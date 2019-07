Venezuela es el país más violento de Sudamérica, advierte la ONU

📢Homicide Report OUT NOW‼️



In 2017 5️⃣ times more people were killed in #homicide than in armed conflict.

464,000 people killed in homicides

89,000 people killed in armed conflicts



🧐#HomicideReport 2019 https://t.co/0oGULYuGME

📑Press Release https://t.co/N8y4nW90sW pic.twitter.com/bXRmMaP3Tz