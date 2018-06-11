Módulos Temas Día
Hoy

Viú

Si te gustan los hombres que aman leer, debes seguir esta cuenta de Instagram

La cuenta 'Hot Dudes Reading' se ha vuelto viral en Instagram por mostrar cientos de hombres leyendo. ¡Una combinación que no falla!

guapos
- / -

Si te gustan los hombres que aman leer, debes seguir a "Hot Dudes Reading", la cuenta de Instagram que causa furor.  ¡Arriba el internet! (Foto: Hot Dudes Reading Instagram)

guapos
- / -

La cuenta comparte imágenes de hombres guapos leyendo un libro. ¡La mejor combinación! (Foto: Hot Dudes Reading Instagram)

guapos
- / -

Con 1 millón de seguidores, la plataforma se ha vuelto viral entre las internautas, quienes pueden colaborar mandando sus propias imágenes. (Foto: Hot Dudes Reading Instagram)

guapos
- / -

Tan exitoso ha sido el emprendimiento digital que ya tiene un libro con las mejores imágenes publicadas en Instagram. Se vende en Estados Unidos, Canadá, Reino Unido y Australia. (Foto: Hot Dudes Reading Instagram)

guapos
- / -

Los guapos lectores de Nueva York acaparan las redes sociales. ¿Te imaginas una cuenta así de nuestro país? ¡Interesante idea! (Foto: Hot Dudes Reading Instagram)

- / -

Redacción EC

Entre gustos y colores no han escrito los autores. La conocida frase queda muy bien para explicar que si de gustos hablamos, cada persona tiene los suyos. Sin embargo, hay algunas combinaciones que son difíciles de resistir para la mayoría de personas: como hombres + libros, por ejemplo.

'Hot Dudes Reading' es una nueva cuenta en Instagram que se ha vuelto todo un fenómeno por mostrar imágenes de hombres guapos leyendo: un 'match' que nunca falla. La plataforma ya cuenta con 1 millón de seguidores atentos a todas sus publicaciones. 

Así que, si dentro de tus expectativas de pareja buscas una persona que ame leer, esta cuenta de Instagram es para ti. Recorre la galería y estamos seguras que tú también te animarás a seguirla.

Notas relacionadas

VIÙ

Tags Relacionados:

guapos

leer

Instagram

Leer comentarios ()

Te puede interesar

  • Jr. Santa Rosa #300 Lima 1 Perú
  • DIRECTOR GENERAL:
  • Francisco Miró Quesada Cantuarias
  • DIRECTOR PERIODÍSTICO:
  • Juan José Garrido Koechlin
Red El Comercio

© Empresa Editora El Comercio - Copyright © Elcomercio.pe - Grupo El Comercio - Todos los derechos reservados.

gdaMiembro de Grupo de Diarios América

SubirIrMundial 2018Ir a Somos
Fotogalerías
Hoy
Ir a portada