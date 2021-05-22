Los Billboard Music Awards 2021 se realizarán este domingo 23 de mayo en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos). El evento premiará lo mejor de la música entre el periodo del 23 de marzo del 2020 al 3 de abril del 2021.
Uno de los premios más importantes de la industria musical será conducido en esta oportunidad por Nick Jonas, en reemplazo de la cantante Kelly Clarkson. Además, la producción de la gala estará a cargo de la productora Dick Clark Production, encargada también de eventos como los Golden Globe Awards.
Además, artistas como Karol G, Bad Bunny, BTS, Alicia Keys, Pink, H.E.R, Twenty One Pilots y Glass Animals, cantarán sus mejores éxitos en el escenario.
¿Dónde y a qué hora ver el evento?
El evento iniciará a las 8 p.m. (hora del Este), lo que se traduce a las 7 p.m. en el Perú. Aquí una lista de la hora de comienzo de la gala en varios países de la región y el mundo.
Estados Unidos: 8 p.m. (hora del Este) 5 p.m. (tiempo del Pacífico)
Perú, Colombia y México: 7 p.m.
Chile y Venezuela: 8 p.m.
Argentina: 9 p.m.
España: 2 a.m. del 24 de mayo
La ceremonia de los Billboard Music Awards será transmitida por la cadena NBC en Estados Unidos. Mientras tanto, los países de Latinoamérica podrán seguir el evento a través del canal TNT (102 Movistar TV y 702 Claro).
Los nominados
En esta edición de los Billboard Music Awards se premiará lo mejor de la música en el último año y por ello algunos artistas han destacado con un gran número de nominaciones, como The Weeknd que llegará al domingo con 16 nominaciones.
Cabe resaltar que Morgan Wallen, quien ha sido nominado en seis categorías, no será mencionado en el show tras emitir comentarios racistas por los que ya ha pedido disculpas públicas. Mientras tanto, este año se ha eliminado a las categorías relacionadas a tour y conciertos por el contexto de la pandemia del COVID-19.
Puedes revisar aquí la lista completa de nominados en esta gala:
Mejor artista
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista nuevo
- Gabby Barrett
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave
Mejor artista masculino
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenino
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift
Mejor dúo o banda
- AC/DC
- AJR
- BTS
- Dan + Shay
- Maroon 5
Artista Top Billboard 200
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Artista Top hot 100
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista de canciones por streaming
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista en venta de canciones
- Justin Bieber
- BTS
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista de radio
- Justin Bieber
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista en redes sociales (votado por los fans)
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- Seventeen
Mejor artista R&B
- Jhené Aiko
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- Doja Cat
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista R&B masculino
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista R&B femenino
- Jhené Aiko
- Doja Cat
- SZA
Mejor artista rap
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
Mejor artista rap masculino
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
Mejor artista rap femenino
- Cardi B
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie
Mejor artista country
- Gabby Barrett
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Mejor artista country masculino
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Mejor artista country femenino
- Gabby Barrett
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood
Mejor dúo o grupo country
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Mejor artista rock
- AC/DC
- AJR
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- twenty one pilots
Mejor artista latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Mejor artista latino masculino
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
Mejor artista latino femenino
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Rosalía
Mejor dúo o grupo latino
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Eslabón Armado
- Los Dos Carnales
Mejor artista dance/electrónica
- The Chainsmokers
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
- Surf Mesa
Mejor artista cristiano
- Casting Crowns
- Elevation Worship
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Carrie Underwood
- Zach Williams
Mejor artista gospel
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick City Music
- Kanye West
Mejor álbum de Billboard 200
- Juice WRLD - “Legends Never Die”
- Lil Baby - “My Turn”
- Pop Smoke - “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”
- Taylor Swift - “Folklore”
- The Weeknd - “After Hours”
Mejor álbum R&B
- Jhené Aiko - “Chilombo”
- Chris Brown y Young Thug - “Slime & B”
- Doja Cat - “Hot Pink”
- Kehlani - “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”
