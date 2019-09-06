Demi Lovato muestra celulitis: "Estoy cansada de estar avergonzada de mi cuerpo" | FOTO

Demi Lovato regresó hace un tiempo a las redes sociales, después de una lucha prolongada contra la bulimia. La cantante compartió este jueves una fotografía suya en bikini, donde se evidencia su celulitis en las piernas; hecho que ella ha sabido resaltar con orgullo.
A través de Instagram, Demi Lovato escribió un emotivo mensaje en el que confesó que editaba sus fotos en redes sociales porque se avergonzaba de su cuerpo.
"Este es mi mayor miedo. Una foto mía en bikini sin editar. Y adivina qué, ¡es celulitis! Estoy literalmente muuuy cansada de estar avergonzada de mi cuerpo, editándolo (sí, las otras fotos en bikini fueron editadas y odio haberlo hecho, pero es la verdad) para que otros piensen que soy SU idea de lo que es la belleza. Pero no soy yo. Esto es lo que tengo", confiesa.
"Quiero que este nuevo capítulo en mi vida sea sobre ser auténtica con lo que soy en lugar de tratar de cumplir con los estándares de otra persona. Así que aquí estoy yo, sin vergüenza, sin miedo y orgullosa de poseer un cuerpo que ha luchado tanto y continuará asombrándome cuando algún día de a luz", finalizó.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Como se recuerda, Demi Lovato fue víctima de la bulimia; trastorno que afrontó con terapias y tratamientos por muchos años. Ese oscuro periodo la llevó a alejarse de las redes sociales; a las cuales hoy regresa aparentemente recuperada.
