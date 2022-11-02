Fueron de las más ovacionadas, porque ellas demostraron que el automovilismo también es para mujeres. Las hermanas Fabiola y Keyko Medina y la dupla de Karen Sullca y Karem Quispe llegaron a la meta de Caminos del Inca.
MIRA: Caminos del Inca: las jóvenes mecánicas que arreglan los autos en las alturas del Perú
Representan a Ayaviri y Juliaca, ambos en Puno, y demostraron ser todas unas guerreras. Sobre todo Fabiola Medina, quien fue contanto en redes sociales todo los sufrimientos en la ruta.
En total fueron 11 mujeres en competencia y ellas fueron las únicas duplas femeninas que se subieron a un vehículo a competir. Por eso las palmas de todos y el reconomiento del deporte nacional.
El poder femenino
|Orden
|Nro
|Tripulacion
Vehiculo
|Grupo
Clase
|Tiempo
Penalidad
|Lider
Anterior
|1
|724
|Ronmel Palomino Ortiz \ Guillermo Sierra Ovalle
Toyota Yaris N5
|TIN
|16:46:29.1
|2
|719
|Ricardo Dasso Leguia \ Lilian Rojas Torres
Subaru WRX
|TIN
|16:56:45.7
|+ 10:16.6
+ 10:16.6
|3
|757
|Jorge Martinez Merizalde Riglos \ Julio Echazú Puente
Skoda Fabia N5
|TIN
|16:57:55.7
|+ 11:26.6
+ 1:10.0
|4
|070
|Alvaro Silva Tabusso \ Paolo Zani de los Rios
Volkswagen Amarok
|T1
|17:05:38.2
|+ 19:09.1
+ 7:42.5
|5
|731
|Samuel Arce Gutierrez \ Erick Pio Galvan Cabezas
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X
|TIN
|17:39:09.2
|+ 52:40.1
+ 33:31.0
|6
|699
|Carlos Fernandez Fernandez \ Salvatore Pittaluga
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X
|TIL
|17:48:24.4
|+ 1:01:55.3
+ 9:15.2
|7
|739
|Fausto Farfan Diaz \ Erick Ocampo Miranda
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
|TIN
|18:01:19.3
|+ 1:14:50.2
+ 12:54.9
|8
|094
|Raul Coyo Quispe \ Iván Antonio Figueroa Frisancho
Volkswagen Amarok
|T1
|18:08:00.3
|+ 1:21:31.2
+ 6:41.0
|9
|302
|Antonio Falcone Castellano \ Manuel Marengo Cachay
Honda Civic SI
|S2000
|18:30:37.8
|+ 1:44:08.7
+ 22:37.5
|10
|340
|Gabriel Huaman Gamboa \ Iarley De la Cruz Zamora
Honda Civic
|S2000
|18:52:37.0
|+ 2:06:07.9
+ 21:59.2
|11
|318
|Carlos Zegarra Herrera \ Renzo Gutierrez Sarmiento
Honda Civic
|S2000
|19:04:48.8
|+ 2:18:19.7
+ 12:11.8
|12
|586
|Jeﬀ Gabancho Barrientos \ Edwar Waldir Huaman Achahuanco
Mitsubishi L200
|CAM
|19:09:45.7
|+ 2:23:16.6
+ 4:56.9
|13
|433
|William Saenz Quinteros \ Jose Aros Moya
Honda Civic SI
|ST
|19:18:28.0
|+ 2:31:58.9
+ 8:42.3
|14
|348
|Gilbert Sierra Ovalle \ Erwin Ballon Saavedra
Nissan Sentra
|S2000
|19:20:58.0
|+ 2:34:28.9
+ 2:30.0
|15
|608
|Miguel Angel Quispe Chambi \ Walter Achata Arguedas
Mitsubishi Evo IX
|TIL
|19:22:59.1
|+ 2:36:30.0
+ 2:01.1
|16
|596
|Celestino Garrido Caballero \ Percy Salcedo Zegarra
Foton
|CAM
|19:23:46.2
|+ 2:37:17.1
+ 47.1
|17
|204
|Yurian Aranzabal Valencia \ Fernando Morales Diaz
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|19:25:57.6
00:05:00.0
|+ 2:39:28.5
+ 2:11.4
|18
|200
|Angel Leon Capa Kana \ Richard Huahuisa Magaño
Toyota Corolla Levin
|S1600
|19:35:37.4
00:04:00.0
|+ 2:49:08.3
+ 9:39.8
|19
|607
