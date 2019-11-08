El servicio de streaming Disney+ será lanzado en los Estados Unidos este 12 de noviembre y su triunfo será central para el futuro de la ‘casa del ratón’.

Es por eso que Disney está intentando dar su mejor impresión, proporcionando más de 500 películas y 3.500 episodios entre los que incluye material de sus clásicos de Disney y Pixar, así como producciones de Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm (Star Wars), National Geographic y 21st Century Fox.

Además, Disney+ tendrá contenido original se irá estrenando a lo largo de su existencia. Por el momento, esto es lo que está disponible en Disney+ a su salida el 12 de noviembre.

CONTENIDO ORIGINAL

SERIES

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" - Serie basada en la popular película "High School Musical".

"The Mandalorian" - Serie ambientada en el universo de Star Wars. A unos años de la caída del Imperio por las fuerzas Rebeldes, un cazarrecompenzas mandaloriano navega por el mundo criminal.

SERIES - NO FICCIÓN

"Disney Family Sundays " - Un show que enseña manualidades para grandes y chicos.

"Encore!" - Actriz y productora Kristen Bell reune el elenco de un musical escolar para hacerlos recrear escenas de famosas obras como "La novicia rebelde", "Annie" y "La bella y la bestia".

"The Imagineering Story" - Una serie de documentales sobre la construcción de los parques de diversiones de Disney.

"Marvel's Hero Project" - Una serie de historias inspiradoras de niños 'héroes0 que han cambiado sus comunidades positivamente.

"Pixar In Real Life" - Personajes de las películas de Pixar aparecen en el mundo real en este show de bromas.

"The World According to Jeff Goldblum" - El actor Jeff Goldblum nos presenta diversos temas (helados, tatuajes, bicicletas), hablando con expertos y descubriéndolos con la audiencia.

CORTOS

"Forky Asks a Question" - Forky, el nuevo personaje de "Toy Story 4", presenta una pregunta de diversos tópicos como el dinero, la amistad, el amor, entre otras.

"SparkShorts" - Serie de cortometrajes por empleados de Pixar.

PELÍCULAS ORIGINALES

"Lady and the Tramp" - Remake del clásico de la animación "La dama y el vagabundo" hecho con la ayuda de gráficos de computadora y adorables actores caninos.

"Noelle" - Película protagonizada por Anna Kendrick y Bill Hader sobre los hijos de Santa Claus.

DOCUMENTALES

"Dolphin Reef" - Documental sobre delfines narrado por Natalie Portman

