A Kid in King Arthur’s Court
- Timon & Pumbaa
- Frank and Ollie
- Toy Story
- Tom and Huck
- Muppet Treasure Island
- James and the Giant Peach
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame
- Kazaam
- Jack
- Aladdin and the King of Thieves
- First Kid
- Quack Pack
- The Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series
- The Incredible Hulk: The Animated Series
- 101 Dalmatians (1996)
- That Darn Cat (1997)
- Jungle 2 Jungle
- Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
- Smart Guy
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- Hercules
- Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin
- Recess
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Flubber
- Ruby Bridges
- Silver Surfer
- Beauty and the Beast: Belle’s Magical World
- Meet the Deedles
- Miracle at Midnight
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- Mulan
- You Lucky Dog
- The Parent Trap
- Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
- Brink!
- Hercules: The Animated Series
- The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
- Out of the Box
- Halloweentown
- The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- A Bug’s Life
- Mighty Joe Young
- So Weird
- Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
- My Favorite Martian
- Doug’s 1st Movie
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- Can of Worms
- The Thirteenth Year
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
- Get a Clue
- Tarzan & Jane
- The Country Bears
- Gotta Kick It Up!
- A Ring of Endless Light
- The Scream Team
- Tuck Everlasting
- Santa Clause 2
- Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Treasure Planet
- You Wish!
- That’s So Raven
- 101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure
- The Jungle Book 2
- Inspector Gadget 2
- Piglet’s Big Movie
- Right on Track
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- Atlantis: Milo’s Return
- Finding Nemo
- The Even Stevens Movie
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off
- Freaky Friday
- The Cheetah Girls
- Stitch! The Movie
- Deep Blue
- Lilo & Stitch: The Series
- Brother Bear
- Full-Court Miracle
- The Haunted Mansion
- Recess: All Growed Down
- Recess: Taking the 5th Grade
- The Young Black Stallion
- Pixel Perfect
- Teacher’s Pet
- Miracle
- The Lion King 1½
- Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
- Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo
- Going to the Mat
- Home on the Range
- Sacred Planet
- Zenon: Z3
- Phil of the Future
- America’s Heart and Soul
- Stuck in the Suburbs
- Tiger Cruise
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
- Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
- Halloweentown High
- The Incredibles
- Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- Now You See It...
- Aliens of the Deep
- Mulan II
- Pooh’s Heffalump Movie
- The Pacifier
- Millions
- Buffalo’s Dreams
- Ice Princess
- The Suite Life of Zack & Cody
- Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama
- How Dogs Got Their Shapes
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- Go Figure
- Herbie: Fully Loaded
- Life is Ruff
- Valiant
- The Proud Family Movie
- Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch
- The Greatest Game Ever Played
- Little Einsteins
- Twitches
- Chicken Little
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
- Once Upon a Mattress
- Kronk’s New Groove
- High School Musical
- Roving Mars
- The Emperor’s New School
- Bambi II
- Eight Below
- The Shaggy Dog (2006)
- Cow Belles
- Hannah Montana
- The Wild
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
- Cars
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
- Leroy & Stitch
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
- Read It and Weep
- The Replacements
- Invincible
- The Cheetah Girls 2
- Brother Bear 2
- Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes
- Handy Manny
- Return to Halloweentown
- Flicka
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- The Fox and the Hound 2
- Jump In!
