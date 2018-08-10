Instaception, la tendencia de Instagram que te invita mostrarte tal como eres

¿Estás cansada de la perfección que venden las redes sociales? Pues no eres la única. Desde que estas plataformas se han convertido en parte de nuestra vida, no dejamos de cruzarnos con figuras envidiables, rostros y vidas perfectas que distan de la realidad. Por eso, tendencias como 'Instaception' son necesarias de vez en cuando.
Se trata de la última 'beauty trend' de Instagram. Consiste en publicar una fotografía sin maquillaje ni ningún tipo de edición agregando el detalle de otra imagen (a manera de collage) donde se aparece con un maquillaje espectacular. La idea es que la foto extra tenga el aspecto de Instagram, de ahí el nombre 'Instaception': es como una publicación de Instagram inmersa en otra. ¿Recuerdas la película "Inception" con Leonardo DiCaprio? Por ahí va la idea.
PICTURE PERFECT🌗 So I've seen a lot do this look, and I love the idea which is why I decided to try it out! I edited the eye-area, but the rest is unedited🌈 - inspired by @dom.skii and @abbyrobertsartistry ofc💗
'Instaception' se ha vuelto tendencia entre miles de usuarios de Instagram que buscan mostrar que lo que se ve en las redes sociales no es del todo cierto. La idea es mostrarse tal como una es y romper con la perfección del internet. ¡Nos encanta! ¿Te sumas?
I knew I was going to do the "Insta-ception" trend but I figured I would also take the time to make a pictorial on the look (and how to make the IG box) too, since I was using the @doseofcolors x @iluvsarahii palette!! I also really wanted to do this trend because it meant something that I took a little differently. It kind of embodies the pressure of being perfect on social media and never having any flaws, when in reality, we're all flawed. We all have imperfections. That's what makes everyone so individualistic. Embrace them! (Easier said than done, but I'm working on it.☺️) I think @dom.skii was the first person to do this! *** The brow is extra bold cause it was on all day from work and was oily so I just put brown brow powder on it to take away the shine 😂😂 This is also a good time to tell you - if you're curious about why my other eyebrow looks that way, to check out my IGTV video. 🤗
📸Insta-ception📸 Here's the look I did on my livestream last night inspired by my good sis @dom.skii , this is all makeup except from the profile picture and name! We also went with a instagram logo colour scheme!
