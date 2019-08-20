"Dragon Ball": así se hizo el cuarto que todo fan de Akira Toriyama desearía | FOTOS

Con más de tres décadas de creación, "Dragon Ball" ha despertado la imaginación de cientos de miles de niños y niñas de todas las edades. Pero un padre de familia con habilidades artísticas quiso hacer algo más por su recién nacido y le creó una guardería con la temática de la obra de Akira Toriyama que causaría envidia incluso a Vegeta, príncipe de los saiyajin.
El trabajo es obra de Vinnie Lamborn, un artista que también crea disfracez y máscaras de hule. La habitación cuenta con una puerta de Capsule Corp., la ubicua corporación en el universo de "Dragon Ball" perteneciente a la familia de Bulma, pero eso solo es el comienzo.
Happy Friday everyone! I realized I never actually post a video of my son's dragonball room. I'm sure you notice their is a watermark on the video. From now on anything that I post will have my logo only to save myself from having situations with people taking credit for my work, which sadly happened. I plan to get back into working on some stuff soon! I can't wait to get back into the groove of things! Anyways, I hope everyone is having a great friday and an awesome weekend! #dragonball #capsulecorp #art #babyroom
El interior del cuarto es ocupado por un mural que ocupa las cuatro paredes de la habitación y que incluye una imagen del dragon Shen Long flotando sobre una expansiva ciudad costeña. Mientras tanto, el closet fue pintado para asemejarse a la tropical casa del maestro Roshi.
Dragonball nursery room After painting all the walls with acrylic paint, which are water based paints and with time they tend to fade by light and age. I decided to protect it with a flat clear coat so at least it would prolong the longevity of the art piece. Usually I always uses the Krylon brand, but I ran out. Then I couldn't find anymore at the store so I went with the next thing available which was Rust-oleum. I wish I didn't. Even when the label written FLAT it still sprayed a shimmer of gloss, more like a satin. Oh, well! At least I know now not to use it again. The next following day after the paint has cured I begin to do the flooring and molding. I never have done any of this before. So after watching few YouTube tutorials I kind of got an idea on the process. Once I am done I can install the doors back on and put in the furniture. #dragonball #capsulecorp #art #anime #shenron #art #babyroom
Evidentemente un fan de la serie original, Lamborn también ubica en distintas partes de la habitación a Gokú y Chi-Chi en la nube voladora, Bulma en una especie de aeroplano personal, el maestro Roshi flotando sobre su tortuga, entre otros personajes distintivos de la saga "Dragon Ball".
Dragonball nursery room I begin to remove all the old carpet from the room. I plan to replace it with vinyl laminate flooring. And now I'm starting to airbrush the other side. Did the same method as I did previously. Tape the top portion and spray a slightly dark brown to give the illusion of depth After that reverse the process and paint happy clouds. #dragonball #yamchi #oolong #krillin #capsulecorp #art #anime #nursery #babyroom
Pero Lamborn no se contentó con solo pintar las paredes y también creó un enorme radar de las esferas del dragón al transformar un humilde reloj en el icónico aparato de "Dragon Ball".
