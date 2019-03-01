Sassa de Osma y el acertado look del que todo el mundo habla | FOTOS

Alessandra de Osma- o Sassa para los amigos- nos tiene acostumbradas a sus ingeniosos looks. La aristócrata peruana se caracteriza por ser femenina, moderna, chic y muy sofisticada a la hora de vestir. Tal vez, por eso, no nos sorprende que el look que llevó a la recepción de los reyes de España este viernes, se haya convertido en el favorito de la gala.
El evento se llevó a cabo en el Palacio de El Pardo para homenajear a la delegación peruana que se encuentra en el país español con motivo de la feria de arte contemporáneo ARCO, en la cual Perú será el protagonista. Para apoyar a su país, Sassa se presentó en el evento y lo hizo luciendo un diseño del español, Jorge Vásquez, quien también le diseñó el vestido de novia.
Se trata de un vestido ceñido al cuerpo, en clave mini, de tono verde y con estampado floral morado. El diseño es brillante en su totalidad, tiene mangas largas, cuello redondo y volados en la falda.
Para combinar, la socialité jugó con la paleta de colores e hizo un 'match' con el estampado del vestido, llevando así tacones morados. En cuanto al maquillaje y peinado: un makeup no makeup que se ha vuelto su sello infaltable y un moño bajo con raya al medio.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
La princesa Alessandra de Hannover espléndida en la recepción dada por el presidente del Perú Martín Alberto Vizcarra Cornejo en honor al rey Felipe y a la reina Letizia de España en el palacio del Prado 🇵🇪 🇪🇸 • • • El vestido de Sassa es de @jorgevazquezestudio y el clutch de @begumkhan • • #stylist #style #ootd #princess #weddingdress #wedding #bride #wanderlust #ootd #lima #inspiration #peru #beauty #beautiful #love #smile #flowers #natural #inspiration #photo #reyfelipe #curtsy #queenletizia #photooftheday #fashion #lifestyle #party #reinaletizia #dress #invitadaperfecta #alessandradeosma
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
#NEWS Prince Christian of Hannover and Princess Alessandra of Hannover, attended a reception, offered by Peruvian president Martin Alberto Vizcarra in honour of King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain at El Pardo Palace, Madrid, Spain, on February 28, 2019. 🇵🇪 Princess Alessandra of Hanover (née Alessandra de Osma; born 1989 in Lima, Peru) is a Peruvian attorney and former model. She is a member of the Hanoverian royal family through her marriage to Prince Christian of Hanover. • • • #Новости Принц Ганноверский Кристиан и Принцесса Ганноверская Алессандра посетили прием, устроенный президентом Перу Мартином Альберто Вискаррой в честь короля Испании Филиппа VI и королевы Испании Летиции во дворце Эль Пардо, Мадрид, Испания, 28 февраля 2019 г. 🇵🇪 Принцесса Ганноверская Алессандра (урожденная Алессандра де Осма; родилась в 1989 г. в г. Лима, Перу) – перуанская адвокат и бывшая модель. Она является членом Ганноверской королевской семьи благодаря браку с Ганноверским принцем Кристианом. __________________ 📸 Photo credit Getty Images Europe @gettyimages / respective copyright owner(s). #aroyalmoment #перу #испания #ганновер #мадрид #алессандрадеосма #королевалетиция #queeetizia #sassafeosma #alessandradeosma #princechristian #princechristianofhanover #hannover #hannoverroyals #spanishroyalfamily #peruvian #spanishroyals #spain #madrid #royals #royalty #ootn #dress #gown #🇵🇪 #🇪🇸
Leer comentarios ()