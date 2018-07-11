Módulos Temas Día
Hailey Baldwin y su brillante anillo de compromiso

La modelo se comprometió con Justin Bieber y ahora luce un enorme anillo de diamantes. Conoce todos los detalles aquí.

Hailey Baldwin

(Foto: Instagram Hailey Baldwin)

Redacción EC

En los últimos días, el foco de atención ha estado concentrado en los recién comprometidos Justin Bieber y Hailey Baldwin. Sí, increíble pero cierto.

Luego de años de pensar que Justin Bieber y Selena Gomez estaban destinados a estar juntos para siempre, el cantante canadiense nos sorprendió al revelar que le había pedido matrimonio a Hailey Baldwin. Así lo hizo a través de una publicación en Instagram. 

Y, aunque nos duela el fin de 'Jelena' (el nombre de la pareja conformada por Justin y Selena), nos emociona pensar en todos los preparativos que iremos viendo para la esperada boda. ¿Cómo será el vestido? ¿Dónde se realizará? ¿Cómo será la decoración?

Empecemos con el anillo de compromiso de Baldwin. La modelo luce ahora un enorme anillo de diamantes que el cantante canadiense le dio. Se sabe que la joya vale más de $ 250,000, según informa Time.

Im obsessed with her ring 💍😍😍 #haileybaldwin

Una publicación compartida por @ luxybaldwin el

Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber

boda

