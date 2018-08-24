Módulos Temas Día
Pokémon: Twitch trasmitirá todos los episodios y películas de la serie

La plataforma realizará un maratón retransmitiendo las 19 temporadas y 16 películas de "Pokémon"

Pokémon

Pokémon. (Foto: Captura de pantalla)

Redacción EC

Twitch, la plataforma líder en trasmisiones de videojuegos en el mundo, anunció que, gracias a una alianza con The Pokémon Company International, organizará un maratón de la serie "Pokémon" para la televisión mexicana.

Con esta maratón la plataforma sigue su línea de trasmisiones de series o películas que encajen con su público objetivo, por ejemplo: todos los capítulos de "Yu-Gi-Oh!" y "Doctor Who", además del programa de arte de Bob Ross.

Según confirmó la empresa a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter, lemitirán todas las temporadas y películas de "Pokémon" publicadas hasta la fecha. Es decir: 19 temporadas de serie con un total de 932 episodios y las 16 películas animadas.

Este maratón comenzará el 27 de agosto y seguirá hasta 2019. Lo interesante es que el evento se podrá disfrutar en Estados Unidos, Canadá, Europa, América Latina y Australia, todo el contenido estará disponible en el canal TwitchPresents y vendrán con doblaje en francés, alemán, español, italiano y portugués.

A continuación, revisa la lista de temporadas y películas que estarán disponibles en Twitch.

Temporadas del anime
- Pokémon: Indigo League.
- Pokémon: Adventures on the Orange Islands.
- Pokémon: The Johto Journeys.
- Pokémon: Johto League Champions.
- Pokémon: Master Quest.
- Pokémon: Advanced.
- Pokémon: Advanced Challenge.
- Pokémon: Advanced Battle.
- Pokémon: Battle Frontier.
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl.
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Battle Dimensions.
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Galactic Battles.
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh League Victors.
- Pokémon: Black & White.
- Pokémon: Black & White Rival Destinies.
- Pokémon: Black & White Adventures in Unova and Beyond.
- Pokémon the Series: XY.
- Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest.
- Pokémon the Series: XYZ.

Películas
- Pokémon: The First Movie.
- Pokémon: The Movie 2000.
- Pokémon 3: The Movie.
- Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew.
- Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea.
- Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai.
- Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior.
- Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life.
- Pokémon-Zoroark: Master of Illusions.
- Pokémon the Movie: Black-Victini and Reshiram and Pokémon the Movie: White-Victini and Zekrom.
- Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice.
- Pokémon the Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened.
- Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction.
- Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages.
- Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel.

Pokémon

