Proyecto 'body positive' muestra a mujeres de todas las tallas

La belleza radica en la diversidad: ese es justamente el mensaje que Giedre Valaciciute, fotógrafa de profesión, quiere dar a entender a sus seguidoras. Y cómo es que lo hace, a través de fotografías que muestran los cuerpos de distintas mujeres.
Bajo esta premisa, Valaciciute juntó a 10 mujeres para ser parte de este proyecto, ellas se mostraron en bikini, contaron qué sentían al ponerse esta prenda y al final se mostraron orgullosas de sus cuerpos. ¡Arriba las mujeres!
Aquí te dejamos algunas imágenes de la iniciativa que promueve el empoderamiento femenino y el amor hacia una misma.
#summerforeverybody ❤️ Together with 9 other women with different background we stood up in front of the @monika_pozerskyte_kalvele and @pixstudija camera. We wanted to promote the diversity of women bodies in such small country Lithuania where beauty standarts are still too high. We wanted to show that everyone has a beach body ready. We want to be an example and inspirations for others who still believe that a perfect body does exist. We are all different but at the same time beautiful and strong. Lots of ❤️ @lenalisabona for styling us and @slaacademyvilnius for mua and @hm for swimwear 💐💐💐#dydisnesvarbu #bodypositive #effyourbeautystandards #beachbody #summer #bikini #diversity #womenpower #strongwomen
#summerforeverybody❤️ Simona 💪 Summer is the perfect time. Summer is life! After giving birth to two children, I have shed tears seeing my weight increase by a third. However, I refused to continually struggle with weight. I do everything I can to stay healthy and strong. My looks are no one’s business. My body is my sanctuary. I don’t think there’s such a thing as a perfect beach body. What is beautiful to one, is unacceptable to another. I adore water and refuse to go swimming at night when no one is looking just because of my body. I know that people stare. I know that they used to stare and will continue to do so no matter what shape. But this is on them. Not on me. Nor you. Being authentically YOU is what matters. I am beginning to realize how seldom do women support and compliment other women. A little encouragement can change the mood of the day. We are all unique and should strengthen each other, support each other, compliment each other, celebrate our accomplishments together, and by no means judge the choices of others. We do not have to be friends, but don’t’ have to be enemies either. Photo @monika_pozerskyte_kalvele #dydisnesvarbu #bodypositive #effyourbeautystandards #mother #bodyacceptance #love #mothernature #blogger #selflove #plussizefashion #plussize #fatkini #beachbody #summer #summerready #curvy #curvygirl #tattoo
#summerforeverybody 💪 Justa: My body is not only a work tool but also a form of self-expression. That is why, only six months after giving birth, I was a little anxious about the upcoming summer and the idea of a swimsuit. In theory, I knew that as a trainer I must must be strong, but in practice, I realized that my body will need time to snap back into shape. That is why I concur – accept and enjoy your body, and you will be beautiful. Photo @monika_pozerskyte_kalvele #dydisnesvarbu #bodypositive#effyourbeautystandards #mother#bodyacceptance #love #mothernature#blogger #selflove #summer #beachbody
#summerforeverybody 🙊🐮👙 My body requires constant intentionality with my thoughts. I used to blame my body for everything: unsuccessful relationships, mishaps at work, bad mood, etc. Swimsuits had reasons to stay in drawers as I was convinced that my body was different and not meant to be displayed in public. I felt guilty not being able to change it fit the societal norms. Only 9 years ago when I started working on my thoughts instead of my physical body, life began to change. Today swimsuit and summer are synonymous. But at the same time, I can never take a break from working on myself. It is so easy to regress to the fallacy of “if only did I lose weight and become prettier and things would be easier”… Photo @monika_pozerskyte_kalvele swimsuit @asos_loves_curve #dydisnesvarbu #effyourbeautystandards #bodypositive #beachbody #fatkini #plussizefashion #plussizeswimwear #plussizeblogger #curvy #curvywomen #curvygirl #summer
