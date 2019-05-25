"The Voice": compañeros de Adam Levine reaccionaron así ante su salida del show

Adam Levine se despidió de "The Voice" con un sentido mensaje en redes sociales y sus compañeros en el panel de entrenadores comentaron de manera inmediata su decisión.
"Después del primer día de filmación, me quedé allí sentado, aturdido”, recordó Adam Levine para luego señalar que si bien se convirtió en una experiencia memorable, dejará de formar parte de "The Voice": "Para mí era hora de seguir adelante […] qué viaje tan increíble".
►"The Voice": Adam Levine deja el programa y regresa Gwen Stefani
►BTS cantó "Boy With Luv" en la final de "The Voice" | VIDEO
Los jueces de “The Voice” Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson y John Legend le escribieron mensajes tras confirmar la noticia públicamente.
Blake Shelton, un gran amigo de Adam Levine, con quien compartió muchos años en “The Voice”, fue el primero en reaccionar.
"Tengo dificultades para entender en mi cabeza que Adam Levine no estará más en 'The Voice'. Después de 16 temporadas que cambiaron nuestras vidas. Solo me enteré de esto ayer y aún no me ha dicho nada. Voy a extrañar trabajar con este tonto", escribió Blake Shelton.
Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) 24 de mayo de 2019
Posteriormente, Kelly Clarkson también reveló que fue una sorpresa para ella el hecho de que Adam Levine no siga en el programa.
"Me enteré anoche que Adam Levine está dejando 'The Voice' y aunque me he dado cuenta que él ha estado haciendo el programa por un buen tiempo y quiere alejarse, será raro que llegue al show y él no esté ahí", escribió Kelly Clarkson.
Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he’s been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he’s not there To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!— Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) 24 de mayo de 2019
Finalmente John Legend, escribió un corto, pero sincero mensaje: "Te extrañaremos".
We'll miss you, brother https://t.co/woIegAzboM— John Legend (@johnlegend) 24 de mayo de 2019
Leer comentarios ()