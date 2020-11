View this post on Instagram

Surely you have been made acquaintances with this crowd favourite, but if you haven’t, let us introduce The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%. 👩‍🔬 Niacinamide, which is a form of Vitamin B3, is a water-soluble, high strength vitamin, and mineral formula that targets the signs of congestion and blemishes whilst also reinforcing our skin barrier function. The well-loved ingredient has also been shown to reduce the appearance of pores, improve uneven tone and brighten the skin. With the added Zinc PCA at a concentration at 1%, this important component helps balance sebum product and regulate it to more manageable levels. With all these benefits, you can see why Niacinamide + Zinc is such a popular icon. ✨ We recommend applying this in either the AM or PM (or both if you just can’t get enough 😏), before anhydrous/oil and cream/suspension formulations. If you wish to also incorporate Vitamin C into your routine, we recommend using Niacinamide in alternate routines due to the potential of Niacinamide being able to reduce the efficacy and integrity of Vitamin C formulations. (30ml: CA$5.90/US$5.90/AU$9.90/£5.00/€5.90, 60ml: CA$10.60/US$10.60/AU$17.80/£8.90/€10.60)