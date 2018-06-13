La cadena Fox anunció a los nominados de los Teen Choice Awards 2018, que se transmitirán en vivo desde Los Ángeles, California, el próximo 12 de agosto.
Las series "Riverdale" y "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" lideran la sección televisión con cinco categorías cada una, mientras que "Stranger Things" y "The Flash" no se quedan atrás con cuatro cada uno.
La votación está abierta ahora, y los fanáticos pueden emitir sus votos en TeenChoice.com y en Twitter hasta el 19 de junio. Las personas tienen 10 votos por categoría y por día. Para votar en Twitter, pueden tuitear el hashtag de categoría (cada uno indicado en la lista a continuación) con el nombre del nominado, ya sea @nominado o #nominado si no tienen una cuenta. Solo un nominado de Teen Choice puede ser mencionado por cada tuit.
Mejor Programa de Drama en TV (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
"Empire"
"Famous in Love"
"Riverdale"
"Star"
"The Fosters"
"This is Us"
Mejor Actor de Drama en TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Cole Sprouse – "Riverdale"
Freddie Highmore – "The Good Doctor"
Jesse Williams – "Grey's Anatomy"
Jussie Smollett – "Empire"
K.J. Apa – "Riverdale"
Sterling K. Brown – "This Is Us"
Mejor Actriz de Drama en TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Bella Thorne – "Famous in Love"
Camila Mendes – "Riverdale"
Chrissy Metz – "This Is Us"
Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale"
Maia Mitchell – "The Fosters"
Ryan Destiny – "Star"
Mejor programa de TV de ciencia ficción / fantasía (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
"iZombie"
"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
"Stranger Things"
"Supernatural"
"The 100"
"The Originals"
Mejor Actor de TV de ciencia ficción / fantasía (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Bob Morley – "The 100"
Dominic Sherwood – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things"
Gaten Matarazzo – "Stranger Things"
Joseph Morgan – "The Originals"
Matthew Daddario – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Mejor Actriz de TV de ciencia ficción / fantasía (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Eliza Taylor – "The 100"
Emeraude Toubia – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Katherine McNamara – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Lana Parrilla – "Once Upon a Time"
Millie Bobby Brown – "Stranger Things"
Rose McIver – "iZombie"
Mejor serie de acción (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
"Arrow"
"Gotham"
"Lethal Weapon"
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
"Supergirl"
"The Flash"
Mejor Actor de serie de acción (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Chris Wood – "Supergirl"
Damon Wayans – "Lethal Weapon"
David Mazouz – "Gotham"
Grant Gustin – "The Flash"
Lucas Till – "MacGyver"
Stephen Amell – "Arrow"
Mejor Actriz de serie de acción (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz – "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"
Candice Patton – "The Flash"
Chloe Bennet – "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
Danielle Panabaker – "The Flash"
Emily Bett Rickards – "Arrow"
Melissa Benoist – "Supergirl"
Mejor serie de comedia (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
"Black-ish"
"Fuller House"
"Jane the Virgin"
"Modern Family"
"The Big Bang Theory"
"The Good Place"
Mejor Actor de serie de comedia (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Andy Samberg – "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
Anthony Anderson – "Black-ish"
Elias Harger – "Fuller House"
Hudson Yang – "Fresh Off the Boat"
Jaime Camil – "Jane the Virgin"
Rico Rodriguez – "Modern Family"
Mejor Actriz de serie de comedia (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
America Ferrera – "Superstore"
Candace Cameron Bure – "Fuller House"
Gina Rodriguez – "Jane the Virgin"
Kristen Bell – "The Good Place"
Sarah Hyland – "Modern Family"
Yara Shahidi – "Black-ish," "Grown-ish"
Mejor serie animada (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
"Bob's Burgers"
"Family Guy"
"Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir"
"Rick and Morty"
"Steven Universe"
"The Simpsons"
Mejor reality show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"
"Lip Sync Battle"
"MasterChef Junio
"The Four: Battle for Stardom"
"The Voice"
"Total Divas"
Mejor enlatado de TV (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
"Dawson's Creek"
"Friends"
"Gossip Girl"
"One Tree Hill"
"That '70s Show"
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"
Personalidad de TV (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Chrissy Teigen – "Lip Sync Battle"
Derek Hough – "World of Dance"
DJ Khaled – "The Four: Battle for Stardom"
Hailey Baldwin – "Drop the Mic"
Kelly Clarkson – "The Voice"
Meghan Trainor – "The Four: Battle for Stardom"
Leer comentarios ()