(FILES) In this handout image released by the Spanish Royal Football Federation (RFEF) on August 25, 2023, RFEF President Luis Rubiales delivers a speech during an extraordinary general assembly of the federation on August 25, 2023 in Las Rozas de Madrid. Luis Rubiales on September 10, 2023 said he will resign as Spanish football federation chief after kiss scandal. (Photo by Eidan RUBIO / RFEF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / RFEF / EIDAN RUBIO " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

/

EIDAN RUBIO