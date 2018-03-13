Módulos Temas Día
Creadores de "Stranger Things" responden ante acusaciones de maltrato

Los hermanos Matt y Ross Duffer respondieron a las denuncias que hiciera hace unos días Peyton Brown, camarógrafa del programa

Los hermanos Matt y Ross Duffer dando instrucciones a Winona Ryder durante el rodaje de "Stranger Things". (Foto: Netflix)

Redacción EC

La camarógrafa Peyton Brown acusó hace unos días, por medio de su cuenta de Instagram, a los hermanos Matt y Ross Duffer de crear un entorno de trabajo hostil para las mujeres dentro del set de "Stranger Things" y de haber "abusado verbalmente" de ellas durante las grabaciones.

La profesional audiovisual lanzó críticas a los creadores de la serie detallando que existieron "gritos, insultos, amenazas y personas que fueron despedidas o forzadas a renunciar por ambas personas".

A momentos de conocerse su relato, decidió eliminarlo de redes sociales. Pese a ello, los guionistas de "Stranger Things" no quisieron dejarlo pasar y respondieron a través de un comunicado publicado en el portal Digital Spy

"Nos sentimos muy mal al saber que alguien se pudo haber sentido incómodo en nuestro set. Debido al gran estrés que supone la producción, a veces los nervios son muchos, y por eso, pedimos disculpas", manifestaron.

De acuerdo a sus palabras, consideran que no se debe "caracterizar erróneamente" su rodaje ya que creen firmemente que tratan de manera justa a todas las personas independiente de su "género, orientación, raza, religión o cualquier otra cosa".

"Estamos comprometidos con proporcionar un entorno de trabajo seguro y colaborativo", expresaron. Netflix inició su propia investigación para descubrir la veracidad de las palabras de Brown, al igual que lo hicieron con "House of Cards" tras las acusaciones a Kevin Spacey. Al respecto, la plataforma señaló que "no han encontrado irregularidades" con respecto a la actitud de los hermanos Duffer.

Fuente: (GDA/Emol de Chile)

Stranger Things

