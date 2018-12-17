Miss Universo 2018: los looks ganadores de Catriona Gray 

Una vez más, Filipinas se llevó la corona a casa. Luego de la victoria de Pia Wurtzbach en el 2015, Catriona Gray es la cuarta filipina en la historia en llevarse el galardón de Miss Universo 2018. Es modelo, presentadora de televisión, graduada de Berklee College of Music y cinturón negro en artes marciales: Miss Filipinas parece tener el paquete completo.
Durante la gala preliminar, que se llevó a cabo el pasado jueves, las concursantes modelaron en traje de baño y de gala. Para su presentación, la Miss Filipinas optó por un vestido corto negro de cuello halter bordado en pedrería plateada, un diseño de la casa Sherri Hill. Minutos después, para la pasarela en ropa de baño, deslumbró al público con un modelo fucsia asimétrico acompañado de una capa inspirada en la galaxia. Todos los looks de las participantes estuvieron a cargo de la casa de ropas de baño, Sirivannavari.
Finalmente, para el look de noche, Catriona optó por un vestido anaranjado del diseñador filipino, Mak Tumang, bordado en pedrería, con escote profundo, espalda al descubierto y gran uso de la transparencia. El vestido "Adarna" estuvo inspirado en Ibong Adarna, una ave mitológica que puede cambiar en formas distintas.
IBONG ADARNA 🧡🇵🇭 The Blazing Siren by @maktumang My preliminary gown was inspired by the 'Ibong Adarna': a prominent Filipino folklore that is a mythologicalnous bird. Story goes, the Ibong Adarna's enchanting voice can enable complete healing to anyone who hears it. Some artists liken it to the mythological Phoenix where it recurrently regenerates itself by arising amidst a spectacle of flames and candescence. This makes it a fitting symbol of resilience, rising and rebirth. 🇵🇭🔥 My earrings were designed by me and executed by @tesserajewelry as another ode to the Philippines with the Philippine sun and golden South sea pearls, our national gem. 🇵🇭 Thank you to @maktumang for his amazing craftsmanship and exquisite execution of this gown, to @justine.aliman19 and @ton_lao for styling in @bragaisjojo heels and @tesserajewelry. Thank you to mamang @hairbybrentsales and @jellyeugenio for teaching me to slay my hair and makeup! And to @carlosbuendiajr, the man behind my walk 🌋 I love you all!!!
Pero eso no fue todo. La Miss Universo guardó lo mejor para el final.
Para la noche decisiva, que tuvo lugar en Tailandia este domingo, la modelo de 24 años lució un vestido rojo de ensueño. También firmado por Mak Tumang, el modelo estuvo inspirado en el Volcán Mayon, ubicado en Filipinas. Una combinación de rojo, naranja y negro que simulaba la lava del volcán, sumada a una silueta sensual pero sofisticada lograron el look perfecto. Aquí te dejamos algunas imágenes. ¿Cuál es tu look preferido de la Miss Universo 2018?
MAYON: Fiery and Lovely Perfection Today, Catriona is coming home. She is celebrating her roots – she is celebrating Albay! The prominent and iconic Mayon Volcano is the penultimate inspiration for this creation. It is dubbed as the ‘perfect cone’ because of its symmetric conical form. Folk tales have it that it was named after the mythological heroine ‘Daragang Magayon’ (Beautiful Lady). Despite its pulchritude is the fact that it is the most active volcano in the Philippines erupting numerous times in the past half a millennium. Catriona can be considered as the modern-day Daragang Magayon. She embodies the Filipina’s beauty, intelligence and burning passion. This lady is definitely on fire! Watch her erupt right before your very eyes and let the lava of grace, goodness and hope flow.