- The Weeknd - “After Hours”
Mejor álbum rap
- DaBaby - “BLAME IT ON BABY”
- Juice WRLD - “Legends Never Die”
- Lil Baby - “My Turn”
- Lil Uzi Vert -”Eternal Atake”
- Pop Smoke - “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”
Mejor álbum country
- Gabby Barrett - “Goldmine”
- Sam Hunt - “SOUTHSIDE”
- Chris Stapleton - “Starting Over”
- Carrie Underwood - “My Gift”
- Morgan Wallen - “Dangerous: The Double Album”
Mejor álbum rock
- AC/DC - “Power Up”
- Miley Cyrus - “Plastic Hearts”
- Glass Animals - “Dreamland”
- Machine Gun Kelly - “Tickets to My Downfall”
- Bruce Springsteen - “Letter to You”
Mejor álbum latino
- Anuel AA - “Emmanuel”
- Bad Bunny - “El Último Tour Del Mundo”
- Bad Bunny - “Las que no iban a salir”
- Bad Bunny - “YHLQMDLG”
- J Balvin - “Colores”
Mejor álbum dance/electrónica
- DJ Snake - “Carte Blanche”
- Gryffin - “Gravity”
- Kygo - “Golden Hour”
- Lady Gaga - “Chromatica”
- Kylie Minogue - “Disco”
Mejor álbum cristiano
- Bethel Music - “Peace”
- Elevation Worship - “Grave Into Gardens”
- Carrie Underwood - “My Gift”
- We The Kingdom - “Holy Water”
- Zach Williams - “Rescue Story”
Mejor álbum gospel
- Koryn Hawthorne - “I AM”
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard - “Royalty: Live at the Ryman”
- Maverick City Music - “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1”
- Maverick City Music - “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2”
- Kierra Sheard - “Kierra”
Mejor canción del Hot 100
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - “Mood”
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth - “I Hope”
- Chris Brown y Young Thug - “Go Crazy”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - “ROCKSTAR”
- The Weeknd - “Blinding Lights”
Mejor canción streaming
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - “ROCKSTAR”
- Future ft. Drake - “Life Is Good”
- Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, y Lil Wayne - “WHATS POPPIN”
- The Weeknd - “Blinding Lights”
Mejor canción en ventas
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth - “I Hope”
- BTS - “Dynamite”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- Megan Thee Stallion - “Savage”
- The Weeknd - “Blinding Lights”
Mejor canción de radio
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth - “I Hope”
- Chris Brown y Young Thug - “Go Crazy”
- Dua Lipa - “Don’t Start Now”
- Harry Styles - “Adore You”
- The Weeknd - “Blinding Lights”
Mejor colaboración (votada por los fans)
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - “Mood”
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth - “I Hope”
- Chris Brown y Young Thug - “Go Crazy”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - “ROCKSTAR”
- Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez y Lil Wayne - “WHATS POPPIN”
Mejor canción R&B
- Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. - “B.S.”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo - “Intentions”
- Chris Brown y Young Thug - “Go Crazy”
- Doja Cat - “Say So”
- The Weeknd - “Blinding Lights”
Mejor canción rap
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior - “Mood”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - “ROCKSTAR”
- Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez y Lil Wayne - “WHATS POPPIN”
- Megan Thee Stallion - “Savage”
Mejor canción country
- Jason Aldean - “Got What I Got”
- Gabby Barrett - “I Hope”
- Lee Brice - “One of Them Girls”
- Morgan Wallen - “Chasin’ You”
- Morgan Wallen - “More Than My Hometown”
Mejor canción rock
- AJR - “Bang!”
- All Time Low ft. blackbear - “Monsters”
- Glass Animals - “Heat Waves”
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - “my ex’s best friend”
- twenty one pilots - “Level of Concern”
Mejor canción latina
- Bad Bunny - “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez - “Dákiti”
- Black Eyed Peas y J Balvin - “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Maluma y The Weeknd - “Hawái”
- Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers - “Caramelo”
Mejor canción dance/electrónica
- Lady Gaga - “Stupid Love”
- Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande - “Rain on Me”
- SAINt JHN - “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
- Surf Mesa ft. Emilee - “ily (i love you baby)”
- Topic y A7S - “Breaking Me”
Mejor canción cristiana
- Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake - “Graves Into Gardens”
- for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin y Tori Kelly - “TOGETHER”
- Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes y Elevation Worship - “The Blessing (Live)”
- Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson - “Famous For (I Believe)”
- Zach Williams y Dolly Parton - “There Was Jesus”
Mejor canción gospel
- Koryn Hawthorne - “Speak To Me”
- Jonathan McReynolds y Mali Music - “Movin’ On”
- Marvin Sapp - “Thank You For It All”
- Tye Tribbett - “We Gon’ Be Alright”
- Kanye West ft. Travis Scott - “Wash Us In The Blood”
