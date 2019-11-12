El servicio de streaming Disney+ fue lanzado en los Estados Unidos este 12 de noviembre y su triunfo será central para el futuro de la ‘casa del ratón’.

Disney+ será necesario para entender las películas de Marvel

Es por eso que Disney está intentando dar su mejor impresión, proporcionando más de 500 películas y 3.500 episodios entre los que incluye material de sus clásicos de Disney y Pixar, así como producciones de Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm (Star Wars), National Geographic y 21st Century Fox.

Disney+: ¿cuándo llegará a España y qué problemas enfrentará en este país?

Además, Disney+ tendrá contenido original se irá estrenando a lo largo de su existencia. Por el momento, esto es lo que está disponible en Disney+ a su salida el 12 de noviembre.

CONTENIDO ORIGINAL

SERIES

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" - Serie basada en la popular película "High School Musical".

"The Mandalorian" - Serie ambientada en el universo de Star Wars. A unos años de la caída del Imperio por las fuerzas Rebeldes, un cazarrecompenzas mandaloriano navega por el mundo criminal.

SERIES - NO FICCIÓN

"Disney Family Sundays " - Un show que enseña manualidades para grandes y chicos.

"Encore!" - Actriz y productora Kristen Bell reune el elenco de un musical escolar para hacerlos recrear escenas de famosas obras como "La novicia rebelde", "Annie" y "La bella y la bestia".

"The Imagineering Story" - Una serie de documentales sobre la construcción de los parques de diversiones de Disney.

"Marvel's Hero Project" - Una serie de historias inspiradoras de niños 'héroes0 que han cambiado sus comunidades positivamente.

"Pixar In Real Life" - Personajes de las películas de Pixar aparecen en el mundo real en este show de bromas.

"The World According to Jeff Goldblum" - El actor Jeff Goldblum nos presenta diversos temas (helados, tatuajes, bicicletas), hablando con expertos y descubriéndolos con la audiencia.

CORTOS

"Forky Asks a Question" - Forky, el nuevo personaje de "Toy Story 4", presenta una pregunta de diversos tópicos como el dinero, la amistad, el amor, entre otras.

"SparkShorts" - Serie de cortometrajes por empleados de Pixar.

PELÍCULAS ORIGINALES

"Lady and the Tramp" - Remake del clásico de la animación "La dama y el vagabundo" hecho con la ayuda de gráficos de computadora y adorables actores caninos.

"Noelle" - Película protagonizada por Anna Kendrick y Bill Hader sobre los hijos de Santa Claus.

DOCUMENTALES

"Dolphin Reef" - Documental sobre delfines narrado por Natalie Portman

TODO LO DEMÁS (en inglés)

  • Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
  • Pinocchio
  • Swiss Family Robinson
  • Fantasia
  • The Reluctant Dragon
  • Dumbo
  • Bambi
  • Saludos Amigos
  • The Three Caballeros
  • Miracle on 34th Street
  • Fun and Fancy Free
  • Melody Time
  • The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
  • Cinderella
  • Treasure Island
  • Alice in Wonderland
  • The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men
  • Peter Pan
  • The Living Desert
  • The Vanishing Prairie
  • 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
  • Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier
  • Lady and the Tramp
  • The African Lion
  • Davy Crockett and the River Pirates
  • Secrets of Life
  • The Story of Perri
  • Old Yeller
  • White Wilderness
  • The Sign of Zorro
  • Sleeping Beauty
  • The Shaggy Dog
  • Darby O’Gill and the Little People
  • Journey to the Center of the Earth
  • Jungle Cat
  • Pollyanna
  • Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
  • 101 Dalmatians
  • The Absent-Minded Professor
  • The Parent Trap
  • Greyfriars Bobby
  • Babes in Toyland
  • The Prince and the Pauper
  • Almost Angels
  • Sammy, the Way-Out Seal
  • The Incredible Journey
  • The Sword in the Stone
  • Mary Poppins
  • Emil and the Detectives
  • Those Calloways
  • The Sound of Music
  • That Darn Cat!
  • The Ugly Daschund
  • The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin
  • The Jungle Book
  • Blackbeard’s Ghost
  • The Love Bug
  • The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes
  • The Aristocats
  • The Barefoot Executive
  • The Million Dollar Duck
  • Bedknobs and Broomsticks
  • Justin Morgan Had a Horse
  • The Biscuit Eater
  • Snowball Express
  • Robin Hood
  • Herbie Rides Again
  • The Bears and I
  • The Castaway Cowboy
  • The Strongest Man in the World
  • Escape to Witch Mountain
  • The Apple Dumpling Gang
  • Gus
  • Treasure of Matecumbe
  • The Shaggy D.A.
  • Freaky Friday
  • The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
  • Star Wars: A New Hope
  • The Rescuers
  • Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo
  • Pete’s Dragon
  • Candleshoe
  • Return from Witch Mountain
  • The Cat from Outer Space
  • The Muppet Movie
  • The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again
  • Unidentified Flying Oddball
  • Spider-Woman
  • The Black Hole
  • Sultan and the Rock Star
  • Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
  • Herbie Goes Bananas
  • The Ghosts of Buxley Hall
  • Amy
  • The Great Muppet Caper
  • The Fox and the Hound
  • Spider-Man (TV Series, 1981)
  • Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends
  • TRON
  • Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
  • Return to Oz
  • The Black Cauldron
  • Adventures of the Gummi Bears
  • The Journey of Natty Gann
  • One Magic Christmas
  • Mr. Boogedy
  • Fuzzbucket
  • Casebusters
  • The Great Mouse Detective
  • Flight of the Navigator
  • The Christmas Star
  • Benji the Hunted
  • Ducktales
  • Three Men and a Baby
  • The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
  • Willow
  • Who Framed Roger Rabbit
  • Oliver and Company
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers
  • Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
  • Turner & Hooch
  • Cheetah
  • The Little Mermaid
  • The Simpsons
  • Ducktales: The Movie—Treasure of the Lost Lamp
  • TaleSpin
  • The Rescuers Down Under
  • Three Men and a Little Lady
  • White Fang
  • Shipwrecked
  • The Rocketeer
  • Darkwing Duck
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Newsies
  • Sister Act
  • Honey, I Blew Up the Kid
  • Goof Troop
  • The Little Mermaid (TV Series)
  • X-Men: The Animated Series
  • Aladdin
  • The Muppet Christmas Carol
  • The Adventures of Huck Finn
  • The Sandlot
  • Life with Mikey
  • Rookie of the Year
  • Hocus Pocus
  • Bonkers
  • Boy Meets World
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • The Three Musketeers
  • Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
  • Iron Will
  • Blank Check
  • Thumbelina
  • The Return of Jafar
  • The Lion King
  • Camp Nowhere
  • Iron Man (TV Series)
  • Fantastic Four
  • Gargoyles
  • The Santa Clause
  • Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1994)
  • Heavyweights
  • Tall Tale: The Unbelievable Adventure
  • A Goofy Movie
  • While You Were Sleeping
  • Pocahontas
  • Operation Dumbo Drop
  • A Kid in King Arthur’s Court
  • Timon & Pumbaa
  • Frank and Ollie
  • Toy Story
  • Tom and Huck
  • Muppet Treasure Island
  • James and the Giant Peach
  • The Hunchback of Notre Dame
  • Kazaam
  • Jack
  • Aladdin and the King of Thieves
  • First Kid
  • Quack Pack
  • The Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series
  • The Incredible Hulk: The Animated Series
  • 101 Dalmatians (1996)
  • That Darn Cat (1997)
  • Jungle 2 Jungle
  • Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
  • Smart Guy
  • The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
  • Hercules
  • Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin
  • Recess
  • Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
  • Flubber
  • Ruby Bridges
