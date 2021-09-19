Emmy 2021: nominados, dónde y a qué hora ver la ceremonia EN VIVO

Los Premios Emmy llegan con su edición 73° y, dicho evento, se realizará en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos. Conoce aquí todo sobre la gala que se desarrollará este 19 de setiembre.

Los Premios Emmy 2021 serán este domingo 19 de setiembre. FOTO: composición.
Los Premios Emmy 2021 serán este domingo 19 de setiembre. FOTO: composición.
Redacción EC
00:06 |

Sigue aquí el minuto a minuto de los Premios Emmy con su edición 73°. El evento se realizará en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos y presentará lo mejor de la televisión entre junio de 2020 a mayo de 2021.

EMMY 2021: MEJOR ESPECIAL EN DIRECTO

  • Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special
  • The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
  • The Oscars
  • The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
  • Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

EMMY 2021: MEJOR TALK SHOW

  • Conan
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

EMMY 2021: MEJOR REALITY CONCURSO

  • The Amazing Race
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

EMMY 2021: MEJOR SERIE DE ANIMACIÓN

  • Big Mouth
  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Primal
  • Los Simpson
  • South Park: The Pandemic Special

EMMY 2021: MEJOR TV MOVIE

  • Dolly Parton: Navidad en la plaza
  • Oslo
  • Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
  • El amor de Sylvie
  • Mi tío Frank

EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA DE MINISERIE

  • Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
  • Renee Elise Goldsbery (Hamilton)
  • Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
  • Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)
  • Moses Ingram (Gambito de dama)
  • Kathryn Hahn (Bruja Escarlata y Visión)

EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO DE MINISERIE

  • Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
  • Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
  • Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
  • Paapa Essiedu (Podría destruirte)
  • Evan Peters (Bruja Escarlata y Visión)
  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Gambito de dama)

EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL DE MINISERIE

  • Michaela Coel (Podría destruirte)
  • Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
  • Elizabeth Olsen (Bruja Escarlata y Visión)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (Gambito de dama)
  • Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL DE MINISERIE

  • Paul Bettany (Bruja Escarlata y Visión)
  • Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
  • Ewan McGregor (Halston)
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
  • Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)

EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA DE COMEDIA

  • Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
  • Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
  • Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
  • Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO DE COMEDIA

  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
  • Paul Reiser (El método Kominsky)
  • Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
  • Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
  • Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL DE COMEDIA

  • Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
  • Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
  • Allison Janney (Mom)
  • Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
  • Jean Smart (Hacks)

EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL DE COMEDIA

  • Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
  • Michael Douglas (El método Kominsky)
  • William H. Macy (Shameless)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
  • Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA DE DRAMA

  • Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
  • Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
  • Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
  • Madeline Brewer (El cuento de la criada)
  • Ann Dowd (El cuento de la criada)
  • Yvonne Strahovski (El cuento de la criada)
  • Samira Wiley (El cuento de la criada)
  • Aunjanue Ellis (Territorio Lovecraft)

EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO DE DRAMA

  • Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
  • O-T Fagbenle (El cuento de la criada)
  • Max Minghella (El cuento de la criada)
  • Bradley Whitford (El cuento de la criada)
  • Michael K. Williams (Territorio Lovecraft)
  • Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
  • John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
  • Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL DE DRAMA

  • Uzo Aduba (En terapia)
  • Olivia Colman (The Crown)
  • Emma Corrin (The Crown)
  • Elisabeth Moss (El cuento de la criada)
  • Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
  • Jurnee Smollett (Territorio Lovecraft)

EMMY 2021: MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL DE DRAMA

  • Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
  • Jonathan Majors (Territorio Lovecraft)
  • Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
  • Rege-Jean Page (Los Bridgerton)
  • Billy Porter (Pose)
  • Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

EMMY 2021: MEJOR MINISERIE

  • Podría destruirte
  • Mare of Easttown
  • Gambito de dama
  • El ferrocarril subterráneo
  • Bruja Escarlata y Visión

EMMY 2021: MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

  • Black-ish
  • Cobra Kai
  • Emily en París
  • Hacks
  • The Flight Attendant
  • El método Kominsky
  • PEN15
  • Ted Lasso

EMMY 2021: MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

  • The Boys
  • Los Bridgerton
  • The Crown
  • El cuento de la criada
  • Territorio Lovecraft
  • The Mandalorian
  • Pose
  • This Is Us

EMMY 2021: NOMINACIONES

Las plataformas de streaming han tomado gran relevancia en la edición 73° de los Premios Emmy. Es así que HBO cuenta con 130 nominaciones, seguido por Netflix con 129. Además, las series con más nominaciones en esta ceremonia son “The Crown” de Netflix y “The Mandalorian” de Disney+, con 24 cada una.

EMMY 2021: ¿DÓNDE PUEDO VER LA GALA?

La ceremonia será transmitida por la cadena CBS en Estados Unidos. Mientras que, en los países de Latinoamérica, el evento podrá ser visto a través de TNT y TNT Series.

00:37 | EMMY 2021: ¿A QUÉ HORA ES EL EVENTO?

Aquí una lista de la hora de comienzo de la importante gala en varios países de la región y el mundo.

  • Estados Unidos: 8:00 p.m. (hora del Este) 5:00 p.m. (tiempo del Pacífico)
  • Perú, Colombia y México: 7:00 p.m.
  • Chile y Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
  • Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
  • España: 2 a.m. del 20 de setiembre

TAGS RELACIONADOS