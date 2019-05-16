"The Big Bang Theory": Jim Parsons le dice adiós a la serie en Instagram

Jim Parsons es la razón por la que "The Big Bang Theory" fue tan exitoso, pero también la razón por la que la serie dice adiós. Él, que no aceptó seguir en la serie más temporadas, se despide de la historia; que estrena este jueves sus dos últimos episodios.
"Fue muy difícil elegir la foto correcta para este artículo, así que aquí hay una foto de nosotros abrazándonos luego de filmarla última escena grupal de la serie... y ESTA NOCHE es LA NOCHE", dijo el actor por medio de su cuenta en Instagram.
It was really hard to pick the right pic for this post, so here is a shot of us in a hug after we filmed the last group scene we would ever film for the series... and TONIGHT is THE NIGHT... it’s the series finale at 8pm EST and then there’s the Young Sheldon (season!) finale, and then a special behind the scenes show hosted by @kaleycuoco and @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and then the entire cast is on @colbertlateshow I hope you get a chance to tune in and i hope you enjoy all of it. If you enjoy it even half as much as we’ve enjoyed (LOVED) creating this show for the past 12 years, then that’ll be a WHOLE WHOLE lot of enjoyment. All of us will miss seeing you in this format, but we will be around in all sorts of ways, I assure you... love love love ❤️❤️❤️
"El final de la serie es a las 8:00 p.m. (hora del este) y luego toca el final de temporada de 'Young Sheldon' y luego un especial detrás de cámaras presentado por Kaley Cuoco y Johnny Galecki y luego el elenco completo estará en 'The Late Show' con Stephen Colbert", añadió.
"Espero que tengan la oportunidad de conectarse y disfrutarlo todo. Si lo disfrutan incluso la mitad de lo que nosotros disfrutamos (amamos) creando esta serie los últimos 12 años, entonces lo disfrutarán MUCHO", añadió.
"The Big Bang Theory" sigue la historia de los cuatro nerds Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) y Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar); quienes conocen a Penny (Kaley Cuoco), nueva vecina de Sheldon y Leonard.
DATO
El final de "The Big Bang Theory" se emitirá en Estados Unidos por medio de los canales de la cadena CBS.
