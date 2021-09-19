Emmy 2021: nominados, dónde y a qué hora ver la ceremonia EN VIVO

EMMY 2021: MEJOR ESPECIAL EN DIRECTO
- Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special
- The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
- The Oscars
- The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
- Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
EMMY 2021: MEJOR TALK SHOW
- Conan
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
EMMY 2021: MEJOR REALITY CONCURSO
- The Amazing Race
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
EMMY 2021: MEJOR SERIE DE ANIMACIÓN
- Big Mouth
- Bob’s Burgers
- Primal
- Los Simpson
- South Park: The Pandemic Special
EMMY 2021: MEJOR TV MOVIE
- Dolly Parton: Navidad en la plaza
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- El amor de Sylvie
- Mi tío Frank
EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA DE MINISERIE
- Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
- Renee Elise Goldsbery (Hamilton)
- Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
- Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)
- Moses Ingram (Gambito de dama)
- Kathryn Hahn (Bruja Escarlata y Visión)
EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO DE MINISERIE
- Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
- Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
- Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
- Paapa Essiedu (Podría destruirte)
- Evan Peters (Bruja Escarlata y Visión)
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Gambito de dama)
EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL DE MINISERIE
- Michaela Coel (Podría destruirte)
- Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
- Elizabeth Olsen (Bruja Escarlata y Visión)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (Gambito de dama)
- Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL DE MINISERIE
- Paul Bettany (Bruja Escarlata y Visión)
- Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
- Ewan McGregor (Halston)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
- Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)
EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA DE COMEDIA
- Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
- Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO DE COMEDIA
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
- Paul Reiser (El método Kominsky)
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
- Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
- Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL DE COMEDIA
- Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Allison Janney (Mom)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL DE COMEDIA
- Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Michael Douglas (El método Kominsky)
- William H. Macy (Shameless)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA DE DRAMA
- Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
- Madeline Brewer (El cuento de la criada)
- Ann Dowd (El cuento de la criada)
- Yvonne Strahovski (El cuento de la criada)
- Samira Wiley (El cuento de la criada)
- Aunjanue Ellis (Territorio Lovecraft)
EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO DE DRAMA
- Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
- O-T Fagbenle (El cuento de la criada)
- Max Minghella (El cuento de la criada)
- Bradley Whitford (El cuento de la criada)
- Michael K. Williams (Territorio Lovecraft)
- Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
- John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
- Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL DE DRAMA
- Uzo Aduba (En terapia)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Elisabeth Moss (El cuento de la criada)
- Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
- Jurnee Smollett (Territorio Lovecraft)
EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL DE DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Jonathan Majors (Territorio Lovecraft)
- Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
- Rege-Jean Page (Los Bridgerton)
- Billy Porter (Pose)
- Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
EMMY 2021: MEJOR MINISERIE
- Podría destruirte
- Mare of Easttown
- Gambito de dama
- El ferrocarril subterráneo
- Bruja Escarlata y Visión
EMMY 2021: MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily en París
- Hacks
- The Flight Attendant
- El método Kominsky
- PEN15
- Ted Lasso
EMMY 2021: MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
- The Boys
- Los Bridgerton
- The Crown
- El cuento de la criada
- Territorio Lovecraft
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This Is Us
EMMY 2021: NOMINACIONES
Las plataformas de streaming han tomado gran relevancia en la edición 73° de los Premios Emmy. Es así que HBO cuenta con 130 nominaciones, seguido por Netflix con 129. Además, las series con más nominaciones en esta ceremonia son “The Crown” de Netflix y “The Mandalorian” de Disney+, con 24 cada una.
EMMY 2021: ¿DÓNDE PUEDO VER LA GALA?
La ceremonia será transmitida por la cadena CBS en Estados Unidos. Mientras que, en los países de Latinoamérica, el evento podrá ser visto a través de TNT y TNT Series.
Aquí una lista de la hora de comienzo de la importante gala en varios países de la región y el mundo.
- Estados Unidos: 8:00 p.m. (hora del Este) 5:00 p.m. (tiempo del Pacífico)
- Perú, Colombia y México: 7:00 p.m.
- Chile y Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
- Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
- España: 2 a.m. del 20 de setiembre
Sigue aquí el minuto a minuto de los Premios Emmy con su edición 73°. El evento se realizará en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos y presentará lo mejor de la televisión entre junio de 2020 a mayo de 2021.