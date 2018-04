Compañía ofrece trabajo para viajar y comer por el mundo

Curry or noodles? Paella or pasta? Luckily, there’s no need to choose as you can pick up two of our dishes for £5, offer on right now @Tesco. We spoil you guys 😍! #ilovecitykitchen . . . . . #inspiredbytravel #recipe #recipeideas #foodie #foodporn #goodeats #chef #truefood #nom #foodie #delicious #yum #foodstagram #instagood #instadaily #igfood #goodeats #truecooks

A post shared by The City Kitchen (@ilovecitykitchen) on Mar 21, 2018 at 4:30am PDT