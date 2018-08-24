Twitch, la plataforma líder en trasmisiones de videojuegos en el mundo, anunció que, gracias a una alianza con The Pokémon Company International, organizará un maratón de la serie "Pokémon" para la televisión mexicana.

Con esta maratón la plataforma sigue su línea de trasmisiones de series o películas que encajen con su público objetivo, por ejemplo: todos los capítulos de "Yu-Gi-Oh!" y "Doctor Who", además del programa de arte de Bob Ross.

Según confirmó la empresa a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter, lemitirán todas las temporadas y películas de "Pokémon" publicadas hasta la fecha. Es decir: 19 temporadas de serie con un total de 932 episodios y las 16 películas animadas.

"Gotta Catch 'Em All!" they said. So we did.



19 seasons & 16 movie parties worth of 'em.



The Twitch Pokémon Marathon starts August 27 at 10AM PT

Este maratón comenzará el 27 de agosto y seguirá hasta 2019. Lo interesante es que el evento se podrá disfrutar en Estados Unidos, Canadá, Europa, América Latina y Australia, todo el contenido estará disponible en el canal TwitchPresents y vendrán con doblaje en francés, alemán, español, italiano y portugués.

A continuación, revisa la lista de temporadas y películas que estarán disponibles en Twitch.

Temporadas del anime

- Pokémon: Indigo League.

- Pokémon: Adventures on the Orange Islands.

- Pokémon: The Johto Journeys.

- Pokémon: Johto League Champions.

- Pokémon: Master Quest.

- Pokémon: Advanced.

- Pokémon: Advanced Challenge.

- Pokémon: Advanced Battle.

- Pokémon: Battle Frontier.

- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl.

- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Battle Dimensions.

- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Galactic Battles.

- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh League Victors.

- Pokémon: Black & White.

- Pokémon: Black & White Rival Destinies.

- Pokémon: Black & White Adventures in Unova and Beyond.

- Pokémon the Series: XY.

- Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest.

- Pokémon the Series: XYZ.

Películas

- Pokémon: The First Movie.

- Pokémon: The Movie 2000.

- Pokémon 3: The Movie.

- Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew.

- Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea.

- Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai.

- Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior.

- Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life.

- Pokémon-Zoroark: Master of Illusions.

- Pokémon the Movie: Black-Victini and Reshiram and Pokémon the Movie: White-Victini and Zekrom.

- Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice.

- Pokémon the Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened.

- Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction.

- Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages.

- Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel.

