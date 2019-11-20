“Frozen II” de Walt Disney Animation Studios | “Frozen 2”, una película de animación de Disney, llega a los cines este viernes 22 de noviembre. Esta cinta es una de las más esperadas del año, tras el éxito que consiguió la primera parte de la película en el 2013.
Las aventuras de las hermanas de Arendelle: Elsa y Anna, junto a Kristoff, el reno Sven y el muñeco de nieve Olaf, regresan en esta segunda parte de la película seis años después del estreno de la primera parte que ganó dos premios Oscar en 2014: al mejor título de animación y a la mejor canción original “Let it Go”.
Chris Buck y Jennifer Lee se mantienen en la silla del director en la secuela, que también tendrá canciones de los compositores Robert Lopez y Kristen Anderson-Lopez.
Ante la expectativa por el estreno de la película, Walt Disney Animation Studios anunció que el álbum de la banda sonora original de “Frozen 2” estará disponible a partir del 15 de noviembre de 2019, tanto en su versión en inglés como en su versión en español para Latinoamérica.
La banda sonora en inglés incluye canciones originales de los compositores ganadores de un premio Oscar y un Grammy, Kristen Anderson-Lopez y Robert Lopez; música original de Christophe Beck; y canciones de los créditos finales interpretadas por los artistas: Panic! At The Disco, Kacey Musgraves y Weezer.
Los temas del álbum físico y digital de la banda sonora original en inglés de la cinta de Disney son:
1. “All is Found” (“Todo está encontrado").
2. “Some Things Never Change” (“Algunas cosas nunca cambian”).
3. “Into The Unknown" (“Hacia lo desconocido” ).
4. “When I Am Older” (“Cuando sea mayor”).
5. “Reindeer(s) are Better than People” (“Los renos son mejores que las personas”).
6. “Lost in the Woods” (“Perdido en el bosque”).
7. “Show Yourself” (“Muéstrate”).
8. “The Next Right Thing” (“La próxima cosa correcta”)
9. “Into the Unknown” (“Hacia lo desconocido”).
10. “All is Found”
11. “Lost in the Woods”
LYRICS DE “ALL IS FOUND”:
Where the north wind meets the sea
There’s a river full of memory
Sleep, my darling, safe and sound
For in this river all is found
In her waters, deep and true
Lay the answers and a path for you
Dive down deep into her sound
But not too far or you’ll be drowned
Yes, she will sing to those who’ll hear
And in her song, all magic flows
But can you brave what you most fear?
Can you face what the river knows?
Where the north wind meets the sea
There’s a mother full of memory
Come, my darling, homeward bound
When all is lost, then all is found
LETRA EN ESPAÑOL DE “ALL IS FOUND”:
En donde el viento del norte se une al mar
Hay un río lleno de recuerdos
Duerme, querida, sana y salva
Pues en el río, todo lo encontrarás
En sus aguas, profunda y verdaderamente
Yacen las respuestas y tu camino
Sumérgete, hasta lo profundo de sus sonidos
Pero no tan lejos, o te ahogarás
Sí, ella cantará para aquellos que la escuchen
Y en su canción, fluye la magia
Pero, ¿podrás enfrentar lo que más temes?
¿Puedes enfrentar lo que el río conoce?
Donde el viento del norte se une al mar
Hay una madre llena de recuerdos
Ven, querida, hacia tu hogar
Cuando todo esté perdido, lo encontrarás.
LYRICS DE “SOME THINGS NEVER CHANGE":
Anna:
Yes, the wind blows a little bit colder
And we're all getting older
And the clouds are moving on with every autumn breeze
Peter Pumpkin just became fertilizer
Olaf:
And my leaf's a little sadder and wiser
Anna:
That's why I rely on certain certainties
Yes, some things never change
Like the feel of your hand in mine
Some things stay the same
Anna and Olaf:
Like how we get along just fine
Anna:
Like an old stone wall that'll never fall
Some things are always true
Some things never change
Like how I'm holdin' on tight to you
Kristoff:
The leaves are already fallen
Sven, it feels like the future is callin'
Kristoff as Sven:
Are you tellin' me tonight you're gonna get down on one knee?
Kristoff:
Yeah, but I'm really bad at planning these things out
Like candlelight and pulling of rings out
Kristoff as Sven:
Maybe you should leave all the romantic stuff to me
Kristoff:
Yeah, some things never change
Like the love that I feel for her
Some things stay the same
Like how reindeers are easier
But if I commit and I go for it
I'll know what to say and do... right?
Kristoff as Sven:
Some things never change
Kristoff:
Sven, the pressure is on you
Elsa:
The winds are restless
Could that be why I'm hearing this call?
