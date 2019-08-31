Módulos Temas Día
Módulos Tomas de Canal
Hoy

Más en Televisión

Televisión

Gordon Bressack, guionista de “Animaniacs” y “Pinky y Cerebro”, falleció a los 68 años | FOTOS

Su hijo, James Cullen Bressack, fue el encargado de dar a conocer la triste noticia con un emotivo post que compartió en Instagram.

Gordon Bressack

Gordon Bressack, guionista de “Animaniacs” y “Pinky y Cerebro”, falleció a los 68 años. (Foto: Instagram/Warner)

Gordon Bressack, guionista de “Animaniacs” y “Pinky y Cerebro”, falleció a los 68 años

Gordon Bressack, guionista de célebres series animadas como “Animaniacs” y “Pinky y Cerebro”, falleció el último viernes a los 68 años en Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos). La noticia la dio a conocer su hijo.

A través de un extenso post que compartió en Instagram, junto al que colocó una foto en la que aparece abrazado de su padre, James Cullen Bressack escribió unas emotivas palabras dedicadas a Gordon Bressack , sin precisar las causas de su muerte.

"Las palabras no pueden describir cómo me en este momento. Eras mi mentor, mi compañero de escritura, mi héroe, mi mejor amigo, pero sobre todo eras mi papá. Te extrañaré más de lo que nunca sabrás", indicó inicialmente.

"Sabía que llegaría este día, pero de alguna manera siempre pensé que superarías las probabilidades y vivirías para siempre, porque eso es lo que hiciste, superaste las probabilidades", agregó James Cullen Bressack en la publicación.

"Significaste el mundo para mí, siempre lo has hecho y siempre lo serás. Siempre estaré agradecido por poder escribir con el mejor escritor que he conocido, tú, y apreciaré esa película por el resto de mi vida", señala en otra parte del mensaje.

"Te amo papá, hasta la luna y de regreso. Siempre te extrañaré", finalizó, para luego realizar un pedido especial a quienes seguían el trabajo de su padre: "Si te gustan los dibujos animados, mira un episodio de 'Pinky y Cerebro' o 'Anamaniacs' y ríete en su honor. Sé que es lo que él querría".

Gordon Bressack nació el 28 de mayo de 1951 y se hizo conocido por los guiones que escribió para "Los Pitufos", "Animaniacs" y "Pinky y Cerebro", gracias a las que logró ganar tres Daytime Emmy.

Gordon Bressack también participó como escritor en dibujos como "Los 13 fantasmas de Scooby-Doo", "Las aventuras de Tiny Toons", "Las Tortugas Ninja", entre otros.

Tags Relacionados:

Gordon Bressack

Animaniacs

Pinky y Cerebro

Anamaniacs


Leer comentarios ()

  • Jr. Santa Rosa #300 Lima 1 Perú
  • DIRECTOR PERIODÍSTICO:
  • Juan José Garrido Koechlin
Red El Comercio

© Empresa Editora El Comercio - Copyright © Elcomercio.pe - Grupo El Comercio - Todos los derechos reservados.

gdaMiembro de Grupo de Diarios América

SubirIr aúltimas noticiasIr a Somos

Mantente siempre informado y disfruta de cientos de beneficios exclusivos del CLUB EL COMERCIO

¡SÉ PARTE DEL CLUB EL COMERCIO!

SUSCRÍBETE AQUÍ
X
Fotogalerías