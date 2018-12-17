Módulos Temas Día
Miss Universo 2018: los looks ganadores de Catriona Gray 

La Miss Filipinas logró su objetivo y se llevó la corona de Miss Universo 2018. Conoce aquí los looks que lució durante la gala preliminar y final. 

Una vez más, Filipinas se llevó la corona a casa. Luego de la victoria de Pia Wurtzbach en el 2015, Catriona Gray es la cuarta filipina en la historia en llevarse el galardón de Miss Universo 2018. Es modelo, presentadora de televisión, graduada de Berklee College of Music y cinturón negro en artes marciales: Miss Filipinas parece tener el paquete completo.

Durante la gala preliminar, que se llevó a cabo el pasado jueves, las concursantes modelaron en traje de baño y de gala. Para su presentación, la Miss Filipinas optó por un vestido corto negro de cuello halter bordado en pedrería plateada, un diseño de la casa Sherri Hill. Minutos después, para la pasarela en ropa de baño, deslumbró al público con un modelo fucsia asimétrico acompañado de una capa inspirada en la galaxia. Todos los looks de las participantes estuvieron a cargo de la casa de ropas de baño, Sirivannavari.

Finalmente,  para el look de noche, Catriona optó por un vestido anaranjado del diseñador filipino, Mak Tumang, bordado en pedrería, con escote profundo, espalda al descubierto y gran uso de la transparencia.  El vestido "Adarna" estuvo inspirado en Ibong Adarna, una ave mitológica que puede cambiar en formas distintas. 

Pero eso no fue todo. La Miss Universo guardó lo mejor para el final. 

Para la noche decisiva, que tuvo lugar en Tailandia este domingo, la modelo de 24 años lució un vestido rojo de ensueño. También firmado por Mak Tumang, el modelo estuvo inspirado en el Volcán Mayon, ubicado en Filipinas. Una combinación de rojo, naranja y negro que simulaba la lava del volcán, sumada a una silueta sensual pero sofisticada lograron el look perfecto. Aquí te dejamos algunas imágenes. ¿Cuál es tu look preferido de la Miss Universo 2018?

