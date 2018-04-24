Módulos Temas Día
Netflix: estas son las series y películas que se estrenan en mayo en Estados Unidos

La temporada final de "Scandal", la aclamada "Coco" y "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" son algunas de las novedades que trae Netflix en mayo para los Estados Unidos

Redacción EC

En mayo, Netflix renueva su programación en los Estados Unidos. Series originales  como "Dear White People" (con su segunda temporada) y "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (con su cuarta entrega) destacan entre los títulos que se suman a la oferta de la plataforma de streaming.

En películas llaman la atención el ingreso de "Coco", galardonada cinta animada de Pixar, y la tercera entrega de "High School Musical".

Este es el calendario de estrenos de Netflix para Estados Unidos en mayo:

1 de mayo
"27: Gone Too Soon".
"A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana".
"Amelie".
"Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1".
"Beautiful Girls".
"Darc".
"God’s Own Country".
"Hachi: A Dog’s Tale".
"Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay".
"Hellboy II: The Golden Army".
"High School Musical 3: Senior Year"
"John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City".
"Mr. Woodcock".
"My Perfect Romance".
"Pocoyo & Cars".
"Pocoyo & The Space Circus".
"Queens of Comedy: Season 1".
"Reasonable Doubt".
"Red Dragon".
"Scream 2".
"Shrek".
"Simon: Season 1".
"Sliding Doors".
"Sometimes".
"The Bourne Ultimatum".
"The Carter Effect".
"The Clapper".
"The Reaping".
"The Strange Name Movie".
"Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2".

2 de mayo
"Jailbreak".

4 de mayo
"A Little Help with Carol Burnett".
"Busted!: Season 1".
"Dear White People: Volume 2".
"End Game".
"Forgive Us Our Debts".
"Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2".
"Manhunt".
"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey".
"No Estoy Loca".
"The Rain: Season 1".

5 de mayo
"Faces Places".

6 de mayo
"The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale".

8 de mayo
"DesolationHari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives".

9 de mayo
"Dirty Girl".

11 de mayo
"Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3".
"Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist".
"Spirit Riding Free: Season 5".
"The Kissing Booth".
"The Who Was? Show: Season 1".

13 de mayo
"Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife".

14 de mayo
"The Phantom of the Opera".

15 de mayo
"Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4Grand Designs: Seasons 13 – 14".
"Only God Forgives".
"The Game 365: Seasons 15 – 16".

16 de mayo
"89".
"Mamma Mia!".
"The 40-Year-Old Virgin".
"The Kingdom".
"Wanted".

18 de mayo
"Cargo".
"Catching Feelings".
"Inspector Gadget: Season 4".

19 de mayo
"Bridge to Terabithia".
"Disney’s Scandal: Season 7".
"Small Town Crime".

20 de mayo
"Some Kind of Beautiful".

21 de mayo
"Señora Acero: Season 4".

22 de mayo
"Mob Psycho 100: Season 1".
"Shooter: Season 2".
"Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2".
"Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here".

23 de mayo
"Explained".

24 de mayo
"Fauda: Season 2".
"Survivors Guide to Prison".

25 de mayo
"Ibiza".
"Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life".
"The Toys That Made Us: Season".
"Trollhunters: Part 3".

26 de mayo
"Sara’s Notebook".

27 de mayo
"The Break with Michelle Wolf".

29 de mayo
"Coco".

30 de mayo
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4".

31 de mayo
"Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story".
"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern".

Netflix

