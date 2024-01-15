MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA, PELÍCULA O ANTOLOGÍA
• Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)
• Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)
• Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)
• Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)
• Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)
• Ali Wong (“Beef”)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA, PELÍCULA O ANTOLOGÍA
• Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)
• Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
• Evan Peters (“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)
• Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)
• Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)
• Steven Yeun (“Beef”)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA, PELÍCULA O ANTOLOGÍA
• Murray Bartlett (“Welcome To Chippendales”)
• Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)
• Richard Jenkins (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)
• Joseph Lee (“Beef”)
• Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”)
• Young Mazino (“Beef”)
• Jesse Plemons (“Love & Death”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA, PELÍCULA O ANTOLOGÍA
• Annaleigh Ashford (“Welcome To Chippendales”)
• Maria Bello (“Beef”)
• Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is In Trouble”)
• Juliette Lewis (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
• Camila Morrone (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)
• Niecy Nash-Betts (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)
• Merritt Wever (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
• Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)
• Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)
• Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
• James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)
• Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)
• Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
• Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
• Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
• Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)
• Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
• Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
• Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
• Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
• Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)
MEJOR TALK SHOW
• “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
• “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
• “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)
• “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
• “The Problem With Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)
MEJOR REALITY
• “The Amazing Race” (CBS)
• “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
• “Survivor” (CBS)
• “Top Chef” (Bravo TV)
• “The Voice” (NBC)
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
• Becky Ann Baker (“Ted Lasso”)
• Quinta Brunson (“Saturday Night Live”)
• Taraji P. Henson (“Abbott Elementary”)
• Luz Judith (“Poker Face”)
• Sara miles (“Ted Lasso”)
• Harriet Walter (“Ted Lasso”)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN PARA UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
• Bill Hader (“Barry”)
• Declan Lowney (“Ted Lasso”)
• Christopher Storer (“The bear”)
• Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
• María Lou Belli (“The Ms. Pat Show”
• Tim Burton (“Wednesday”
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN PARA UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
• Benjamín Carón (“Andor”)
• Dearbhla Walsh (“Bad sisters”)
• Marcos Mylod (“Succession”)
• Lorene Scafaria (“Succession”)
• Andriy Parekh (“Succession”)
• Pedro Hoar (“The last of us”)
• Mike White (“The White Lotus”)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN PARA UNA SERIE O PELÍCULA LIMITADA O DE ANTOLOGÍA
• Lee Sung Jin (“Beef”)
• Jake Schreier (“Beef”)
• Carl Franklin (“Dahmer – Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer”)
• París Barclay (“Dahmer – Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer”)
• Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton (“Fleishman is in trouble”)
• Dan Trachtenberg (“Prey”)
MEJOR GUION PARA UNA SERIE O PELÍCULA LIMITADA O DE ANTOLOGÍA
• Lee Sung Jin (“Beef”)
• Joel Kim Booster (“Fire island”)
• Taffy Brodesser-Akner (“Fleishman is in trouble”)
• Patricio Aison (“Prey”)
• Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (“Swarm”)
• Al Yankovic, Eric Appel (“Weird the al Yankovic story”)
Sigue en directo y online los Premios Emmy, que se celebran este lunes 15 de enero en el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles, California. La serie Succession (HBO Max) lidera con un total de 27 nominaciones y es la gran favorita.
