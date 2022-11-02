Ellas todo lo pueden: las dos duplas femeninas que lograron culminar Caminos del Inca (Video: Christian Cruz Valdivia)
Christian Cruz Valdivia
Christian Cruz Valdivia

Fueron de las más ovacionadas, porque ellas demostraron que el automovilismo también es para mujeres. Las hermanas Fabiola y Keyko Medina y la dupla de Karen Sullca y Karem Quispe llegaron a la meta de.

Representan a Ayaviri y Juliaca, ambos en Puno, y demostraron ser todas unas guerreras. Sobre todo Fabiola Medina, quien fue contanto en redes sociales todo los sufrimientos en la ruta.

En total fueron 11 mujeres en competencia y ellas fueron las únicas duplas femeninas que se subieron a un vehículo a competir. Por eso las palmas de todos y el reconomiento del deporte nacional.

El poder femenino

Resultados Acumulados
OrdenNroTripulacion
Vehiculo		Grupo
Clase		Tiempo
Penalidad		Lider
Anterior
1724Ronmel Palomino Ortiz \ Guillermo Sierra Ovalle
Toyota Yaris N5		TIN16:46:29.1
2719Ricardo Dasso Leguia \ Lilian Rojas Torres
Subaru WRX		TIN16:56:45.7
+ 10:16.6
+ 10:16.6
3757Jorge Martinez Merizalde Riglos \ Julio Echazú Puente
Skoda Fabia N5		TIN16:57:55.7
+ 11:26.6
+ 1:10.0
4070Alvaro Silva Tabusso \ Paolo Zani de los Rios
Volkswagen Amarok		T117:05:38.2
+ 19:09.1
+ 7:42.5
5731Samuel Arce Gutierrez \ Erick Pio Galvan Cabezas
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X		TIN17:39:09.2
+ 52:40.1
+ 33:31.0
6699Carlos Fernandez Fernandez \ Salvatore Pittaluga
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X		TIL17:48:24.4
+ 1:01:55.3
+ 9:15.2
7739Fausto Farfan Diaz \ Erick Ocampo Miranda
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX		TIN18:01:19.3
+ 1:14:50.2
+ 12:54.9
8094Raul Coyo Quispe \ Iván Antonio Figueroa Frisancho
Volkswagen Amarok		T118:08:00.3
+ 1:21:31.2
+ 6:41.0
9302Antonio Falcone Castellano \ Manuel Marengo Cachay
Honda Civic SI		S200018:30:37.8
+ 1:44:08.7
+ 22:37.5
10340Gabriel Huaman Gamboa \ Iarley De la Cruz Zamora
Honda Civic		S200018:52:37.0
+ 2:06:07.9
+ 21:59.2
11318Carlos Zegarra Herrera \ Renzo Gutierrez Sarmiento
Honda Civic		S200019:04:48.8
+ 2:18:19.7
+ 12:11.8
12586Jeﬀ Gabancho Barrientos \ Edwar Waldir Huaman Achahuanco
Mitsubishi L200		CAM19:09:45.7
+ 2:23:16.6
+ 4:56.9
13433William Saenz Quinteros \ Jose Aros Moya
Honda Civic SI		ST19:18:28.0
+ 2:31:58.9
+ 8:42.3
14348Gilbert Sierra Ovalle \ Erwin Ballon Saavedra
Nissan Sentra		S200019:20:58.0
+ 2:34:28.9
+ 2:30.0
15608Miguel Angel Quispe Chambi \ Walter Achata Arguedas
Mitsubishi Evo IX		TIL19:22:59.1
+ 2:36:30.0
+ 2:01.1
16596Celestino Garrido Caballero \ Percy Salcedo Zegarra
Foton		CAM19:23:46.2
+ 2:37:17.1
+ 47.1
17204Yurian Aranzabal Valencia \ Fernando Morales Diaz
Toyota Corolla		S160019:25:57.6
00:05:00.0		+ 2:39:28.5
+ 2:11.4
18200Angel Leon Capa Kana \ Richard Huahuisa Magaño