There's something coming
I'm not sure I want things to change at all
These days are precious
Can't let them slip away
I can't freeze this moment
But I can still go out and seize this day
Chorus:
Ah ah ah, ah ah ah ah
The wind blows a little bit colder
Olaf:
And you all look a little bit older
Anna:
It's time to count our blessings
Anna and Kristoff:
Beneath an autumn sky
Chorus:
We'll always live in a kingdom of plenty
That stands for the good of the many
Elsa:
And I promise you the flag of Arendelle will always fly
Anna:
Our flag will always fly
Chorus:
Our flag will always fly
Our flag will always fly
Some things never change
Turn around and the time has flown
Some things stay the same
Though the future remains unknown
May our good luck last
May our past be past
Time's moving fast, it's true
Some things never change
Anna:
And I'm holdin' on tight to you
Elsa:
Holdin on tight to you
Olaf:
Holdin' on tight to you
Kristoff:
Holdin' on tight to you
Anna:
I’m holdin’ on tight to you.
LETRA EN ESPAÑOL DE “SOME THINGS NEVER CHANGE":
Anna: Sí, el viento sopla aún más helado
Y nos volvemos más viejos
Las nubes se mueven con cada brisa de otoño
Y Peter la Calabaza se ha convertido en fertilizante
Olaf: Y mis hojas están más tristes y sabias
Anna: Por eso es que confío en ciertas certezas
Sí, algunas cosas nunca cambian
Como el sentimiento de tu mano sobre la mía
Algunas cosas siguen igual
Anna & Olaf: Como la buena manera en que nos llevamos
Algunas cosas siempre son verdad
Algunas cosas nunca cambian
Como la forma en que me aferro a ti
Kristoff: Las hojas están cayendo
Sven, se siente como un llamado del futuro
Sven: ¿Me estás diciendo que esta noche te arrodillarás?
Kristoff: Síp, pero soy muy malo planeando estas cosas
Como la luz de las velas y cuándo sacar anillos
Sven: Tal vez debas dejarme a mí lo romántico
Kristoff: Sí, algunas cosas nunca cambian
Como el amor que siento por ella
Algunas cosas siguen igual
Como que los renos son más sencillos
Pero si me comprometo y lo intento
Sabré qué es lo que debo hacer y decir, ¿no?
Sven: Algunas cosas nunca cambian
Kristoff: La presión es toda tuya, Sven
Elsa: El viento es implacable, ¿será por ello que las voces llaman?
¿Algo viene? No sé si quiero que las cosas cambien
Estos días son preciados, no puedo dejarlos ir
No puedo congelar el momento, pero puedo aprovechar este día
Todos: El viento sopla aún más helado
Olaf: Y todos ustedes se ven más viejos
Anna & Kristoff: Es momento de apreciar lo que tenemos bajo el cielo otoñal
Todos: Siempre viviremos en un reino donde muchos
Se levantan por el bien de otros tantos
Elsa: Y les prometo que la bandera de Arendelle siempre ondeará
Anna: Nuestra bandera siempre ondeará
Todos: Nuestra bandera siempre ondeará
Nuestra bandera siempre ondeará
Algunas cosas nunca cambian
Mira hacia atrás y verás que el tiempo ha pasado
Algunas cosas siguen igual
A pesar de que el futuro sea aún incierto
Que nuestra suerte perdure y nuestro pasado sea pasado
El tiempo vuela, es verdad
Algunas cosas nunca cambian
Anna: Y me aferro a ti
Elsa: Me aferro a ti
Olaf: Me aferro a ti
Kristoff: Me aferro a ti
Anna: Y me aferro a ti
LYRICS DE “INTO THE UNKNOWN”:
Ah-ah, oh-oh
Ah-ah, oh-oh, oh-oh
Into the unknown
Into the unknown
Into the unknown
Ah-ah, oh-oh
I can hear you but I won’t
Some look for trouble
While others don't
There's a thousand reasons
I should go about my day
And ignore your whispers
Which I wish would go away, oh-oh-oh
Whoa-oh
You’re not a voice
You're just a ringing in my ear
And if I heard you, which I don't
I'm spoken for, I fear
Everyone I've ever loved is here within these walls
I'm sorry, secret siren, but I'm blocking out your calls
I've had my adventure, I don't need something new
I’m afraid of what I’m risking if I follow you
Into the unknown
Into the unknown
Into the unknown
Ah-ah, oh-oh
Ah-ah, oh-oh, oh-oh
What do you want? 'Cause you’ve been keeping me awake
Are you here to distract me so I make a big mistake?
