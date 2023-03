(L-R) Bayern Munich's CEO Oliver Kahn, Bayern Munich's new headcoach Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich's Bosnian sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic pose for medias after a press conference in Munich, southern Germany, on March 25, 2023. - Bayern Munich announced on March 24, they had appointed former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel as their new boss after firing Julian Nagelsmann. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

