La cadena Fox anunció a los nominados de los Teen Choice Awards 2018, que se transmitirán en vivo desde Los Ángeles, California, el próximo 12 de agosto.

Las series "Riverdale" y "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" lideran la sección televisión con cinco categorías cada una, mientras que "Stranger Things" y "The Flash" no se quedan atrás con cuatro cada uno.

La votación está abierta ahora, y los fanáticos pueden emitir sus votos en TeenChoice.com y en Twitter hasta el 19 de junio. Las personas tienen 10 votos por categoría y por día. Para votar en Twitter, pueden tuitear el hashtag de categoría (cada uno indicado en la lista a continuación) con el nombre del nominado, ya sea @nominado o #nominado si no tienen una cuenta. Solo un nominado de Teen Choice puede ser mencionado por cada tuit.

Mejor Programa de Drama en TV (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

"Empire"

"Famous in Love"

"Riverdale"

"Star"

"The Fosters"

"This is Us"



Mejor Actor de Drama en TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Cole Sprouse – "Riverdale"

Freddie Highmore – "The Good Doctor"

Jesse Williams – "Grey's Anatomy"

Jussie Smollett – "Empire"

K.J. Apa – "Riverdale"

Sterling K. Brown – "This Is Us"



Mejor Actriz de Drama en TV (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Bella Thorne – "Famous in Love"

Camila Mendes – "Riverdale"

Chrissy Metz – "This Is Us"

Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale"

Maia Mitchell – "The Fosters"

Ryan Destiny – "Star"



Mejor programa de TV de ciencia ficción / fantasía (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

"iZombie"

"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

"Stranger Things"

"Supernatural"

"The 100"

"The Originals"



Mejor Actor de TV de ciencia ficción / fantasía (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley – "The 100"

Dominic Sherwood – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things"

Gaten Matarazzo – "Stranger Things"

Joseph Morgan – "The Originals"

Matthew Daddario – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"



Mejor Actriz de TV de ciencia ficción / fantasía (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Eliza Taylor – "The 100"

Emeraude Toubia – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Katherine McNamara – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"

Lana Parrilla – "Once Upon a Time"

Millie Bobby Brown – "Stranger Things"

Rose McIver – "iZombie"



Mejor serie de acción (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

"Arrow"

"Gotham"

"Lethal Weapon"

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

"Supergirl"

"The Flash"



Mejor Actor de serie de acción (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood – "Supergirl"

Damon Wayans – "Lethal Weapon"

David Mazouz – "Gotham"

Grant Gustin – "The Flash"

Lucas Till – "MacGyver"

Stephen Amell – "Arrow"



Mejor Actriz de serie de acción (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz – "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"

Candice Patton – "The Flash"

Chloe Bennet – "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Danielle Panabaker – "The Flash"

Emily Bett Rickards – "Arrow"

Melissa Benoist – "Supergirl"



Mejor serie de comedia (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

"Black-ish"

"Fuller House"

"Jane the Virgin"

"Modern Family"

"The Big Bang Theory"

"The Good Place"



Mejor Actor de serie de comedia (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg – "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Anthony Anderson – "Black-ish"

Elias Harger – "Fuller House"

Hudson Yang – "Fresh Off the Boat"

Jaime Camil – "Jane the Virgin"

Rico Rodriguez – "Modern Family"



Mejor Actriz de serie de comedia (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

America Ferrera – "Superstore"

Candace Cameron Bure – "Fuller House"

Gina Rodriguez – "Jane the Virgin"

Kristen Bell – "The Good Place"

Sarah Hyland – "Modern Family"

Yara Shahidi – "Black-ish," "Grown-ish"



Mejor serie animada (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

"Bob's Burgers"

"Family Guy"

"Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir"

"Rick and Morty"

"Steven Universe"

"The Simpsons"



Mejor reality show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

"Lip Sync Battle"

"MasterChef Junio

"The Four: Battle for Stardom"

"The Voice"

"Total Divas"



Mejor enlatado de TV (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

"Dawson's Creek"

"Friends"

"Gossip Girl"

"One Tree Hill"

"That '70s Show"

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"



Personalidad de TV (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Chrissy Teigen – "Lip Sync Battle"

Derek Hough – "World of Dance"

DJ Khaled – "The Four: Battle for Stardom"

Hailey Baldwin – "Drop the Mic"

Kelly Clarkson – "The Voice"

Meghan Trainor – "The Four: Battle for Stardom"