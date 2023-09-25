¿Cómo y dónde ver fútbol en vivo? La actividad en el deporte rey no se detiene y por ello en El Comercio te mostramos la programación completa, con horarios y canales de transmisión, de todos los partidos de hoy, martes 26 de septiembre del 2023. Además, puedes seguir en tiempo real los distintos resultados de la jornada futbolística.
Inglaterra - Copa de la Liga Inglesa
- 13:45 Ipswich Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- 13:45 Exeter City vs Luton Town
- 13:45 Port Vale vs Sutton United
- 13:45 Bradford City vs Middlesbrough
- 13:45 Salford City vs Burnley
- 13:45 Mansfield Town vs Peterborough United
- 14:00 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace vía Star+, ESPN
España - La Liga
- 12:00 Sevilla vs Almería vía ESPN, Star Plus
- 14:30 Mallorca vs Barcelona vía ESPN2, Star Plus, DirecTV, DAZN
Italia - Serie A
- 13:45 Juventus vs Lecce ESPN, Star Plus
Francia - Ligue 1
- 14:00 Lille vs Reims
Alemania - Copa de Alemania
- 13:45 Preußen Münster vs Bayern München vía ESPN
Colombia - Primera A
- 18:15 Unión Magdalena vs Deportivo Cali vía Win Sports
- 20:30 Deportivo Pasto vs Atlético Huila vía Win Sports
Sudamérica - Copa Sudamericana
- 19:30 Corinthians vs Fortaleza vía DIRECTV
Perú - Segunda División
- 15:00 Deportivo Coopsol vs Carlos Stein
- 15:00 Comerciantes Unidos vs Universidad San Martín
- 15:00 Juan Aurich vs Comerciantes Unidos
México - Liga MX
- 20:05 Guadalajara vs Mazatlán