- Cinderella III: A Twist in Time
- Meet the Robinsons
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- My Friends Tigger & Pooh
- Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board
- The Secret of the Magic Gourd
- Ratatouille
- High School Musical 2
- Phineas and Ferb
- Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan
- The Game Plan
- Twitches Too
- Wizards of Waverly Place
- Dan in Real Life
- Snowglobe
- National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets
- Minutemen
- Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert
- College Road Trip
- Iron Man
- The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
- Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed
- Camp Rock
- Wall-E
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- The Cheetah Girls: One World
- The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning
- The Suite Life on Deck
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (TV Series)
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- Tinker Bell
- Bolt
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- Wolverine and the X-Men
- Dadnapped
- Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience
- Kingdom of the Blue Whale
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- Hatching Pete
- Jonas
- Trail of the Panda
- Easter Island Unsolved
- Princess Protection Program
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
- Bizarre Dinosaurs
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
- The Princess and the Frog
- Skyrunners
- Starstruck
- Alice in Wonderland (2010)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Waking Sleeping Beauty
- Good Luck Charlie
- Toy Story 3
- Den Brother
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
- Journey to Shark Eden
- Secretariat
- The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes
- Great Migrations
- Shake It Up
- Avalon High
- Tangled
- TRON: Legacy
- Jake and the Never Land Pirates
- Wings of Life
- The Suite Life Movie
- Lemonade Mouth
- African Cats
- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
- Kickin’ It
- Cars 2
- Winnie the Pooh (2011)
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Teen Spirit
- Jessie
- Brain Games
- The Incredible Dr. Pol
- Geek Charming
- The Muppets (2011)
- Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas
- The 12 Dates of Christmas
- Frenemies
- Lab Rats
- Ultimate Spider-Man
- Chimpanzee
- Violetta
- TRON: Uprising
- Let It Shine
- Gravity Falls
- Brave
- Secrets of the King Cobra
- Crash & Bernstein
- Girl vs. Monster
- Secrets of the Wings
- Wreck-It Ralph
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
- The Mistle-Tones: A Musical
- The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex
- Iron Man 3
- Life Below Zero
- Avengers Assemble
- Monsters University
- Teen Beach Movie
- Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.
- Super Buddies
- Sharks of Lost Island
- Thor: The Dark World
- Frozen
- Saving Mr. Banks
- Miracle Landing on the Hudson
- Cloud 9
- Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe
- Muppets Most Wanted
- Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet
- Bears
- Zapped
- Girl Meets World
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- How to Build a Better Boy
- Star Wars Rebels
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER
- The Evermoor Chronicles
- Big Hero 6
- Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles
- Bad Hair Day
- Monkey Kingdom
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Inside Out
- Teen Beach Movie 2
- Best Friends Whenever
- Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales
- Ant-Man
- Descendants
- Guardians of the Galaxy (TV Series)
- PJ Masks
- The Muppets (TV Series, 2016)
- Invisible Sister
- The Lion Guard
- The Good Dinosaur
- Wild Yellowstone
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- The Finest Hours
- Stuck in the Middle
- Lab Rats: Elite Force
- Zootopia
- Ice Age: The Great Eggscapade
- World’s Greatest Dogs
- Adventures in Babysitting
- Finding Dory
- Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
- Bizaardvark
- The BFG
- Elena of Avalor
- Pete’s Dragon (2016)
- Queen of Katwe
- Milo Murphy’s Law
- The Swap
- Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity
- Moana
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Before the Flood
- Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers
- Atlantis Rising
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
- Origins: The Journey of Humankind
- Tangled: Before Ever After
- Tangled: The Series
- Andi Mack
- Puppy Dog Pals
- Born in China
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
- Cars 3
- Earth Live
- Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines
- Descendants 2
- Raven’s Home
- Spider-Man (TV Series, 2017)
- Diana: In Her Own Words
- Breaking2
- Inhumans
- Vampirina
- Jane
- Big Hero 6: The Series
- Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron
- Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special
- Man Among Cheetahs
- Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- Planet of the Birds
- Zombies
- Giants of the Deep Blue
- Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue
- Muppet Babies (2018)
- Into the Okavango
- Drain the Oceans
- Legend of the Three Caballeros
- Big City Greens
- Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp
- Science Fair
- Free Solo
- Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story
- Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
- Star Wars Resistance
- Coop & Cami Ask the World
- Lego Star wars: All-Stars
- Mars: Inside SpaceX
- Mission to the Sun
- The Flood
- Life-Size 2
- Tree Climbing Lions
- Paris to Pittsburgh
- Sydney to the Max
- Kim Possible (2019)
- Fast Layne
- Into the Grand Canyon
- Lost Treasures of the Maya
- The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great
- Captain Marvel
- Dumbo (2019)
- Hostile Planet
- Amphibia
- Apollo: Missions to the Moon
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
- Kingdom of the White Wolf