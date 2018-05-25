Jennifer Lawrence y la campaña de Dior que promueve la igualdad de género

Jennifer Lawrence protagoniza la campaña Otoño-Invierno 2018 de la casa de moda francesa Dior. Esta vez, la propuesta de vestuario busca poner en el mismo lugar tanto a los hombres como a las mujeres. ¡Arriba la igualdad!
Las imágenes, que tienen una vibra andrógina, han sido tomadas por Brigitte Lacombe. La colección presenta prendas prêt-à-porter y bolsos, muchos con toques masculinos.
Trajes, blazers, camisas, trenchs y pantalones de talle alto se fusionan con prendas femeninas como las blusas semitransparentes y las faldas plisadas. Todo en tonos básicos: el negro, plomo y blanco conducen la campaña.
For the Fall 2018 collection, #MariaGraziaChiuri was inspired by the Surrealist artist, writer, photographer, actress, political activist and French Resistant Claude Cahun who was also openly homosexual and constantly questioned identity and gender, and the complex and ever-changing social constructs. Claude Cahun reinvented herself through photography, posing for the camera with a powerful sense of meaningful performance, whether dressed as a woman or a man, her hair long or totally shaved. #DiorFall18 © @BrigitteLacombe
“I wanted to take on the precision of the basics and materials that make up a man’s wardrobe. I sought to showcase the least explored part of Christian Dior’s legacy, an almost austere part, with the use of masculine fabrics and jackets, coats and shirts with rigorous lines. In the same way, I became interested in the work of Hedi Slimane with Petite Taille for Women, when he was Creative Director of Dior Homme.” says #MariaGraziaChiuri of the #DiorFall18 collection. © @BrigitteLacombe
Leer comentarios ()