|Roberto Parraga Correa \ Ronald Uribe Sanchez
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VIII
|TIL
|19:35:59.7
|+ 2:49:30.6
+ 22.3
|20
|249
|Nelson Quispe Sanchez \ Renzo Carpio Quispe
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|19:42:16.8
|+ 2:55:47.7
+ 6:17.1
|21
|377
|Juan Diego Zumari Tecsi \ Eulogio Acuña Aroni
Honda Civic
|S2000
|19:45:28.7
|+ 2:58:59.6
+ 3:11.9
|22
|341
|Jimmy Marmanillo Estrada \ Susan Bradley Sanchez Moreno
Toyota Corolla
|S2000
|19:49:18.9
|+ 3:02:49.8
+ 3:50.2
|23
|625
|Jaime Solis Robles \ Christian Solis Robles
Subaru Impreza
|TIL
|20:10:54.4
|+ 3:24:25.3
+ 21:35.5
|24
|021
|Miguel Alvarez Pineda \ Jans Basurto Villafuerte
Toyota Hilux
|T1
|20:16:27.6
|+ 3:29:58.5
+ 5:33.2
|25
|311
|Elias Gamarra Morales \ Frand Condori Machaca
Honda Civic
|S2000
|20:19:27.4
00:05:00.0
|+ 3:32:58.3
+ 2:59.8
|26
|352
|Jeﬀry Enciso Bustios \ Goderman Enciso Vilchez
Honda Civic SI
|S2000
|20:22:07.7
|+ 3:35:38.6
+ 2:40.3
|27
|247
|Rolando Gutierrez Crespo \ Thais Gutierrez Cuba
Toyota Corolla G6
|S1600
|20:40:20.8
|+ 3:53:51.7
+ 18:13.1
|28
|405
|Ivan Silvera Mallma \ Robertson Izarra Cabrera
Citroen DS3
|ST
|20:42:46.1
|+ 3:56:17.0
+ 2:25.3
|29
|369
|Alex Pinto Ayala \ Jim Pinto Llerena
Toyota Celica
|S2000
|20:46:42.0
|+ 4:00:12.9
+ 3:55.9
|30
|530
|Jorge Ramirez Cano \ Ricardo Figueroa Bernal
Volkswagen Amarok
|CAM
|20:51:51.9
00:24:00.0
|+ 4:05:22.8
+ 5:09.9
|31
|830
|Herbert Vilcapoma Lopez \ Gustavo Vilcapoma Bravo
Renault Clio R3T
|R3T
|20:55:33.1
|+ 4:09:04.0
+ 3:41.2
|32
|384
|Carlos Alania Flores \ Brian Alania Torres
Honda Civic SI
|S2000
|20:56:01.1
|+ 4:09:32.0
+ 28.0
|33
|207
|Gerardo Montesinos Neyra \ Jose Zarate Martinez
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|21:03:06.0
|+ 4:16:36.9
+ 7:04.9
|34
|001
|Antonio Falcone Valdez \ Jorge Sarria
Toyota Hilux
|T1
|21:09:29.2
01:00:00.0
|+ 4:23:00.1
+ 6:23.2
|35
|226
|Luis Enrique Arias Ponce \ Daniel Campaña Rodriguez
Peugeot Berline 206 XS
|S1600
|21:17:38.4
|+ 4:31:09.3
+ 8:09.2
|36
|051
|Fernanda Kanno Garcia \ Alonso Carrillo
Toyota Tacoma
|T1
|21:28:21.1
|+ 4:41:52.0
+ 10:42.7
|37
|300
|Luis Alayza Freundt \ Martin Tafur Santillan
Toyota GT86
|S2000
|21:35:41.9
00:16:00.0
|+ 4:49:12.8
+ 7:20.8
|38
|362
|Luis Ledesma Marcelo \ Joan Tudela Riva
Mini Cooper
|S2000
|21:39:07.6
00:00:10.0
|+ 4:52:38.5
+ 3:25.7
|39
|210
|Nicanor Vizcarra Chavez \ Kevin Vizcarra Chavez
Toyota Corolla FX
|S1600
|21:39:19.8
00:11:00.0
|+ 4:52:50.7
+ 12.2
|40
|270
|Pedro Montesinos Neyra \ Pedro Genaro Montesinos Torres
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|21:40:22.3
00:05:00.0
|+ 4:53:53.2
+ 1:02.5
|41
|264
|Eduardo Muñico de la Cruz \ Miguel Lazo Guerra
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|21:41:58.3
00:00:30.0
|+ 4:55:29.2
+ 1:36.0
|42
|599
|Germán Quino Gutierrez \ Edison Cayo Nuñez
Jeep Cherokee Sport
|CAM
|21:48:13.9
01:02:00.0
|+ 5:01:44.8
+ 6:15.6
|43
|071
|Mario Gamero Andrade \ Stephen Gamero-Andrade
Joyner 1100 SV
|JOYNER
|21:49:41.6
|+ 5:03:12.5
+ 1:27.7
|44
|400
|Liberto Rojas Campos \ Jorge Aguilar Centurion
