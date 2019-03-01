Módulos Temas Día
Sassa de Osma y el acertado look del que todo el mundo habla | FOTOS

La socialité peruana brilló con un vestido primaveral firmado por Jorge Vásquez. Conoce todos los detalles de su look aquí. 

alessandra de osma look

(Fotos: Instagram eugeniagaravani)

Redacción EC

Alessandra de Osma- o Sassa para los amigos- nos tiene acostumbradas a sus ingeniosos looks. La aristócrata peruana se caracteriza por ser femenina, moderna, chic y muy sofisticada a la hora de vestir. Tal vez, por eso, no nos sorprende que el look que llevó a la recepción de los reyes de España este viernes, se haya convertido en el favorito de la gala. 

El evento se llevó a cabo en el Palacio de El Pardo para homenajear a la delegación peruana que se encuentra en el país español con motivo de la feria de arte contemporáneo ARCO, en la cual Perú será el protagonista. Para apoyar a su país, Sassa se presentó en el evento y lo hizo luciendo un diseño del español, Jorge Vásquez, quien también le diseñó el vestido de novia.

Se trata de un vestido ceñido al cuerpo, en clave mini, de tono verde y con estampado floral morado. El diseño es brillante en su totalidad, tiene mangas largas, cuello redondo y volados en la falda. 

Para combinar, la socialité jugó con la paleta de colores e hizo un 'match' con el estampado del vestido, llevando así tacones morados. En cuanto al maquillaje y peinado: un makeup no makeup que se ha vuelto su sello infaltable y un moño bajo con raya al medio. 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

#NEWS Prince Christian of Hannover and Princess Alessandra of Hannover, attended a reception, offered by Peruvian president Martin Alberto Vizcarra in honour of King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain at El Pardo Palace, Madrid, Spain, on February 28, 2019. 🇵🇪 Princess Alessandra of Hanover (née Alessandra de Osma; born 1989 in Lima, Peru) is a Peruvian attorney and former model. She is a member of the Hanoverian royal family through her marriage to Prince Christian of Hanover. • • • #Новости Принц Ганноверский Кристиан и Принцесса Ганноверская Алессандра посетили прием, устроенный президентом Перу Мартином Альберто Вискаррой в честь короля Испании Филиппа VI и королевы Испании Летиции во дворце Эль Пардо, Мадрид, Испания, 28 февраля 2019 г. 🇵🇪 Принцесса Ганноверская Алессандра (урожденная Алессандра де Осма; родилась в 1989 г. в г. Лима, Перу) – перуанская адвокат и бывшая модель. Она является членом Ганноверской королевской семьи благодаря браку с Ганноверским принцем Кристианом. __________________ 📸 Photo credit Getty Images Europe @gettyimages / respective copyright owner(s). #aroyalmoment #перу #испания #ганновер #мадрид #алессандрадеосма #королевалетиция #queeetizia #sassafeosma #alessandradeosma #princechristian #princechristianofhanover #hannover #hannoverroyals #spanishroyalfamily #peruvian #spanishroyals #spain #madrid #royals #royalty #ootn #dress #gown #🇵🇪 #🇪🇸

Una publicación compartida por by Anya Warren / Аня Уоррен (@a.royal.moment) el

