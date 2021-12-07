People’s Choice Awards 2021 EN VIVO: a qué hora es la gala y en qué canal verla en directo

PELÍCULA DE 2021
• Black widow
• Coming to America
• F9: The Fast Saga
• Danube
• No time to die
• Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
• Tomorrow’s war
• Poison: Let there be slaughter
PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA DE 2021
• Coming to America
• He is all that
• Hitman’s wife’s bodyguard
• Jungle cruise
• Space Jam: a new legacy
• Thunder Force
• Friends on vacation
PELÍCULAS DE ACCIÓN DE 2021
• Black widow
• F9: The Fast Saga
• Godzilla vs. Kong
• No time to die
• Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
• Suicide squad
• Tomorrow’s war
• Poison: Let there be slaughter
PELÍCULA FAMILIAR DE 2021
• Cinderella
• Luca
• Raya and the last dragon
• The Boss Baby: Negocio familiar
• The Mitchells against the machines
• Tom and Jerry
• Alive
SERIE DE 2021
• Cobra Kai
• Grey’s Anatomy
• Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
• Loki
• Saturday night live
• The Bachelor
• We are
• WandaVision
SERIE DE DRAMA DE 2021
• External banks
• 9-1-1
• Cobra Kai
• Grey’s Anatomy
• Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
• The Equalizer
• The Walking dead
• This is Us
Si bien la premiación son el principal atractivo de la gala, no será la única razón para sintonizar la ceremonia que además de contar con el humorista Kenan Thompson como anfitrión (recordado por shows como “Kenan & Kel” y “Saturday Night Live”), sino también con presentaciones de Christina Aguilera y Blake Shelton, entre otros artistas.
LOS FANS SON LOS ÚNICOS JUECES
Establecido en 1975 como una manera de mostrar la preferencia del público, desde 2005 los ganadores de la gala son elegidos por votaciones en la web. En el caso de esta ceremonia, estas votaciones ya cerraron el pasado 17 de noviembre, por lo que los ganadores en las 44 categorías ya están decididos.
People’s Choice Awards 2021: este martes 7 de diciembre será la gala que premia lo mejor del cine, televisión, música, moda y otros aspectos de la cultura pop, en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica, California (Estados Unidos).