Honda Civic SI
|ST
|21:59:41.7
00:41:00.0
|+ 5:13:12.6
+ 10:00.1
|45
|230
|Cesar Garcia Salazar \ Cristhian Garcia Fernandez
Toyota Corolla
|S1600
|22:16:33.0
00:05:00.0
|+ 5:30:03.9
+ 16:51.3
|46
|100
|Anthony Fernandez Tuni \ Maricarmen Fernandez Tuni
Hyundai Grand i10
|RJR
|23:04:02.6
00:05:00.0
|+ 6:17:33.5
+ 47:29.6
|47
|321
|Dante Febres de la Torre \ Josmar Hinojosa Motta
Nissan GSR 2000
|S2000
|23:13:23.0
|+ 6:26:53.9
+ 9:20.4
|48
|515
|Orlando Curo Huayhua \ Jhonatan Caceres Gutierres
Chevrolet Luv
|CAM
|23:27:22.2
00:05:20.0
|+ 6:40:53.1
+ 13:59.2
|49
|219
|Ruben Cardenas Quispe \ Kibe Oriundo Lloclla
Toyota Vitz
|S1600
|23:44:20.3
00:05:00.0
|+ 6:57:51.2
+ 16:58.1
|50
|287
|Fabiola Medina La Torre \ Keyko Medina La Torre
Toyota Levin
|S1600
|24:00:14.8
00:30:00.0
|+ 7:13:45.7
+ 15:54.5
|51
|754
|Andre Martinez Merizalde Zavala \ Juan Pedro Cilloniz Duclos
Ford Fiesta N5
|TIN
|24:36:40.4
00:19:00.0
|+ 7:50:11.3
+ 36:25.6
|52
|508
|Miguel Angel Lopez Dominguez \ Paul Abanto Cueva
Suzuki Vitara
|CAM
|24:55:55.8
00:35:00.0
|+ 8:09:26.7
+ 19:15.4
|53
|322
|Giancarlo Cano Hinojosa \ Carlos Cano Morales
Toyota Celica
|S2000
|25:12:15.0
01:00:00.0
|+ 8:25:45.9
+ 16:19.2
|54
|678
|Guido Luis Peceros Paira \ Alipio Aysa Barra
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX
|TIL
|26:20:27.4
00:30:00.0
|+ 9:33:58.3
+ 1:08:12.4
|55
|734
|Richard Palomino Ortiz \ Andres Carpio Bravo
Toyota Yaris N5
|TIN
|21:01:52.2
|+ 4:15:23.1
+ 41:24.8
|56
|242
|Fredy Pezua Estrada \ Luis Perez Peralta
Hyundai Accent
|S1600
|15:41:47.0
|+ 55:17.9
+ 39:54.8
|57
|423
|Wilfredo Romero Gonzales \ Yenses Ojeda Caceres
Honda Civic
|ST
|12:44:38.9
00:20:00.0
|+ 58:09.8
+ 2:51.9
|58
|660
|Wilfredo Aysa Barra \ Jehndie Angel Tapia Caceres
Mitsubishi Evo VII
|TIL
|13:20:07.9
|+ 33:38.8
+ 35:29.0
|59
|611
|Jose Barrantes Calderon \ Sander Huallpa Barrantes
Subaru Impreza STI
|TIL
|13:27:32.2
|+ 41:03.1
+ 7:24.3
|60
|679
|Vidal Barrantes Illanes \ Gabriel Valencia Mamani
Subaru Impreza STI
|TIL
|13:50:53.0
|+ 4:23.9
+ 23:20.8
|61
|623
|Francis Perez Torres \ Guilles Yangali Chavez
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo
|TIL
|13:56:50.4
01:00:00.0
|+ 10:21.3
+ 5:57.4
|62
|088
|Manolo Garcia Marquez \ Jose Herrera Sanchez
Joyner 1100 SV
|JOYNER
|12:16:00.1
|+ 29:31.0
+ 19:09.7
|63
|618
|Humberto Lopez Surco \ Miguel Saavedra Garcia
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VII
|TIL
|12:55:04.1
00:05:00.0
|+ 8:35.0
+ 39:04.0
|64
|411
|Edgar Quispe Ccoillulli \ Jaime Bedia Benites
Renault Clio RS
|ST
|15:29:20.7
02:05:00.0
|+ 42:51.6
+ 2:34:16.6
|65
|488
|Karen Sullca Vargas \ Karem Quispe Valdivia
Changan Eado XT
|ST
|10:24:05.3
|+ 37:36.2
+ 54:44.6
|66
|290
|Juan Dongo Callo \ Juan Diego Dongo Bustamante
Honda Civic EG6
|S1600
|10:44:53.0
01:00:00.0
|+ 58:23.9
+ 20:47.7
|67
|214
|Julio Castro Huayapa \ Wilfredo Mamani Pacco
Toyota Corolla Levin
|S1600
|10:55:11.5
00:14:00.0
|+ 8:42.4
+ 10:18.5
|68
|455
|Ruth Gutierrez Ore \ Raul Flores Campos
Toyota Corolla
|ST
|11:36:11.4
|+ 49:42.3
+ 40:59.9
|Total Pilotos 68