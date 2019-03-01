Sassa de Osma y el acertado look del que todo el mundo habla | FOTOS

Alessandra de Osma- o Sassa para los amigos- nos tiene acostumbradas a sus ingeniosos looks. La aristócrata peruana se caracteriza por ser femenina, moderna, chic y muy sofisticada a la hora de vestir. Tal vez, por eso, no nos sorprende que el look que llevó a la recepción de los reyes de España este viernes, se haya convertido en el favorito de la gala.

El evento se llevó a cabo en el Palacio de El Pardo para homenajear a la delegación peruana que se encuentra en el país español con motivo de la feria de arte contemporáneo ARCO, en la cual Perú será el protagonista. Para apoyar a su país, Sassa se presentó en el evento y lo hizo luciendo un diseño del español, Jorge Vásquez, quien también le diseñó el vestido de novia.

Se trata de un vestido ceñido al cuerpo, en clave mini, de tono verde y con estampado floral morado. El diseño es brillante en su totalidad, tiene mangas largas, cuello redondo y volados en la falda.

Para combinar, la socialité jugó con la paleta de colores e hizo un 'match' con el estampado del vestido, llevando así tacones morados. En cuanto al maquillaje y peinado: un makeup no makeup que se ha vuelto su sello infaltable y un moño bajo con raya al medio.