Justin Bieber se tomará un descanso de la música para reparar sus “problemas más profundos” | FOTOS

Un merecido descanso. El cantante canadiense Justin Bieber anunció que dejará la música temporalmente para confrontar sus “problemas profundos” y aseguró que no lanzará un nuevo disco hasta sentirse realizado.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, el cantante ofreció un extenso mensaje dedicado a sus fanáticos, en los cuales explica los motivos de su ausencia musical.

En su mensaje, Justin Bieber señaló que necesita estar en óptimas condiciones de salud para seguir adelante con su carrera musical y, además, dijo que en su última gira no se sintió muy feliz y su público “no merece eso”.

“Leí muchos mensajes que me piden un nuevo álbum… Estuve de gira por toda mi vida adolescente, y a principios de los 20, me di cuenta y, como ustedes probablemente vieron, no estaba contento en la última gira y no merezco eso, tampoco ustedes. No se lo merecen, pagan dinero para venir a tener un concierto ligero, divertido y enérgico, y no pude, emocionalmente, darles eso cerca del final de la gira”, se lee al inicio de su mensaje.

“Ahora estoy muy concentrado en reparar algunos de los problemas más profundos que tengo como la mayoría de nosotros, para no desmoronarme, para sostener mi matrimonio y ser el padre que quiero ser. La música es muy importante para mí, pero nada viene antes de mi familia y mi salud”, manifestó Justin Bieber.

"Lanzaré un álbum lo más antes posible, mi swag es innegable y mi motivación es indescriptible. Su amor es sobrenatural y su gracia es confiable. La cima es en donde estoy. Punto. Ya sea que haga música o no, el rey lo dijo, pero vendré con mucha determinación, créanlo”, agregó Justin Bieber en su extensa carta.

