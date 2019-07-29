Meghan Markle: esta es la poderosa portada que trabajó junto a Vogue UK | FOTOS

Los rumores eran ciertos. Meghan Markle ha sorprendido (una vez más) al mundo al presentarse como editora invitada de la edición de setiembre de British Vogue. Sí, la Duquesa de Sussex ha formado parte de la elaboración de una de las revistas más exitosas del mundo, por si fuera poco, en su edición más importante.
Han sido alrededor de siete meses el tiempo que Markle ha dedicado a esta colaboración, y no precisamente para ser la cara en portada. Más bien, Meghan ha cedido este lugar a un grupo de mujeres inspiradoras, que para ella califican como la 'voz femenina del cambio'.
La actriz Jane Fonda, la escritora feminista Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie y la modelo Adwoa Aboah son solo algunas de las figuras de este grupo, que se caracteriza en la diversidad de nacionalidades, profesiones, edades y sueños. Sin embargo, todas coinciden en un vértice: utilizan su nombre para construir algo positivo en el mundo.
“Estos últimos siete meses han sido un proceso gratificante, coordinando y colaborando con Edward Enninful, Editor in Chief de British Vogue, para tomar la edición más esperada del año y dirigir su enfoque hacia los valores, las causas y las personas que están teniendo impacto en el mundo hoy”, rescató Meghan Markle sobre la edición.
Por mencionar a profundidad solo algunas de las figuras seleccionadas por Markle en el 'september issue' de Vogue UK, tenemos a la actriz Yara Shahidi, que con colo 19 años fundó la plataforma informativa 'Eighteen x 18', promoviendo temas como el voto responsable; Salma Hayek, quien además de su carrera actoral es vocera de causas en favor de la mujer en el mundo, a través de la fundación 'Kering'; y Greta Thunberg, adolescente sueca activista por el medio ambiente y nominada al Premio Nobel de la Paz.
Como cereza del pastel, esta edición de Vogue también contará con una entrevista exclusiva a Michelle Obama, realizada nada más y nada menos que por Meghan Markle.
¿Lista para conseguir el 'september issue' de Vogue UK?