Or are you someone out there who's a little bit like me?
Who knows deep down I'm not where I'm meant to be?
Every day's a little harder as I feel your power grow
Don't you know there's part of me that longs to go
Into the unknown?
Into the unknown
Into the unknown
Ah-ah, oh-oh
Ah-ah, oh-oh, oh-oh (Whoa-oh-oh)
Are you out there?
Do you know me?
Can you feel me?
Can you show me?
Ah-ah, oh-oh
Ah-ah, oh-oh
Ah-ah, oh-oh (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Where are you going?
Don't leave me alone
How do I follow you
Into the unknown?
Woo!
LETRA EN ESPAÑOL DE “INTO THE UNKNOWN”:
ah ah oh oh oh
ah ah oh oh oh oh oh oh
hacia lo desconocido
hacia lo desconocido
hacia lo desconocido
ah ah ah ah ah
puedo escucharte pero no lo haré
algunos buscan problemas
mientras que otros no
hay mil razones
debería ir sobre mi día
e ignora tus susurros
lo que desearía que se fuera, ah ah oh oh
whoa oh
no eres una voz
eres solo un zumbido en mi oído
y si te escucho, lo cual no hago
me hablan porque temo
todos los que he amado están aquí dentro de estos muros
lo siento, sirena secreta, pero estoy bloqueando tus llamadas
he tenido mi aventura, no necesito algo nuevo.
tengo miedo de lo que arriesgo si te sigo ...
hacia lo desconocido
hacia lo desconocido
hacia lo desconocido
ah ah ah ah ah
ah ah ah ah ah oh oh
¿qué deseas? porque me has estado manteniendo despierto
¿estás aquí para distraerme y cometer un gran error?
¿o eres alguien por ahí que es un poco como yo?
¿quién sabe en el fondo que no estoy donde debería estar?
cada día es un poco más difícil cuando siento tu poder crecer
¿no sabes que hay una parte de mí que anhela ir ...
¿hacia lo desconocido?
hacia lo desconocido
hacia lo desconocido
ah ah ah ah ah
ah ah ah ah ah
oh oh oh
¿estás ahí fuera?
¿me conoces?
¿puedes sentirme?
¿usted me puede mostrar?
ah ah ah ah
ah ah ah ah
ah ah ah ah
ah ah ah ah
ah ah ah ah
ah ah ah ah
ah ah ah ah
ah ah ah ah
ah ah ah ah
ah ah ah ah
ah ah ah ah
ah ah ah ah
¿a dónde vas?
no me dejes solo
como te sigo
¿hacia lo desconocido?
whoo!
LYRICS DE “WHEN I AM OLDER”
What was that? Samantha?
This will all make sense when I am older
Someday I will see that this makes sense
One day when I'm old and wise
I'll think back and realize
That these were all completely normal events
Ah!
I'll have all the answers when I'm older
Like why we're in this dark enchanted wood
I know in a couple years
These will seems like childish fears
And so I know this isn't bad, it's good
Excuse me.
Growing up means adapting
Puzzling at your world and your place
When I'm more mature
I'll feel totally secure
Being watched by something
With a creepy, creepy face
Ahhhhh! Ahhhhh!
See, that will all make sense when I am older
So there's no need to be terrified or tense
I'll just dream about a time
When I'm in my age of prime
'Cause when you're older
Absolutely everything makes sense
This is fine.
LETRA EN ESPAÑOL DE “WHEN I AM OLDER”
¿Qué fue eso? Samantha?
Todo esto tendrá sentido cuando sea mayor
Algún día veré que esto tiene sentido
Un día, cuando sea viejo y sabio
Pensaré de nuevo y me daré cuenta
Que estos fueron eventos completamente normales
Tendré todas las respuestas cuando sea mayor
Como por qué estamos en esta madera encantada oscura
Lo sé en un par de años
Estos parecerán miedos infantiles
Entonces sé que esto no es malo, es bueno
Perdóneme
Crecer significa adaptarse
Desconcierta tu mundo y tu lugar
Cuando soy mas maduro
Me sentiré totalmente seguro
Ser observado por algo con una cara espeluznante
Mira, todo eso tendrá sentido cuando sea mayor
Entonces no hay necesidad de estar aterrorizado o tenso
Solo soñaré con un momento
Cuando estoy en mi agèd prime
Porque cuando seas mayor
Absolutamente todo tiene sentido
Esto esta bien.
LYRICS DE “REINDEER(S) ARE BETTER THAN PEOPLE”:
[Kristoff:]
Reindeers are better than people
Sven, why is love so hard?
[Sven:]
You feel what you feel
And those feelings are real
C'mon, Kristoff
Let down your guard.