  • Silver Surfer
  • Beauty and the Beast: Belle’s Magical World
  • Meet the Deedles
  • Miracle at Midnight
  • The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
  • Mulan
  • You Lucky Dog
  • The Parent Trap
  • Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
  • Brink!
  • Hercules: The Animated Series
  • The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
  • Out of the Box
  • Halloweentown
  • The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride
  • Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
  • I’ll Be Home For Christmas
  • A Bug’s Life
  • Mighty Joe Young
  • So Weird
  • Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
  • My Favorite Martian
  • Doug’s 1st Movie
  • 10 Things I Hate About You
  • Can of Worms
  • The Thirteenth Year
  • Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
  • Get a Clue
  • Tarzan & Jane
  • The Country Bears
  • Gotta Kick It Up!
  • A Ring of Endless Light
  • The Scream Team
  • Tuck Everlasting
  • Santa Clause 2
  • Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
  • Treasure Planet
  • You Wish!
  • That’s So Raven
  • 101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure
  • The Jungle Book 2
  • Inspector Gadget 2
  • Piglet’s Big Movie
  • Right on Track
  • The Lizzie McGuire Movie
  • Atlantis: Milo’s Return
  • Finding Nemo
  • The Even Stevens Movie
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
  • Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off
  • Freaky Friday
  • The Cheetah Girls
  • Stitch! The Movie
  • Deep Blue
  • Lilo & Stitch: The Series
  • Brother Bear
  • Full-Court Miracle
  • The Haunted Mansion
  • Recess: All Growed Down
  • Recess: Taking the 5th Grade
  • The Young Black Stallion
  • Pixel Perfect
  • Teacher’s Pet
  • Miracle
  • The Lion King 1½
  • Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
  • Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo
  • Going to the Mat
  • Home on the Range
  • Sacred Planet
  • Zenon: Z3
  • Phil of the Future
  • America’s Heart and Soul
  • Stuck in the Suburbs
  • Tiger Cruise
  • The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
  • Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
  • Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
  • Halloweentown High
  • The Incredibles
  • Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
  • Now You See It...
  • Aliens of the Deep
  • Mulan II
  • Pooh’s Heffalump Movie
  • The Pacifier
  • Millions
  • Buffalo’s Dreams
  • Ice Princess
  • The Suite Life of Zack & Cody
  • Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama
  • How Dogs Got Their Shapes
  • Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
  • Go Figure
  • Herbie: Fully Loaded
  • Life is Ruff
  • Valiant
  • The Proud Family Movie
  • Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch
  • The Greatest Game Ever Played
  • Little Einsteins
  • Twitches
  • Chicken Little
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
  • Once Upon a Mattress
  • Kronk’s New Groove
  • High School Musical
  • Roving Mars
  • The Emperor’s New School
  • Bambi II
  • Eight Below
  • The Shaggy Dog (2006)
  • Cow Belles
  • Hannah Montana
  • The Wild
  • Mickey Mouse Clubhouse
  • Cars
  • Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
  • Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
  • Leroy & Stitch
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
  • Read It and Weep
  • The Replacements
  • Invincible
  • The Cheetah Girls 2
  • Brother Bear 2
  • Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes
  • Handy Manny
  • Return to Halloweentown
  • Flicka
  • The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
  • The Fox and the Hound 2
  • Jump In!
  • Cinderella III: A Twist in Time
  • Meet the Robinsons
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
  • My Friends Tigger & Pooh
  • Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board
  • The Secret of the Magic Gourd
  • Ratatouille
  • High School Musical 2
  • Phineas and Ferb
  • Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan
  • The Game Plan
  • Twitches Too
  • Wizards of Waverly Place
  • Dan in Real Life
  • Snowglobe
  • National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets
  • Minutemen
  • Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert
  • College Road Trip
  • Iron Man
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
  • Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed
  • Camp Rock
  • Wall-E
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • The Cheetah Girls: One World
  • The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning
  • The Suite Life on Deck
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars (TV Series)
  • High School Musical 3: Senior Year
  • Tinker Bell
  • Bolt
  • Iron Man: Armored Adventures
  • The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
  • Wolverine and the X-Men
  • Dadnapped
  • Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience
  • Kingdom of the Blue Whale
  • Hannah Montana: The Movie
  • Hatching Pete
  • Jonas
  • Trail of the Panda
  • Easter Island Unsolved
  • Princess Protection Program
  • Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
  • Bizarre Dinosaurs
  • Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
  • The Princess and the Frog
  • Skyrunners
  • Starstruck
  • Alice in Wonderland (2010)
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid
  • Waking Sleeping Beauty
  • Good Luck Charlie
  • Toy Story 3
  • Den Brother
  • Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
  • Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
  • Journey to Shark Eden
  • Secretariat
  • The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes
  • Great Migrations
  • Shake It Up
  • Avalon High
  • Tangled
  • TRON: Legacy
  • Jake and the Never Land Pirates
  • Wings of Life
  • The Suite Life Movie
  • Lemonade Mouth
  • African Cats
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
  • Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
  • Kickin’ It
  • Cars 2
  • Winnie the Pooh (2011)
  • Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
  • Teen Spirit
  • Jessie
  • Brain Games
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol
  • Geek Charming
  • The Muppets (2011)
  • Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas
  • The 12 Dates of Christmas
  • Frenemies
  • Lab Rats
  • Ultimate Spider-Man
  • Chimpanzee
  • Violetta
  • TRON: Uprising
  • Let It Shine
  • Gravity Falls
  • Brave
  • Secrets of the King Cobra
  • Crash & Bernstein
  • Girl vs. Monster
  • Secrets of the Wings
  • Wreck-It Ralph
  • Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
  • Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
  • The Mistle-Tones: A Musical
  • The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex
  • Iron Man 3
  • Life Below Zero
  • Avengers Assemble
  • Monsters University
  • Teen Beach Movie
  • Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.
  • Super Buddies
  • Sharks of Lost Island
  • Thor: The Dark World
  • Frozen
  • Saving Mr. Banks
  • Miracle Landing on the Hudson
  • Cloud 9
  • Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe
  • Muppets Most Wanted
  • Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet
  • Bears
  • Zapped
  • Girl Meets World
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • How to Build a Better Boy
  • Star Wars Rebels
  • Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER
  • The Evermoor Chronicles
  • Big Hero 6
  • Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles
  • Bad Hair Day
  • Monkey Kingdom
  • Avengers: Age of Ultron
  • Inside Out
  • Teen Beach Movie 2
  • Best Friends Whenever
  • Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales
  • Ant-Man
  • Descendants
  • Guardians of the Galaxy (TV Series)
  • PJ Masks
  • The Muppets (TV Series, 2016)
  • Invisible Sister
  • The Lion Guard
  • The Good Dinosaur
  • Wild Yellowstone
  • Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • The Finest Hours
  • Stuck in the Middle
  • Lab Rats: Elite Force
  • Zootopia
  • Ice Age: The Great Eggscapade
  • World’s Greatest Dogs
  • Adventures in Babysitting
  • Finding Dory
  • Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
  • Bizaardvark
  • The BFG
  • Elena of Avalor
  • Pete’s Dragon (2016)
  • Queen of Katwe
  • Milo Murphy’s Law
  • The Swap
  • Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity
  • Moana
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • Before the Flood
  • Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures
  • Mickey and the Roadster Racers
  • Atlantis Rising
  • Newsies: The Broadway Musical
  • Origins: The Journey of Humankind
  • Tangled: Before Ever After
  • Tangled: The Series
  • Andi Mack
  • Puppy Dog Pals
  • Born in China
  • Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings
  • Cars 3
  • Earth Live
  • Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines
  • Descendants 2
  • Raven’s Home
  • Spider-Man (TV Series, 2017)
  • Diana: In Her Own Words
  • Breaking2
  • Inhumans
  • Vampirina
  • Jane
  • Big Hero 6: The Series
  • Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron
  • Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special
  • Man Among Cheetahs
  • Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
  • Planet of the Birds
  • Zombies
  • Giants of the Deep Blue
  • Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue
  • Muppet Babies (2018)
  • Into the Okavango
  • Drain the Oceans
  • Legend of the Three Caballeros
  • Big City Greens
  • Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp
  • Science Fair
  • Free Solo
  • Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story
  • Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
  • Star Wars Resistance
  • Coop & Cami Ask the World
  • Lego Star wars: All-Stars
  • Mars: Inside SpaceX
  • Mission to the Sun
  • The Flood
  • Life-Size 2
  • Tree Climbing Lions
  • Paris to Pittsburgh
  • Sydney to the Max
  • Kim Possible (2019)
  • Fast Layne
  • Into the Grand Canyon
  • Lost Treasures of the Maya
  • The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great
  • Captain Marvel
  • Dumbo (2019)
  • Hostile Planet
  • Amphibia
  • Apollo: Missions to the Moon
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted
  • Kingdom of the White Wolf

