Netflix: estas son las series y películas que se estrenan en mayo en Estados Unidos

En mayo, Netflix renueva su programación en los Estados Unidos. Series originales como "Dear White People" (con su segunda temporada) y "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (con su cuarta entrega) destacan entre los títulos que se suman a la oferta de la plataforma de streaming.
En películas llaman la atención el ingreso de "Coco", galardonada cinta animada de Pixar, y la tercera entrega de "High School Musical".
Este es el calendario de estrenos de Netflix para Estados Unidos en mayo:
1 de mayo
"27: Gone Too Soon".
"A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana".
"Amelie".
"Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1".
"Beautiful Girls".
"Darc".
"God’s Own Country".
"Hachi: A Dog’s Tale".
"Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay".
"Hellboy II: The Golden Army".
"High School Musical 3: Senior Year"
"John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City".
"Mr. Woodcock".
"My Perfect Romance".
"Pocoyo & Cars".
"Pocoyo & The Space Circus".
"Queens of Comedy: Season 1".
"Reasonable Doubt".
"Red Dragon".
"Scream 2".
"Shrek".
"Simon: Season 1".
"Sliding Doors".
"Sometimes".
"The Bourne Ultimatum".
"The Carter Effect".
"The Clapper".
"The Reaping".
"The Strange Name Movie".
"Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2".
2 de mayo
"Jailbreak".
4 de mayo
"A Little Help with Carol Burnett".
"Busted!: Season 1".
"Dear White People: Volume 2".
"End Game".
"Forgive Us Our Debts".
"Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2".
"Manhunt".
"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey".
"No Estoy Loca".
"The Rain: Season 1".
5 de mayo
"Faces Places".
6 de mayo
"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale".
8 de mayo
"DesolationHari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives".
9 de mayo
"Dirty Girl".
11 de mayo
"Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3".
"Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist".
"Spirit Riding Free: Season 5".
"The Kissing Booth".
"The Who Was? Show: Season 1".
13 de mayo
"Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife".
14 de mayo
"The Phantom of the Opera".
15 de mayo
"Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4Grand Designs: Seasons 13 – 14".
"Only God Forgives".
"The Game 365: Seasons 15 – 16".
16 de mayo
"89".
"Mamma Mia!".
"The 40-Year-Old Virgin".
"The Kingdom".
"Wanted".
18 de mayo
"Cargo".
"Catching Feelings".
"Inspector Gadget: Season 4".
19 de mayo
"Bridge to Terabithia".
"Disney’s Scandal: Season 7".
"Small Town Crime".
20 de mayo
"Some Kind of Beautiful".
21 de mayo
"Señora Acero: Season 4".
22 de mayo
"Mob Psycho 100: Season 1".
"Shooter: Season 2".
"Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2".
"Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here".
23 de mayo
"Explained".
24 de mayo
"Fauda: Season 2".
"Survivors Guide to Prison".
25 de mayo
"Ibiza".
"Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life".
"The Toys That Made Us: Season".
"Trollhunters: Part 3".
26 de mayo
"Sara’s Notebook".
27 de mayo
"The Break with Michelle Wolf".
29 de mayo
"Coco".
30 de mayo
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4".
31 de mayo
"Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story".
"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern".
