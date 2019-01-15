Módulos Temas Día
¿Buscas remodelar tu baño? Atrévete con el color del 2019

Aunque el 'living coral' es el tono de este año, al parecer el verde se ha adueñado de la decoración de baños, según Instagram. 

(Foto: Instagram houzzuk)

Redacción EC

Para empezar el 2019 con el pie derecho, nada mejor que remodelar algunos espacios de tu hogar y darles un vibra fresca y divertida. Y si estás pensando en cambiar tu baño, has llegado a la nota correcta.

Aunque el color del año es el 'living coral', parece que los usuarios de Instagram han perdido la cabeza por el verde y sus distintas tonalidades. Ya sea verde turquesa, verde esmeralda o verde mint, es un hecho: el verde está de moda, si de baños hablamos.

Opta por combinar el verde con dorado para un acabado tropical, con blanco para crear un espacio juvenil o con gris si buscas un baño al estilo industrial. A continuación, te dejamos algunas imágenes que te servirán de inspiración para remodelar tu baño este 2019. ¿Te animas? 

