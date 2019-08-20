Módulos Temas Día
"Dragon Ball": así se hizo el cuarto que todo fan de Akira Toriyama desearía | FOTOS

El experto en efectos especiales Vinnie Lamborn decoró con motivos del "Dragon Ball" original el cuarto de su hijo

Redacción TV+

Con más de tres décadas de creación, "Dragon Ball" ha despertado la imaginación de cientos de miles de niños y niñas de todas las edades. Pero un padre de familia con habilidades artísticas quiso hacer algo más por su recién nacido y le creó una guardería con la temática de la obra de Akira Toriyama que causaría envidia incluso a Vegeta, príncipe de los saiyajin.

El trabajo es obra de Vinnie Lamborn, un artista que también crea disfracez y máscaras de hule. La habitación cuenta con una puerta de Capsule Corp., la ubicua corporación en el universo de "Dragon Ball" perteneciente a la familia de Bulma, pero eso solo es el comienzo.

El interior del cuarto es ocupado por un mural que ocupa las cuatro paredes de la habitación y que incluye una imagen del dragon Shen Long flotando sobre una expansiva ciudad costeña. Mientras tanto, el closet fue pintado para asemejarse a la tropical casa del maestro Roshi.

Evidentemente un fan de la serie original, Lamborn también ubica en distintas partes de la habitación a Gokú y Chi-Chi en la nube voladora, Bulma en una especie de aeroplano personal, el maestro Roshi flotando sobre su tortuga, entre otros personajes distintivos de la saga "Dragon Ball".

Pero Lamborn no se contentó con solo pintar las paredes y también creó un enorme radar de las esferas del dragón al transformar un humilde reloj en el icónico aparato de "Dragon Ball".

Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball Super


