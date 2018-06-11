Si te gustan los hombres que aman leer, debes seguir esta cuenta de Instagram

Entre gustos y colores no han escrito los autores. La conocida frase queda muy bien para explicar que si de gustos hablamos, cada persona tiene los suyos. Sin embargo, hay algunas combinaciones que son difíciles de resistir para la mayoría de personas: como hombres + libros, por ejemplo.
'Hot Dudes Reading' es una nueva cuenta en Instagram que se ha vuelto todo un fenómeno por mostrar imágenes de hombres guapos leyendo: un 'match' que nunca falla. La plataforma ya cuenta con 1 millón de seguidores atentos a todas sus publicaciones.
Así que, si dentro de tus expectativas de pareja buscas una persona que ame leer, esta cuenta de Instagram es para ti. Recorre la galería y estamos seguras que tú también te animarás a seguirla.
Just when I thought this year's most beautiful piece of art had already come and gone (#Ye), I laid eyes on this masterpiece of a man enjoying a nice read. Despite what you may think about manbuns or Kanye, we can all agree that this guy's perfect profile and beautiful book work together as seamlessly as all seven flawless tracks, back to back. Once I work up the motivation to make a move, he’ll be #AllMine and I’m positive he #WouldntLeave. #yeezyseason #hotdudesreading
This skateboarding babe is getting my heart pumping and my wheels turning. I’m always on the hunt for an athletic intellectual who knows his way around Dickens AND has a long list of limb-twisting moves in his pocket. All I need is one more stop on this train and I’ll have him convinced to do his next grab, slide and grind trick on me. #SlowGrindinOnThatRail #hotdudesreading
We just got our first real taste of winter in NYC and I'm already over it. Instead of dealing with the sleet and slush, I'm staying warm by perusing your lovely submissions (thank you!). There's too many great dudes to share, but this stellar stud at SFO is straight fire. Hopefully he's on a redeye direct to JFK, where I'll be waiting with open arms...among other limbs. #Widestance #HDRFangram #Hotdudesreading
It’s finally fall in NYC, and everyone won’t stop talking about #PSLs, leather weather and cuffing season. But fall can go F itself, because you don’t get sights like this unless it’s summer. The only thing I want to cuff is this one to that barricade and rock his world until it’s Groundhog Day. #AgainAndAgainAndAgainAndAgain #hotdudesreading #hdrfangram
