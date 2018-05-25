Módulos Temas Día
Jennifer Lawrence y la campaña de Dior que promueve la igualdad de género

La actriz vuelve a ser la cara de una campaña de la firma francesa Dior. 

jennifer dior

(Foto: Dior)

Redacción EC

Jennifer Lawrence protagoniza la campaña Otoño-Invierno 2018  de la casa de moda francesa Dior. Esta vez, la propuesta de vestuario busca poner en el mismo lugar tanto a los hombres como a las mujeres. ¡Arriba la igualdad! 

Las imágenes, que tienen una vibra andrógina, han sido tomadas por Brigitte Lacombe. La colección presenta prendas prêt-à-porter y bolsos, muchos con toques masculinos. 

Trajes, blazers, camisas, trenchs y pantalones de talle alto se fusionan con prendas femeninas como las blusas semitransparentes y las faldas plisadas. Todo en tonos básicos: el negro, plomo y blanco conducen la campaña.

VIÙ