Toyota Corolla Levin		S160019:35:37.4
00:04:00.0		+ 2:49:08.3
+ 9:39.8
19607Roberto Parraga Correa \ Ronald Uribe Sanchez
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VIII		TIL19:35:59.7
+ 2:49:30.6
+ 22.3
20249Nelson Quispe Sanchez \ Renzo Carpio Quispe
Toyota Corolla		S160019:42:16.8
+ 2:55:47.7
+ 6:17.1
21377Juan Diego Zumari Tecsi \ Eulogio Acuña Aroni
Honda Civic		S200019:45:28.7
+ 2:58:59.6
+ 3:11.9
22341Jimmy Marmanillo Estrada \ Susan Bradley Sanchez Moreno
Toyota Corolla		S200019:49:18.9
+ 3:02:49.8
+ 3:50.2
23625Jaime Solis Robles \ Christian Solis Robles
Subaru Impreza		TIL20:10:54.4
+ 3:24:25.3
+ 21:35.5
24021Miguel Alvarez Pineda \ Jans Basurto Villafuerte
Toyota Hilux		T120:16:27.6
+ 3:29:58.5
+ 5:33.2
25311Elias Gamarra Morales \ Frand Condori Machaca
Honda Civic		S200020:19:27.4
00:05:00.0		+ 3:32:58.3
+ 2:59.8
26352Jeﬀry Enciso Bustios \ Goderman Enciso Vilchez
Honda Civic SI		S200020:22:07.7
+ 3:35:38.6
+ 2:40.3
27247Rolando Gutierrez Crespo \ Thais Gutierrez Cuba
Toyota Corolla G6		S160020:40:20.8
+ 3:53:51.7
+ 18:13.1
28405Ivan Silvera Mallma \ Robertson Izarra Cabrera
Citroen DS3		ST20:42:46.1
+ 3:56:17.0
+ 2:25.3
29369Alex Pinto Ayala \ Jim Pinto Llerena
Toyota Celica		S200020:46:42.0
+ 4:00:12.9
+ 3:55.9
30530Jorge Ramirez Cano \ Ricardo Figueroa Bernal
Volkswagen Amarok		CAM20:51:51.9
00:24:00.0		+ 4:05:22.8
+ 5:09.9
31830Herbert Vilcapoma Lopez \ Gustavo Vilcapoma Bravo
Renault Clio R3T		R3T20:55:33.1
+ 4:09:04.0
+ 3:41.2
32384Carlos Alania Flores \ Brian Alania Torres
Honda Civic SI		S200020:56:01.1
+ 4:09:32.0
+ 28.0
33207Gerardo Montesinos Neyra \ Jose Zarate Martinez
Toyota Corolla		S160021:03:06.0
+ 4:16:36.9
+ 7:04.9
34001Antonio Falcone Valdez \ Jorge Sarria
Toyota Hilux		T121:09:29.2
01:00:00.0		+ 4:23:00.1
+ 6:23.2
35226Luis Enrique Arias Ponce \ Daniel Campaña Rodriguez
Peugeot Berline 206 XS		S160021:17:38.4
+ 4:31:09.3
+ 8:09.2
36051Fernanda Kanno Garcia \ Alonso Carrillo
Toyota Tacoma		T121:28:21.1
+ 4:41:52.0
+ 10:42.7
37300Luis Alayza Freundt \ Martin Tafur Santillan
Toyota GT86		S200021:35:41.9
00:16:00.0		+ 4:49:12.8
+ 7:20.8
38362Luis Ledesma Marcelo \ Joan Tudela Riva
Mini Cooper		S200021:39:07.6
00:00:10.0		+ 4:52:38.5
+ 3:25.7
39210Nicanor Vizcarra Chavez \ Kevin Vizcarra Chavez
Toyota Corolla FX		S160021:39:19.8
00:11:00.0		+ 4:52:50.7
+ 12.2
40270Pedro Montesinos Neyra \ Pedro Genaro Montesinos Torres
Toyota Corolla		S160021:40:22.3
00:05:00.0		+ 4:53:53.2
+ 1:02.5
41264Eduardo Muñico de la Cruz \ Miguel Lazo Guerra
Toyota Corolla		S160021:41:58.3
00:00:30.0		+ 4:55:29.2
+ 1:36.0
42599Germán Quino Gutierrez \ Edison Cayo Nuñez
Jeep Cherokee Sport		CAM21:48:13.9
01:02:00.0		+ 5:01:44.8
+ 6:15.6
43071Mario Gamero Andrade \ Stephen Gamero-Andrade
Joyner 1100 SV		JOYNER21:49:41.6
+ 5:03:12.5
+ 1:27.7
44400Liberto Rojas Campos \ Jorge Aguilar Centurion
