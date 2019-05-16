Módulos Temas Día
"The Big Bang Theory": Jim Parsons le dice adiós a la serie en Instagram

La comedia más exitosa de la televisión estadounidense dice adiós esta noche luego de 12 años de transmisión

"The Big Bang Theory" llegará a su fin en Estados Unidos el jueves 16 de mayo. Estas son las fotos promocionales del episodio doble. Foto: CBS.

Redacción EC

Jim Parsons es la razón por la que "The Big Bang Theory" fue tan exitoso, pero también la razón por la que la serie dice adiós. Él, que no aceptó seguir en la serie más temporadas, se despide de la historia; que estrena este jueves sus dos últimos episodios.

"Fue muy difícil elegir la foto correcta para este artículo, así que aquí hay una foto de nosotros abrazándonos luego de filmarla última escena grupal de la serie... y ESTA NOCHE es LA NOCHE", dijo el actor por medio de su cuenta en Instagram.

"El final de la serie es a las 8:00 p.m. (hora del este) y luego toca el final de temporada de 'Young Sheldon' y luego un especial detrás de cámaras presentado por Kaley Cuoco y Johnny Galecki y luego el elenco completo estará en 'The Late Show' con Stephen Colbert", añadió.

"Espero que tengan la oportunidad de conectarse y disfrutarlo todo. Si lo disfrutan incluso la mitad de lo que nosotros disfrutamos (amamos) creando esta serie los últimos 12 años, entonces lo disfrutarán MUCHO", añadió.

"The Big Bang Theory" sigue la historia de los cuatro nerds Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) y Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar); quienes conocen a Penny (Kaley Cuoco), nueva vecina de Sheldon y Leonard.

DATO

El final de "The Big Bang Theory" se emitirá en Estados Unidos por medio de los canales de la cadena CBS.

