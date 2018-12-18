Muere Oribe Canales, el famoso estilista de las celebridades 

El pasado domingo, Oribe Canales, uno de los estilistas más famosos y queridos de la industria de la de belleza, falleció a los 62 años en Nueva York (Estados Unidos). Su trabajo se remonta a finales de los ochenta e inicios de los noventa cuando creaba looks para las modelos del momento como Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, y Linda Evangelista. Hoy, ellas y decenas de celebridades lo despiden con palabras de admiración y amor en sus redes sociales.
Oribe, como se hacía llamar el plano profesional, nació en la Habana (Cuba) pero pronto se mudó a Miami (Estados Unidos) para perseguir sus sueños como estilista. Creó los looks para desfiles como el de Versace o Chanel, y fue el estilista estrella de Jennifer Lopez a inicios de su carrera hasta su momento de estrellato.
Por su gran trabajo y relación con clientes, modelos y celebridades de la industria, hoy es recordado en las redes sociales. Aquí te dejamos algunas de las publicaciones más nostálgicas.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
When I was 16 I was fascinated with Vogue magazine I would ride on the train and look at all the images of the supermodels and I was obsessed with the hair!! When I saw an image I loved I would check who did it and it was always someone named Oribe... Wow... he’s amazing I would think!! Cut to years later I was making my first album. I started working with Benny Medina and he said to me we have to do an album cover shoot who do you want for hair and makeup... honestly I was so new to the industry I knew no one and remembered my time flipping thru those magazines on the 6 and said ummm Oribe and Kevin Aucoin... Benny laughed and said oh OK! The next 10 years I would spend with Oribe by my side in every waking and working moment. We fell in love with each other. We traveled the world together. And along with Scott Barnes they helped me blossom into JLO. It was a magical and exhausting time...And when I was tired he would say to me... “You are gonna get up and go out there and be beautiful and fabulous bc that your job!!” We’d laugh bc that sounded crazy and then we would get to the business of doing our “job” !! He made me love the glam part of things. Bc he loved it so much and saw it as a powerful tool to empower women. He loved beauty and wanted women to feel beautiful and sexy. He loved the messiness and the imperfection and saw how interesting that was. He was a true artist. He made me feel special and beautiful for so long. I could go on and on but I will just say with a heavy heart... Thank you sweet, beautiful man... I will miss you. I love you Oribe... so much... 💔#latinolegend #artistextraordinaire #hairgod #familia
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
what they say is true ..... my heart is in a thousand tiny pieces today..... can’t catch my breath ..... oh how I will miss my sweet friend @oribecanales Knowing I can’t call you right now to laugh , to talk hair , to talk life ,to talk shit, makes me shake in disbelief. Wish I could hug you , wish I could smell the familiar scent of when you walked in to a room. I’d do anything to tell you one more time how beautiful you make me feel .... I love you Oribe. & I Always will. 💔
