Módulos Temas Día
Módulos Tomas de Canal
Hoy

Más en Televisión

Televisión

"The Voice": compañeros de Adam Levine reaccionaron así ante su salida del show

El cantante de Maroon 5 confirmó que no formará parte de la nueva temporada del programa de talentos. Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson y John Legend lamentaron su decisión

“The Voice”: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson y John Legend reaccionan al retiro de Adam Levine como entrenador (Foto: NBC)

“The Voice”: Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson y John Legend reaccionan al retiro de Adam Levine como entrenador (Foto: NBC)

Redacción EC

Adam Levine se despidió de "The Voice" con un sentido mensaje en redes sociales y sus compañeros en el panel de entrenadores comentaron de manera inmediata su decisión.

"Después del primer día de filmación, me quedé allí sentado, aturdido”, recordó Adam Levine para luego señalar que si bien se convirtió en una experiencia memorable, dejará de formar parte de "The Voice": "Para mí era hora de seguir adelante […] qué viaje tan increíble".

"The Voice": Adam Levine deja el programa y regresa Gwen Stefani
BTS cantó "Boy With Luv" en la final de "The Voice" | VIDEO

Los jueces de “The Voice” Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson y John Legend le escribieron mensajes tras confirmar la noticia públicamente.

Blake Shelton, un gran amigo de Adam Levine, con quien compartió muchos años en “The Voice”, fue el primero en reaccionar.

"Tengo dificultades para entender en mi cabeza que Adam Levine no estará más en 'The Voice'. Después de 16 temporadas que cambiaron nuestras vidas. Solo me enteré de esto ayer y aún no me ha dicho nada. Voy a extrañar trabajar con este tonto", escribió Blake Shelton.

Posteriormente, Kelly Clarkson también reveló que fue una sorpresa para ella el hecho de que Adam Levine no siga en el programa.

"Me enteré anoche que Adam Levine está dejando 'The Voice' y aunque me he dado cuenta que él ha estado haciendo el programa por un buen tiempo y quiere alejarse, será raro que llegue al show y él no esté ahí", escribió Kelly Clarkson.

Finalmente John Legend, escribió un corto, pero sincero mensaje: "Te extrañaremos".

Tags Relacionados:

The Voice

Adam Levine

Leer comentarios ()

  • Jr. Santa Rosa #300 Lima 1 Perú
  • DIRECTOR GENERAL:
  • Francisco Miró Quesada Cantuarias
  • DIRECTOR PERIODÍSTICO:
  • Juan José Garrido Koechlin
Red El Comercio

© Empresa Editora El Comercio - Copyright © Elcomercio.pe - Grupo El Comercio - Todos los derechos reservados.

gdaMiembro de Grupo de Diarios América

SubirIr aúltimas noticiasIr a Somos

Mantente siempre informado y disfruta de cientos de beneficios exclusivos del CLUB EL COMERCIO

¡SÉ PARTE DEL CLUB EL COMERCIO!

SUSCRÍBETE AQUÍ
X
Fotogalerías
Ir a portada