When composer Alma Mahler left artist Oskar Kokoschka, he asked doll maker Hermine Moos (born #OTD 1888) to make him a replica doll of her.



He hired a maid to dress the doll and took it to parties.



At one party he destroyed it, beheading it in the garden.@WyrdWednesday pic.twitter.com/STNpZBjtcw