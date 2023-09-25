Redacción EC
¿Cómo y dónde ver ? La actividad en el deporte rey no se detiene y por ello en te mostramos la programación completa, con horarios y canales de transmisión, de todos los partidos de hoy, martes 26 de septiembre del 2023. Además, puedes seguir en tiempo real los distintos resultados de la jornada futbolística.

Inglaterra - Copa de la Liga Inglesa

  • 13:45 Ipswich Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • 13:45 Exeter City vs Luton Town
  • 13:45 Port Vale vs Sutton United
  • 13:45 Bradford City vs Middlesbrough
  • 13:45 Salford City vs Burnley
  • 13:45 Mansfield Town vs Peterborough United
  • 14:00 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace vía Star+, ESPN

España - La Liga

  • 12:00 Sevilla vs Almería vía ESPN, Star Plus
  • 14:30 Mallorca vs Barcelona vía ESPN2, Star Plus, DirecTV, DAZN

Italia - Serie A

  • 13:45 Juventus vs Lecce ESPN, Star Plus

Francia - Ligue 1

  • 14:00 Lille vs Reims

Alemania - Copa de Alemania

  • 13:45 Preußen Münster vs Bayern München vía ESPN

Colombia - Primera A

  • 18:15 Unión Magdalena vs Deportivo Cali vía Win Sports
  • 20:30 Deportivo Pasto vs Atlético Huila vía Win Sports

Sudamérica - Copa Sudamericana

  • 19:30 Corinthians vs Fortaleza vía DIRECTV

Perú - Segunda División

  • 15:00 Deportivo Coopsol vs Carlos Stein
  • 15:00 Comerciantes Unidos vs Universidad San Martín
  • 15:00 Juan Aurich vs Comerciantes Unidos

México - Liga MX

  • 20:05 Guadalajara vs Mazatlán