Honda Civic SI		ST21:59:41.7
00:41:00.0		+ 5:13:12.6
+ 10:00.1
45230Cesar Garcia Salazar \ Cristhian Garcia Fernandez
Toyota Corolla		S160022:16:33.0
00:05:00.0		+ 5:30:03.9
+ 16:51.3
46100Anthony Fernandez Tuni \ Maricarmen Fernandez Tuni
Hyundai Grand i10		RJR23:04:02.6
00:05:00.0		+ 6:17:33.5
+ 47:29.6
47321Dante Febres de la Torre \ Josmar Hinojosa Motta
Nissan GSR 2000		S200023:13:23.0
+ 6:26:53.9
+ 9:20.4
48515Orlando Curo Huayhua \ Jhonatan Caceres Gutierres
Chevrolet Luv		CAM23:27:22.2
00:05:20.0		+ 6:40:53.1
+ 13:59.2
49219Ruben Cardenas Quispe \ Kibe Oriundo Lloclla
Toyota Vitz		S160023:44:20.3
00:05:00.0		+ 6:57:51.2
+ 16:58.1
50287Fabiola Medina La Torre \ Keyko Medina La Torre
Toyota Levin		S160024:00:14.8
00:30:00.0		+ 7:13:45.7
+ 15:54.5
51754Andre Martinez Merizalde Zavala \ Juan Pedro Cilloniz Duclos
Ford Fiesta N5		TIN24:36:40.4
00:19:00.0		+ 7:50:11.3
+ 36:25.6
52508Miguel Angel Lopez Dominguez \ Paul Abanto Cueva
Suzuki Vitara		CAM24:55:55.8
00:35:00.0		+ 8:09:26.7
+ 19:15.4
53322Giancarlo Cano Hinojosa \ Carlos Cano Morales
Toyota Celica		S200025:12:15.0
01:00:00.0		+ 8:25:45.9
+ 16:19.2
54678Guido Luis Peceros Paira \ Alipio Aysa Barra
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX		TIL26:20:27.4
00:30:00.0		+ 9:33:58.3
+ 1:08:12.4
55734Richard Palomino Ortiz \ Andres Carpio Bravo
Toyota Yaris N5		TIN21:01:52.2
+ 4:15:23.1
+ 41:24.8
56242Fredy Pezua Estrada \ Luis Perez Peralta
Hyundai Accent		S160015:41:47.0
+ 55:17.9
+ 39:54.8
57423Wilfredo Romero Gonzales \ Yenses Ojeda Caceres
Honda Civic		ST12:44:38.9
00:20:00.0		+ 58:09.8
+ 2:51.9
58660Wilfredo Aysa Barra \ Jehndie Angel Tapia Caceres
Mitsubishi Evo VII		TIL13:20:07.9
+ 33:38.8
+ 35:29.0
59611Jose Barrantes Calderon \ Sander Huallpa Barrantes
Subaru Impreza STI		TIL13:27:32.2
+ 41:03.1
+ 7:24.3
60679Vidal Barrantes Illanes \ Gabriel Valencia Mamani
Subaru Impreza STI		TIL13:50:53.0
+ 4:23.9
+ 23:20.8
61623Francis Perez Torres \ Guilles Yangali Chavez
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo		TIL13:56:50.4
01:00:00.0		+ 10:21.3
+ 5:57.4
62088Manolo Garcia Marquez \ Jose Herrera Sanchez
Joyner 1100 SV		JOYNER12:16:00.1
+ 29:31.0
+ 19:09.7
63618Humberto Lopez Surco \ Miguel Saavedra Garcia
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VII		TIL12:55:04.1
00:05:00.0		+ 8:35.0
+ 39:04.0
64411Edgar Quispe Ccoillulli \ Jaime Bedia Benites
Renault Clio RS		ST15:29:20.7
02:05:00.0		+ 42:51.6
+ 2:34:16.6
65488Karen Sullca Vargas \ Karem Quispe Valdivia
Changan Eado XT		ST10:24:05.3
+ 37:36.2
+ 54:44.6
66290Juan Dongo Callo \ Juan Diego Dongo Bustamante
Honda Civic EG6		S160010:44:53.0
01:00:00.0		+ 58:23.9
+ 20:47.7
67214Julio Castro Huayapa \ Wilfredo Mamani Pacco
Toyota Corolla Levin		S160010:55:11.5
00:14:00.0		+ 8:42.4
+ 10:18.5
68455Ruth Gutierrez Ore \ Raul Flores Campos
Toyota Corolla		ST11:36:11.4
+ 49:42.3
+ 40:59.9
Total Pilotos 68

