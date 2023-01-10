En una noche de gala, te presentaremos una lista oficial con todos los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2023, una edición que promete premiar a algunos de los mejores actores, actrices, directores, series y películas que salieron en todo el año.
Esta es la lista oficial de nominados y ganadores de los Golden Globes 2023
Mejor película - Drama
- Avatar: The way of water (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Elvis (Warner Bros)
- The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
- TÁR (Focus Features)
- Top gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Mejor Actriz - Drama
- Cate Blanchett - TÁR
- Olivia Colman - Empire of light
- Viola Davis - The woman king
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Mejor Actor - Drama- Austin Butler- Elvis
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Hugh Jackman - The Son
- Bill Nighy - Living
- Jeremy Pope - The inspection
Mejor película no inglesa
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Decision to Leave
- RRR
Mejor película - musical o comedia
- Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
- The Banshees of Insherin (Searchlight Pictures)
- Everything everywhere all at once (A24)
- Glass onion: A Knives out mystery (Netflix)
- Triangle of sadness (Neon)
Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una película - Musical o Comedia
- Lesley Manville - Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
- Margot Robbie - Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu
- Emma Thompson - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mejor interpretación para un actor en una película - Musical o Comedia
- Diego Calva - Babylon
- Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver - White Noise
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes - The Menu
Mejor película animada
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
- Inu-Oh (Gkids)
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (A24)
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (Universal Pictures)
- Turning Red (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Mejor interpretación para una actriz de reparto en cualquier película
- Angela Bassett- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon- Triangle Of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan- She Said
Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en cualquier película
- Brendan Gleeson- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt- Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne- The Good Nurse
Mejor director de película
- James Cameron- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Baz Luhrmann- Elvis
- Martin Mcdonagh- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg- The Fabelmans
Mejor guion de película
- Todd Field- TÁR
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Martin Mcdonagh- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley- Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Mejor banda sonora original para película
- Carter Burwell The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz Babylon
- John Williams The Fabelmans
Mejor canción original de una película
- “Carolina” — Where The Crawdads Sing/ Music By: Taylor Swift / Lyrics By: Taylor Swift
- “Ciao Papa” — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio/ Music By: Alexandre Desplat/ Lyrics By: Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro
- “Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick/ Music By: Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice/ Lyrics By: Lady Gaga, Bloodpop
- “Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever / Music By: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson / Lyrics By: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
- “Naatu Naatu” — Rrrr/ Music By: M.M. Keeravani/ Lyrics By: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj
Mejor serie de televisión - Drama
- Better Call Saul Amc+/Amc
- The Crown Netflix
- House Of The Dragon Hbo Max
- Ozark Netflix
- Severance Apple Tv+
Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Taron Egerton - Black Bird
- Colin Firth - The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Mejor actor de reparto para una serie limitada o película para televisión
- F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
Mejor actor de televisión - Serie musical o comedia
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Mejor serie musical o comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
- Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
- Lily James - Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts - Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitado o película de televisión
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama
- Emma D’arcy - House Of The Dragon
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Imelda Staunton - The Crown
- Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily
- Zendaya - Euphoria
Mejor interpretación para un actor en una serie de televisión - Drama
- Jeff Bridges The Old Man
- Kevin Costner Yellowstone
- Diego Luna Andor
- Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott Severance
Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una serie de televisión - Musical o Comedia
- Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez Only Murders In The Building
- Jenna Ortega Wednesday
- Jean Smart Hacks
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, antología o película para televisión
- Black Bird Apple Tv+
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix
- The Dropout Hulu
- Pam & Tommy Hulu
- The White Lotus Hbo Max
Mejor interpretación para una actriz de reparto en una serie comedia musical o drama de televisión
- Elizabeth Debicki The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder Hacks
- Julia Garner Ozark
- Janelle James Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph Abbott Elementary
Mejor interpretación para un actor de reparto en una serie comedia musical o drama de televisión
- John Lithgow The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce The Crown
- John Turturro Severance
- Tyler James Williams Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler Barry