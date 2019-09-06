Demi Lovato revela su cuerpo real y se suma a la era 'body positive' | FOTO

Demi Lovato ha revolucionado las redes sociales. La cantante que volvió a Instagram hace algunos meses, publicó este jueves una fotografía suya en ropa de baño donde dejaba ver algunos rasgos de celulitis en sus piernas. Una cuota de realidad que ha generado más de 200 mil comentarios y 7 millones de 'Me gusta' en la instantánea.
Rompiendo los estándares de belleza y compartiendo un mensaje de amor propio, la artista ha decidido dejar de retocar sus imágenes y mostrar en redes sociales la realidad de su cuerpo; uno que señala está aprendiendo a amar y respetar todos los días.
"Este es mi mayor miedo. Una foto mía en bikini sin editar. Y adivina qué, ¡es CELULITIS! Estoy literalmente muy cansada de estar avergonzada de mi cuerpo, editándolo (sí, las otras fotos en bikini fueron editadas, y odio haberlo hecho, pero es la verdad) para que otros piensen que soy SU ideal de belleza. Pero esa no soy yo. Esto es lo que soy", escribe la cantante en la descripción de la imagen.
Para Lovato, es importante compartir un contenido auténtico con sus seguidores para expandir aún más el mensaje 'body positive', uno que cala cada vez más en la industria de la moda, belleza y el entretenimiento. Los estándares...son cosas del pasado.
"Quiero que este nuevo capítulo en mi vida sea sobre ser auténtica con lo que soy en lugar de tratar de cumplir con los estándares de otra persona. (...) De todos modos, aquí esto REAL! Y me amo ¡Y tú también deberías amarte!", sentencia Lovato.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