LETRA EN ESPAÑOL DE “REINDEER(S) ARE BETTER THAN PEOPLE”:
[Kristoff:]
Los renos son mejores que las personas.
Sven, ¿por qué es tan difícil el amor?
[Sven:]
Sientes lo que sientes
Y esos sentimientos son reales.
Vamos Kristoff
Baja la guardia.
LYRICS DE “LOST IN THE WOODS”:
Verse 1: Kristoff
Again, you’re gone
Off on a different path than mine
I’m left behind
Wondering if I should follow
You had to go
And, of course, it’s always fine
I probably could catch up with you tomorrow
Pre-Chorus: Kristoff
But is this what it feels like
To be growing apart?
When did I become the one
Who’s always chasing your heart?
Chorus 1: Kristoff
Now I turn around and find
I am lost in the woods
North is south, right is left
When you’re gone
I’m the one who sees you home
But now I’m lost in the woods
And I don’t know what path you are on
I’m lost in the woods
Verse 2: Kristoff
Up ‘til now
The next step was a question of how
I never thought it was a question of whether
Who am I, if I’m not your guy?
Where am I, if we’re not together
Forever?
Chorus 2: Kristoff
Now I know you’re my true north
‘Cause I am lost in the woods
Up is down, day is night
When you’re not there
Oh, you’re my only landmark
So I’m lost in the woods
Wondering if you still care.
Bridge: Kristoff & (Reindeer)
But I’ll wait
For a sign
(For a sign)
That I’m your path
‘Cause you are mine
(You are mine)
Until then
I’m lost in the woods
Outro: Kristoff & (Reindeer)
(Lost in the woods
Lost
Lost in the woods
Lost
Lost in the woods)
I’m lost in the woods
(Lost in the woods
Lost
Lost
Lost)
I’m lost in the woods.
LETRA EN ESPAÑOL DE “LOST IN THE WOODS”:
Verso 1: Kristoff
De nuevo, te has ido
En un camino diferente al mío
Me he quedado atrás
Preguntándome si debería seguir
Tenias que irte
Y, por supuesto, siempre está bien
Probablemente podría alcanzarte mañana
Pre-coro: Kristoff
¿Pero es así como se siente?
¿Estar creciendo aparte?
Cuando me convertí en el
¿Quién siempre está persiguiendo tu corazón?
Coro 1: Kristoff
Ahora me doy la vuelta y encuentro
Estoy perdido en el bosque
El norte es el sur, la derecha se deja
Cuando te vas
Soy quien te ve a casa
Pero ahora estoy perdido en el bosque
Y no sé en qué camino estás
Estoy perdido en el bosque
Verso 2: Kristoff
Hasta ahora
El siguiente paso fue una cuestión de cómo
Nunca pensé que era una cuestión de si
¿Quién soy si no soy tu chico?
¿Dónde estoy si no estamos juntos?
¿Siempre?
Coro 2: Kristoff
Ahora sé que eres mi verdadero norte
‘Porque estoy perdido en el bosque
Arriba está abajo, el día es noche
Cuando no estas
Oh, eres mi único hito
Entonces estoy perdido en el bosque
Me pregunto si aún te importa.
Puente: Kristoff y (Reno)
Pero esperaré
Para una señal
(Para una señal)
Que soy tu camino
‘Porque eres mía
(Eres mia)
Hasta entonces
Estoy perdido en el bosque
Outro: Kristoff y (Reno)
(Perdido en el bosque
Perdido
Perdido en el bosque
Perdido
Perdido en el bosque)
Estoy perdido en el bosque
(Perdido en el bosque
Perdido
Perdido
Perdido)
Estoy perdido en el bosque.
LYRICS DE “SHOW YOURSELF”:
Elsa: Every inch of me is trembling, but not from the cold
Something is familiar, like a dream I can reach but not quite hold
I can sense you there, like a friend I’ve always known
I’m arriving, and it feels like I am home
I have always been a fortress, cold secrets deep inside
You have secrets too, but you don’t have to hide
Show yourself, I’m dying to meet you
Show yourself, it’s your turn
Are you the one I’ve been looking for all of my life?
Show yourself, I’m ready to to learn
I’ve never felt so certain, all my life I’ve been torn
But I’m here for a reason, could it be the reason I was born?
