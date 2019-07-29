Módulos Temas Día
Meghan Markle: esta es la poderosa portada que trabajó junto a Vogue UK | FOTOS

La Duquesa de Sussex ha dado a conocer lo que muchos esperaban: la edición de setiembre que editó para British Vogue, reuniendo las historias de mujeres inspiradoras alrededor del mundo. Conoce más detalles en esta nota. 

Redacción EC

Los rumores eran ciertos. Meghan Markle ha sorprendido (una vez más) al mundo al presentarse como editora invitada de la edición de setiembre de British Vogue. Sí, la Duquesa de Sussex ha formado parte de la elaboración de una de las revistas más exitosas del mundo, por si fuera poco, en su edición más importante.

Han sido alrededor de siete meses el tiempo que Markle ha dedicado a esta colaboración, y no precisamente para ser la cara en portada. Más bien, Meghan ha cedido este lugar a un grupo de mujeres inspiradoras, que para ella califican como la 'voz femenina del cambio'.

We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange

La actriz Jane Fonda, la escritora feminista Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie y la modelo Adwoa Aboah son solo algunas de las figuras de este grupo, que se caracteriza en la diversidad de nacionalidades, profesiones, edades y sueños. Sin embargo, todas coinciden en un vértice: utilizan su nombre para construir algo positivo en el mundo.

“Estos últimos siete meses han sido un proceso gratificante, coordinando y colaborando con Edward Enninful, Editor in Chief de British Vogue, para tomar la edición más esperada del año y dirigir su enfoque hacia los valores, las causas y las personas que están teniendo impacto en el mundo hoy”, rescató Meghan Markle sobre la edición.

Por mencionar a profundidad solo algunas de las figuras seleccionadas por Markle en el 'september issue' de Vogue UK, tenemos a la actriz Yara Shahidi, que con colo 19 años fundó la plataforma informativa 'Eighteen x 18', promoviendo temas como el voto responsable; Salma Hayek, quien además de su carrera actoral es vocera de causas en favor de la mujer en el mundo, a través de la fundación 'Kering'; y Greta Thunberg, adolescente sueca activista por el medio ambiente y nominada al Premio Nobel de la Paz.

Como cereza del pastel, esta edición de Vogue también contará con una entrevista exclusiva a Michelle Obama, realizada nada más y nada menos que por Meghan Markle

¿Lista para conseguir el 'september issue' de Vogue UK?

