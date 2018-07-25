Módulos Temas Día
Este es el peinado del momento, según Instagram

La red social favorita de los millenials presenta este peinado como el 'it' de la temporada. ¿Te atreves a usarlo?

Trenzas

Las trenzas 'ADN' son la nueva tendencia en peinados para esta temporada. Aprende cómo hacerlas en esta nota. (Fotos: Instagram / hair.yeg.ash - allthingshairofficial)

Redacción EC

Instagram acaba de rendirse antes una nueva tendencia que nos tiene enamoradas. ¡Hair goals alert! Cuando pensábamos que nada nuevo podría crearse para nuestro cabello: nos volvemos a equivocar.

La red social está inundada de las nuevas trenzas ADN, el peinado del momento. Se trata de una nueva forma de trenzar el cabello que luce como una cadena de ADN, el cabello enrollado sobre sí mismo en forma de doble hélice. A la vista, el resultado es increíble. 

Today's hairstyle #DNAbraid #3StrandFishtailBraid

Una publicación compartida por Nina Starck| HAIRSTYLES (@n.starck) el

La creadora de la tendencia es Alexandra Wilson, una peluquera de Rhode Island (Estados Unidos). ¿Te tienta probarlo? No te preocupes, la propia estilista ha colgado un video mostrando el paso a paso. Acá te lo mostramos. 

belleza

trenzas

ADN