I have always been so different, normal rules did not apply
Is this the day? Are you the way? I finally find out why
Show yourself, I’m no longer trembling
Here I am, I’ve come so far
You are the answer I’ve waited for all of my life
Oh, show yourself, let me see who you are
Come to me now, open your door
Don’t make me wait one moment more
Come to me now, open your door
Don’t make me wait one moment more
Choir: Where the north wind meets the sea
There’s a river full of memory
Iduna: Come, my darling, homeward bound
Elsa: I am found
Elsa & Iduna: Show yourself, step into your power
Grow yourself into something new
You are the one you’ve been waiting for all of my life
All of your life
Elsa: Oh, show yourself
Iduna: You.
LETRA EN ESPAÑOL DE “SHOW YOURSELF”:
Elsa: Cada centímetro de mí tiembla, pero no por el frío.
Algo es familiar, como un sueño que puedo alcanzar pero no del todo
Puedo sentirte allí, como un amigo que siempre he conocido
Estoy llegando y siento que estoy en casa.
Siempre he sido una fortaleza, secretos fríos en el fondo
Tú también tienes secretos, pero no tienes que esconderte.
Muéstrate, me muero por conocerte
Muéstrate, es tu turno
¿Eres el que he estado buscando toda mi vida?
Muéstrate, estoy listo para aprender
Nunca me he sentido tan seguro, toda mi vida he estado desgarrado
Pero estoy aquí por una razón, ¿podría ser la razón por la que nací?
Siempre he sido tan diferente, no se aplicaron reglas normales
¿Es este el día? ¿Eres el camino? Finalmente descubro por qué
Muéstrate, ya no estoy temblando
Aquí estoy, he llegado tan lejos
Eres la respuesta que he esperado toda mi vida
Oh, muéstrate, déjame ver quién eres
Ven a mí ahora, abre tu puerta
No me hagas esperar ni un momento más
Ven a mí ahora, abre tu puerta
No me hagas esperar ni un momento más
Coro: donde el viento del norte se encuentra con el mar
Hay un río lleno de memoria
Iduna: Ven, cariño, regreso a casa
Elsa: me encontraron
Elsa e Iduna: muéstrate, entra en tu poder
Conviértete en algo nuevo
Eres el que has estado esperando toda mi vida
Toda tu vida
Elsa: Oh, muéstrate
Iduna: usted.
LYRICS DE “THE NEXT RIGHT THING”:
I’ve seen dark before, but not like this
This is cold, this is empty, this is numb
The life I knew is over, the lights are out
Hello, darkness, I’m ready to succumb.
I follow you around, I always have
But you’ve gone to a place I cannot find
This grief has a gravity, it pulls me down
But a tiny voice whispers in my mind:
“You are lost, hope is gone
But you must go on
And do the next right thing”
Can there be a day beyond this night?
I don’t know anymore what is true
I can’t find my direction, I’m all alone
The only star that guided me was you
How to rise from the floor
When it’s not you I’m rising for?
Just do the next right thing
Take a step, step again
It is all that I can to do
The next right thing
I won’t look too far ahead
It’s too much for me to take
But break it down to this next breath, this next step
This next choice is one that I can make
So I’ll walk through this night
Stumbling blindly toward the light
And do the next right thing
And, with the dawn, what comes then?
When it’s clear that everything will never be the same again
Then I’ll make the choice to hear that voice
And do the next right thing.
LETRA EN ESPAÑOL DE “THE NEXT RIGHT THING”:
He visto la oscuridad antes, pero nada así
Este frío, este vacío, este entumecimiento
La vida que conocía se ha terminado, las luces se apagaron
Hola, oscuridad, estoy lista para rendirme
Te seguiré, como siempre lo he hecho
Pero has ido a un lugar que no puedo encontrar
Este pesar tiene gravedad, me jala hacia abajo
Pero una pequeña voz susurra en mi mente
"Estás perdida, y la esperanza se ha perdido
Pero debes continuar
Y tomar la siguiente decisión correcta"
¿Puede haber un día después de esta noche?
Ya no sé lo que es verdad
No puedo encontrar el camino, estoy sola
La única estrella que me guiaba, eras tú
¿Cómo levantarme del suelo
Cuando no es por ti por quien me levanto?
Sólo tomaré la siguiente decisión correcta
Daré un paso, y de nuevo otro
Es todo lo que puedo hacer
Tomar la siguiente decisión correcta
No miraré tan hacia adelante
Es demasiado para mí
Pero puedo dar mi siguiente respiración, mi siguiente paso
Esta siguiente decisión, es lo que puedo hacer
Así que, caminaré por esta noche
Tropezando a ciegas hacia la luz
Y tomaré la siguiente decisión correcta
Y al amanecer, ¿qué pasará?
Cuando es tan claro que nada volverá a ser igual
Entonces, elegiré escuchar esa voz de nuevo
Y tomaré la siguiente decisión correcta.