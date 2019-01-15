¿Buscas remodelar tu baño? Atrévete con el color del 2019

Para empezar el 2019 con el pie derecho, nada mejor que remodelar algunos espacios de tu hogar y darles un vibra fresca y divertida. Y si estás pensando en cambiar tu baño, has llegado a la nota correcta.
Aunque el color del año es el 'living coral', parece que los usuarios de Instagram han perdido la cabeza por el verde y sus distintas tonalidades. Ya sea verde turquesa, verde esmeralda o verde mint, es un hecho: el verde está de moda, si de baños hablamos.
Opta por combinar el verde con dorado para un acabado tropical, con blanco para crear un espacio juvenil o con gris si buscas un baño al estilo industrial. A continuación, te dejamos algunas imágenes que te servirán de inspiración para remodelar tu baño este 2019. ¿Te animas?
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Oooh I've got something pretty for you! Lastly for #DWcolor #Green is this stunner of a bathroom designed by @brightdesignlab. Green is one of the easiest colors for the eye to see, it symbolizes renewal and positivity and it's just lush af. That's why it's totally safe to use on a more permanent application like tilework (or kitchen cabinets or wallpaper). I promise you, green is life and life never goes out of style. My #designtip for the day is to pair green with either brass finishes (to play up the richness and yellow tones of this color) or with matte black (to pump up the depth and edginess). Have I convinced you all to #gogreen yet?? #greenislife #greenisgood #designworthy
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
A gradient of greens is the ultimate choice for Scandi and industrial bathrooms alike. Wide, wooden panels like this are perfectly balanced by a geometric floor tile. Finished off with a butler basin and minimalist black spout, this bathroom setup is giving us some seriously calming vibes. 💚 🏠: @blackshorestyle 📸: @markscottphotographyuk - #greeninteriors #greenbathroom #bathroominspiration #bathroominspo #bathroomgoals #bathroomdesign #interiordesign #interiorinspo #homedecor
