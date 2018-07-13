Módulos Temas Día
Proyecto 'body positive' muestra a mujeres de todas las tallas

Una fotógrafa tuvo una iniciativa en Instagram que busca empoderar a las mujeres e incitarlas a que amen su cuerpo. ¡Una genialidad!

10 mujeres participaron en el proyecto que busca reflejar que en la diversidad física está la belleza.  (Foto: Instagram dydisnesvarbu)

Redacción EC

La belleza radica en la diversidad: ese es justamente el mensaje que Giedre Valaciciute, fotógrafa de profesión, quiere dar a entender a sus seguidoras. Y cómo es que lo hace, a través de fotografías que muestran los cuerpos de distintas mujeres.

Bajo esta premisa, Valaciciute juntó a 10 mujeres para ser parte de este proyecto, ellas se mostraron en bikini, contaron qué sentían al ponerse esta prenda y al final se mostraron orgullosas de sus cuerpos. ¡Arriba las mujeres!

Aquí te dejamos algunas imágenes de la iniciativa que promueve el empoderamiento femenino y el amor hacia una misma. 

