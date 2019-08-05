Camila Cabello sobre la celulitis: "es normal, hermosa y natural"

Camila Cabello luce siempre segura y desenfadada cuando pisa el escenario. Además, canciones como 'Havana' y su más reciente éxito 'Señorita' han explorado su lado más sensual, convirtiéndola en un personaje nuevo en cada videoclip.

Sin embargo, en las últimas semanas la cantante ha aprovechado tiempo para compartir su lado más real en redes sociales, con fotografías que reflejan una versión más natural en comparación a cómo la vemos en la alfombra roja y eventos públicos.

En primer lugar, compartió lo desafiante que fue su niñez y adolescencia, pues le costaba mucho confiar en su talento y frecuentemente sufría ataques de ansiedad: "Hay una pequeña Camila que está aterrorizada por lo desconocido. Es consciente de todas las formas en que todo puede salir mal (en realidad puede imaginarlos vívidamente, jaja), y piensa que es más seguro quedarse en casa que salir a jugar a la pelota", señaló en parte de su declaración.

"La verdad es que tú decides quién vas a ser. Todos los días. No estoy hablando de talento o éxito. Solo me refiero al tipo de persona que serás. Si no has sido muy valiente, o muy sociable, o salvaje, o un buscador de aventuras, si te describes como lo contrario de esas cosas ... no significa que no puedas serlo", sumó la cantante de ascendencia cubana.

A solo días de compartir esta experiencia y sincerarse en redes sociales, Camila Cabello se vio envuelta de críticas respecto a su físico, luego de que empezaran a circular una serie de fotografías que la retrataban en ropa de baño. La gente cuestionaba sus 'imperfecciones', la elección del modelo de ropa de baño de la cantante y la 'celulitis' que tenía.

Ante la ola de críticas, Camila Cabello vio necesario responder a sus detractores, utilizando las historias de Instagram como vía: “Por un segundo lo olvidé mientras trataba de encontrar una foto para postear acerca de los dos años de 'Havana' y mis ojos accidentalmente corrieron por un titular diciendo que la gente estaba criticando mi cuerpo", señaló.

“Por supuesto, hay malas fotos, claro que hay malos ángulos, mi cuerpo no está hecho de roca. La parte más triste son las chicas jóvenes que están creciendo en un mundo retocado y están buscando una perfección que no es real. Lo falso se está convirtiendo en lo nuevo real. Tenemos una vista completamente irreal del cuerpo de una mujer. Chicas, la celulitis es normal, la grasa es normal. Es hermosa y natural”, concluyó.