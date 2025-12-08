Los Golden Globe Awards 2026 llegan con una edición marcada por el regreso de Nikki Glaser como anfitriona, la inclusión de los podcasts como nueva categoría competitiva y una lista de nominaciones que confirma la diversidad y vitalidad de la industria audiovisual. El anuncio, realizado la mañana del lunes por Marlon Wayans y Skye P. Marshall, situó a “One Battle After Another”, de Paul Thomas Anderson, como la gran favorita con nueve nominaciones, seguida de “Sentimental Value” con ocho y “Sinners” con siete. En televisión, “The White Lotus” confirma su vigencia encabezando la lista con seis menciones.
Este año, los Globos también reconocerán logros especiales: Helen Mirren recibirá el Cecil B. DeMille Award, mientras que Sarah Jessica Parker será homenajeada con el Carol Burnett Award, ambos entregados en el especial Golden Eve del 8 de enero. La ceremonia principal se llevará a cabo el domingo 11 de enero, transmitida en vivo por CBS y Paramount+, en lo que promete ser una noche clave para medir el pulso de la temporada de premios.
LISTA DE NOMINADOS
Mejor Película – Drama
- Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Hamnet (Focus Features)
- It Was Just An Accident (Neon)
- The Secret Agent (Neon)
- Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia
- Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Bugonia (Focus Features)
- Marty Supreme (A24)
- No Other Choice (Neon)
- Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)
- One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Mejor Película – Animada
- Arco (Neon)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Infinity Castle
- Elio (Disney)
- Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
- Little Amélie or The Character of Rain (GKIDS)
- Zootopia 2 (Disney)
Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Kpop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Mejor Película en Lengua No Inglesa
- It Was Just An Accident – Francia
- No Other Choice – Corea del Sur
- The Secret Agent – Brasil
- Sentimental Value – Noruega
- Sirāt – España
- The Voice of Hind Rajab – Túnez
CATEGORÍAS DE ACTUACIÓN – CINE
Actriz en Película – Drama
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)
- Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
- Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
Actor en Película – Drama
- Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
- Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
- Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
- Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)
Actriz en Película – Musical o Comedia
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
- Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Actor en Película – Musical o Comedia
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)
- Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Actriz de Reparto – Cualquier Película
- Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Actor de Reparto – Cualquier Película
- Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
- Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
- Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
- Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
- Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Mejor Dirección – Película
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)
- Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)
- Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Mejor Guion – Película
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)
- Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
- Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
- Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)
- Kangding Ray (Sirāt)
- Max Richter (Hamnet)
- Hans Zimmer (F1)
Mejor Canción Original
- “Dream As One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash
- “Golden” – Kpop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied to You” – Sinners
- “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good
- “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
- “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
CATEGORÍAS DE TELEVISIÓN
Mejor Serie – Drama
- The Diplomat
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor Serie – Musical o Comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Mejor Serie Limitada o Antología
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Actuación – Televisión
Actriz en Serie – Drama
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Britt Lower (Severance)
- Helen Mirren (Mobland)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Actor en Serie – Drama
- Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
- Diego Luna (Andor)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Mark Ruffalo (Task)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Actriz en Serie – Musical o Comedia
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Actor en Serie – Musical o Comedia
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
- Seth Rogen (The Studio)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Actriz en Serie Limitada o Telefilme
- Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)
- Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
- Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)
- Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
- Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
- Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)
Actor en Serie Limitada o Telefilme
- Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)
- Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)
- Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
- Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)
- Jude Law (Black Rabbit)
- Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)
Actriz de Reparto – Televisión
- Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
- Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
- Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
- Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Actor de Reparto – Televisión
- Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
- Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
- Tramell Tillman (Severance)
- Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
Mejor Stand-Up en Televisión
- Bill Maher
- Brett Goldstein
- Kevin Hart
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Ricky Gervais
- Sarah Silverman
Mejor Pódcast
- Armchair Expert
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- SmartLess
- Up First
