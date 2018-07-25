Este es el peinado del momento, según Instagram

Instagram acaba de rendirse antes una nueva tendencia que nos tiene enamoradas. ¡Hair goals alert! Cuando pensábamos que nada nuevo podría crearse para nuestro cabello: nos volvemos a equivocar.
La red social está inundada de las nuevas trenzas ADN, el peinado del momento. Se trata de una nueva forma de trenzar el cabello que luce como una cadena de ADN, el cabello enrollado sobre sí mismo en forma de doble hélice. A la vista, el resultado es increíble.
Switch up your hair this season with these trendy DNA braids to match your rainy-day outfit! The nickname comes from the hair being twisted into a double helix, which is reminiscent of a DNA molecule. 😍 Try this easy-to-copy style and tag us with your #hairinspo! Photo from hair.beautybykenzee #HairMNL #Hair #Hairstyle #Hairstyling #HairStylist #HairGoals #HairPeg #Hairinspiration #Braids #DNABraids #Trend #Instatrend #Beauty #Style
La creadora de la tendencia es Alexandra Wilson, una peluquera de Rhode Island (Estados Unidos). ¿Te tienta probarlo? No te preocupes, la propia estilista ha colgado un video mostrando el paso a paso. Acá te lo mostramos.
DNA BRAID TUTORIAL!!! Starting off with 3 strands, the middle one being smaller then the others as that will be a stationary strand. When taking a strand from left side you are going over that section, under the middle and adding to right side then taking a small section from right side is then brought under and then over the middle section and added to left section. Make sure your being consistent with that pattern, the braid naturally starts to twist towards left as you go down so you have to keep it tight while braiding or else it will become more difficult. Small sections are always better, they make the braid look more intricate. It’s always hard to fit a tutorial in 1 minute so I may post slower/longer one on IGTV! Happy Braiding 😀💗 . . . #behindthechair @behindthechair_com #modernsalon @modernsalon #americansalon @american_salon @hair.video #hairvideo #beyondtheponytail #beautylaunchpad #hotonbeauty @hotonbeauty @evahairofficial @hair.videos @hairvideoshow #tutorial #braids #dnabraid #hairgoals #hairofinstagram #stylistssupportingstylists #samvilla #hairinspo #hairinspo @mastersofbraids @hairvideosbystylists
Leer comentarios ()