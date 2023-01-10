☆☆☆☆☆
Director:
Actores:
Género:
Duración:
Clasificación:
Esta es la lista oficial de ganadores de los Golden Globes 2023.
Esta es la lista oficial de ganadores de los Golden Globes 2023.
Redacción EC
Redacción EC

En una noche de gala, te presentaremos una lista oficial con todos los ganadores de los , una edición que promete premiar a algunos de los mejores actores, actrices, directores, series y películas que salieron en todo el año.

Esta es la lista oficial de nominados y ganadores de los Golden Globes 2023

Mejor película - Drama

  • Avatar: The way of water (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
  • Elvis (Warner Bros)
  • The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
  • TÁR (Focus Features)
  • Top gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Mejor Actriz - Drama

  • Cate Blanchett - TÁR
  • Olivia Colman - Empire of light
  • Viola Davis - The woman king
  • Ana de Armas - Blonde
  • Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Mejor Actor - Drama- Austin Butler- Elvis

  • Austin Butler - Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser - The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman - The Son
  • Bill Nighy - Living
  • Jeremy Pope - The inspection

Mejor película no inglesa

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • Decision to Leave
  • RRR

Mejor película - musical o comedia

  • Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
  • The Banshees of Insherin (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Everything everywhere all at once (A24)
  • Glass onion: A Knives out mystery (Netflix)
  • Triangle of sadness (Neon)

Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una película - Musical o Comedia

  • Lesley Manville - Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
  • Margot Robbie - Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu
  • Emma Thompson - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mejor interpretación para un actor en una película - Musical o Comedia

  • Diego Calva - Babylon
  • Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver - White Noise
  • Colin Farrell - The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes - The Menu

Mejor película animada

  • Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
  • Inu-Oh (Gkids)
  • Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (A24)
  • Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (Universal Pictures)
  • Turning Red (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Mejor interpretación para una actriz de reparto en cualquier película

  • Angela Bassett- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon- The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis- Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Dolly De Leon- Triangle Of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan- She Said

Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en cualquier película

  • Brendan Gleeson- The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan- The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt- Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan- Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Eddie Redmayne- The Good Nurse

Mejor director de película

  • James Cameron- Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Baz Luhrmann- Elvis
  • Martin Mcdonagh- The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg- The Fabelmans

Mejor guion de película

  • Todd Field- TÁR
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Martin Mcdonagh- The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley- Women Talking
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Mejor banda sonora original para película

  • Carter Burwell The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Alexandre Desplat Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz Babylon
  • John Williams The Fabelmans

Mejor canción original de una película

  • “Carolina” — Where The Crawdads Sing/ Music By: Taylor Swift / Lyrics By: Taylor Swift
  • “Ciao Papa” — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio/ Music By: Alexandre Desplat/ Lyrics By: Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro
  • “Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick/ Music By: Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice/ Lyrics By: Lady Gaga, Bloodpop
  • “Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever / Music By: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson / Lyrics By: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
  • “Naatu Naatu” — Rrrr/ Music By: M.M. Keeravani/ Lyrics By: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj

Mejor serie de televisión - Drama

  • Better Call Saul Amc+/Amc
  • The Crown Netflix
  • House Of The Dragon Hbo Max
  • Ozark Netflix
  • Severance Apple Tv+

Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

  • Taron Egerton - Black Bird
  • Colin Firth - The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

Mejor actor de reparto para una serie limitada o película para televisión

  • F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
  • Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Mejor actor de televisión - Serie musical o comedia

  • Donald Glover - Atlanta
  • Bill Hader - Barry
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Mejor serie musical o comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Wednesday

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

  • Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
  • Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
  • Lily James - Pam & Tommy
  • Julia Roberts - Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitado o película de televisión

  • Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
  • Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Niecy Nash - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama

  • Emma D’arcy - House Of The Dragon
  • Laura Linney - Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton - The Crown
  • Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya - Euphoria

Mejor interpretación para un actor en una serie de televisión - Drama

  • Jeff Bridges The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott Severance

Mejor interpretación para una actriz en una serie de televisión - Musical o Comedia

  • Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez Only Murders In The Building
  • Jenna Ortega Wednesday
  • Jean Smart Hacks

Mejor serie limitada de televisión, antología o película para televisión

  • Black Bird Apple Tv+
  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix
  • The Dropout Hulu
  • Pam & Tommy Hulu
  • The White Lotus Hbo Max

Mejor interpretación para una actriz de reparto en una serie comedia musical o drama de televisión

  • Elizabeth Debicki The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder Hacks
  • Julia Garner Ozark
  • Janelle James Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph Abbott Elementary

Mejor interpretación para un actor de reparto en una serie comedia musical o drama de televisión

  • John Lithgow The Old Man
  • Jonathan Pryce The Crown
  • John Turturro Severance
  • Tyler James Williams Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler Barry

VIDEO RECOMENDADO

No te pierdas la ceremonia de los Golden Globes 2023 | VIDEO: @goldenglobes
No te pierdas la ceremonia de los Golden Globes 2023 | VIDEO: @goldenglobes

TE PUEDE INTERESAR

TAGS