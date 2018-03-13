La camarógrafa Peyton Brown acusó hace unos días, por medio de su cuenta de Instagram, a los hermanos Matt y Ross Duffer de crear un entorno de trabajo hostil para las mujeres dentro del set de "Stranger Things" y de haber "abusado verbalmente" de ellas durante las grabaciones.
La profesional audiovisual lanzó críticas a los creadores de la serie detallando que existieron "gritos, insultos, amenazas y personas que fueron despedidas o forzadas a renunciar por ambas personas".
A momentos de conocerse su relato, decidió eliminarlo de redes sociales. Pese a ello, los guionistas de "Stranger Things" no quisieron dejarlo pasar y respondieron a través de un comunicado publicado en el portal Digital Spy.
I guess there’s no better day than #nationalwomensday to say #timesup and announce that I will not be a part of the filming of Season 3 of Stranger Things. Why, you ask? Because I stand with my sisters. I personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women. I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would. I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP. Women in the film industry are POWERFUL. We will rise and we will scream from mountain tops in support of each other and I will not contribute my time, efforts, and talent to such abusive people. There is too much going on in this world to be regressive. There are too many amazing and highly respected men in respective positions of power that I have had the utmost pleasure of working beside. Those are the people I want to surround myself with. Those are the projects I want to be a part of. This industry is no longer led by a “few good men,” but instead by an OCEAN of ASTOUNDING WOMEN. Enough is enough. For my sisters- Time is up. #timesup #theabusestopsnow #ontobiggerandbetter #standupforwhatsright #womenempowerment #ladygrip #sisterhood #iatsesisters #wewillbeheard #thispicsaysitall
"Nos sentimos muy mal al saber que alguien se pudo haber sentido incómodo en nuestro set. Debido al gran estrés que supone la producción, a veces los nervios son muchos, y por eso, pedimos disculpas", manifestaron.
De acuerdo a sus palabras, consideran que no se debe "caracterizar erróneamente" su rodaje ya que creen firmemente que tratan de manera justa a todas las personas independiente de su "género, orientación, raza, religión o cualquier otra cosa".
"Estamos comprometidos con proporcionar un entorno de trabajo seguro y colaborativo", expresaron. Netflix inició su propia investigación para descubrir la veracidad de las palabras de Brown, al igual que lo hicieron con "House of Cards" tras las acusaciones a Kevin Spacey. Al respecto, la plataforma señaló que "no han encontrado irregularidades" con respecto a la actitud de los hermanos Duffer.
