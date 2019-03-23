Kids Choice Awards 2019: esta es la lista completa de nominados | FOTOS

Este sábado se celebran los Kids Choice Awards 2019 de Nickelodeon en la ciudad de Los Ángeles, California (EE.UU). El evento, que será conducido por el DJ Khaled, premiará a lo mejor de la televisión y la música. Conoce aquí la lista de nominados.
El ganador de cada categoría será elegido por el público a través de la votación desde la página de Nickelodeon, Twitter e Instagram. Además, ya está disponible la aplicación Screens Up (Android y iOS) para contabilizar tu voto.
NOMINADOS
Programa de televisión divertido favorito
Modern Family
The Big Bang Theory
Fuller House
Henry Danger
BUNK’D
Raven’s Home
Drama de TV favorito
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Flash
Stranger Things
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Caricatura favorita
SpongeBob SquarePants
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
The Loud House
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teen Titans Go!
Película favorita
Aquaman
Mary Poppins Returns
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
The Kissing Booth
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Superhéroe favorito
Chadwick Boseman
Robert Downey Jr.
Chris Hemsworth
Jason Momoa
Chris Evans
Scarlett Johansson
Película animada favorita
Peter Rabbit
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Grinch
Grupo musical favorito
The Chainsmokers
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
Twenty One Pilots
Artista hombre favorito
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Shawn Mendes
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Artista mujer favorita
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Camila Cabello
Canción favorita
Delicate - Taylor Swift
thank u, next - Ariana Grande
In My Feelings - Drake
Natural - Imagine Dragons
Youngblood - 5 Seconds of Summer
In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
Colaboración favorita
Girls Like You - Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B
Happier - Marshmello, featuring Bastille
Meant to Be - Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line
No Brainer - DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo
SICKO MODE - Travis Scott, featuring Drake
I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin
Artista musical global favorita
África: Davido
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
Europa: David Guetta
Norteamérica: Taylor Swift
Latinoamérica: J Balvin
Reino Unido: HRVY
Videojuego favorito
Just Dance 2019
LEGO The Incredibles
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Super Mario Party
