“One Battle After Another” encabeza las nominaciones de esta edición, consolidándose como la película más celebrada por la crítica y la asociación de la prensa extranjera. (Foto: Difusión)
Redacción EC
Redacción EC

Los llegan con una edición marcada por el regreso de Nikki Glaser como anfitriona, la inclusión de los podcasts como nueva categoría competitiva y una lista de nominaciones que confirma la diversidad y vitalidad de la industria audiovisual. El anuncio, realizado la mañana del lunes por Marlon Wayans y Skye P. Marshall, situó a “One Battle After Another”, de Paul Thomas Anderson, como la gran favorita con nueve nominaciones, seguida de “Sentimental Value” con ocho y “Sinners” con siete. En televisión, “The White Lotus” confirma su vigencia encabezando la lista con seis menciones.

Este año, los Globos también reconocerán logros especiales: Helen Mirren recibirá el Cecil B. DeMille Award, mientras que Sarah Jessica Parker será homenajeada con el Carol Burnett Award, ambos entregados en el especial Golden Eve del 8 de enero. La ceremonia principal se llevará a cabo el domingo 11 de enero, transmitida en vivo por CBS y Paramount+, en lo que promete ser una noche clave para medir el pulso de la temporada de premios.

“One Battle After Another”, “Sentimental Value” y “Sinners” lideran las nominaciones cinematográficas de los Golden Globe Awards 2026, marcando el pulso de una de las competencias más reñidas del año. (Foto: Difusión)
LISTA DE NOMINADOS

Mejor Película – Drama

  • Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • It Was Just An Accident (Neon)
  • The Secret Agent (Neon)
  • Sentimental Value (Neon)
  • Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia

  • Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
  • Bugonia (Focus Features)
  • Marty Supreme (A24)
  • No Other Choice (Neon)
  • Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)
  • One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mejor Película – Animada

  • Arco (Neon)
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Infinity Castle
  • Elio (Disney)
  • Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
  • Little Amélie or The Character of Rain (GKIDS)
  • Zootopia 2 (Disney)

Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • Kpop Demon Hunters
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
  • Sinners
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Zootopia 2

Mejor Película en Lengua No Inglesa

  • It Was Just An Accident – Francia
  • No Other Choice – Corea del Sur
  • The Secret Agent – Brasil
  • Sentimental Value – Noruega
  • Sirāt – España
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab – Túnez

CATEGORÍAS DE ACTUACIÓN – CINE

Actriz en Película – Drama

  • Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
  • Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
  • Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
  • Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)
  • Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
  • Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Actor en Película – Drama

  • Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
  • Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
  • Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
  • Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
  • Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
  • Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Actriz en Película – Musical o Comedia

  • Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
  • Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
  • Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
  • Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
  • Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)
  • Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Actor en Película – Musical o Comedia

  • Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
  • George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
  • Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
  • Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)
  • Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Actriz de Reparto – Cualquier Película

  • Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)
  • Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
  • Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
  • Amy Madigan (Weapons)
  • Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Actor de Reparto – Cualquier Película

  • Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
  • Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
  • Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
  • Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
  • Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
  • Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Mejor Dirección – Película

  • Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
  • Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
  • Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)
  • Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)
  • Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
  • Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Mejor Guion – Película

  • Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
  • Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
  • Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
  • Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)
  • Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
  • Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
  • Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
  • Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)
  • Kangding Ray (Sirāt)
  • Max Richter (Hamnet)
  • Hans Zimmer (F1)

Mejor Canción Original

  • “Dream As One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • “Golden” – Kpop Demon Hunters
  • “I Lied to You” – Sinners
  • “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good
  • “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
  • “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

CATEGORÍAS DE TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Serie – Drama

  • The Diplomat
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Mejor Serie – Musical o Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Studio

Mejor Serie Limitada o Antología

  • Adolescence
  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast in Me
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • The Girlfriend

Actuación – Televisión

Actriz en Serie – Drama

  • Kathy Bates (Matlock)
  • Britt Lower (Severance)
  • Helen Mirren (Mobland)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
  • Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Actor en Serie – Drama

  • Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
  • Diego Luna (Andor)
  • Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
  • Mark Ruffalo (Task)
  • Adam Scott (Severance)
  • Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Actriz en Serie – Musical o Comedia

  • Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
  • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)

Actor en Serie – Musical o Comedia

  • Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
  • Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
  • Seth Rogen (The Studio)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Actriz en Serie Limitada o Telefilme

  • Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)
  • Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
  • Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)
  • Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
  • Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
  • Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Actor en Serie Limitada o Telefilme

  • Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)
  • Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)
  • Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
  • Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)
  • Jude Law (Black Rabbit)
  • Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

Actriz de Reparto – Televisión

  • Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
  • Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
  • Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
  • Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Actor de Reparto – Televisión

  • Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
  • Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
  • Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
  • Tramell Tillman (Severance)
  • Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Mejor Stand-Up en Televisión

  • Bill Maher
  • Brett Goldstein
  • Kevin Hart
  • Kumail Nanjiani
  • Ricky Gervais
  • Sarah Silverman

Mejor Pódcast

  • Armchair Expert
  • Call Her Daddy
  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast
  • SmartLess
  • Up First

