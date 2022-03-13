Critics Choice Awards 2022: horario, dónde ver y lista de nominados a lo mejor del cine y televisión

CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | ¡A pocas horas de iniciar la premiación!
It's finally here! The #CriticsChoice Awards, hosted by @TayeDiggs and @nicolebyer, airs tonight at 7/6c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/f1QQIqDZHh— The CW (@TheCW) March 13, 2022
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | ¿A qué hora y dónde ver la premiación?
Los premios empezarán este domingo 13 de marzo de 2022 desde las 19:00 horas Perú. Latinoamérica podrá disfrutar de la gala desde TNT. Asimismo, se podrá visualizar por TNT GO.
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Nominaciones Televisión
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Serie de Drama
• Evil (Paramount+)
• For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
• The Good Fight (Paramount+)
• Pose (FX) Squid Game (Netflix)
• Succession (HBO)
• This Is Us (NBC)
• Yellowjackets (Showtime)
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama
• Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
• Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)
• Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)
• Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
• Billy Porter -Pose (FX)
• Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama
• Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)
• Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)
• Christine Baranski -The Good Fight (Paramount+)
• Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)
• Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
• MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
• Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)
• Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
• Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)
• Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
• Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
• Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
• Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)
• Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
• Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)
• J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)
• Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
• Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Serie de Comedia
• The Great (Hulu)
• Hacks (HBO Max)
• Insecure (HBO Max)
• Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
• The Other Two (HBO Max)
• Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
• Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
• What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Actor en una Serie de Comedia
• Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)
• Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
• Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
• Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
• Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
• Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia
• Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)
• Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
• Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
• Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)
• Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
• Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
• Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)
• Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
• Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
• Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
• Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)
• Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia
• Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
• Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
• Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)
• Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
• Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)
• Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Serie Limitada
• Dopesick (Hulu)
• Dr. Death (Peacock)
• It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
• Maid (Netflix)
• Mare of Easttown (HBO)
• Midnight Mass (Netflix)
• The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
• WandaVision (Disney+)
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Nominaciones Cine
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Película
• Belfast
• CODA
• Don’t Look Up
• Dune
• King Richard
• Licorice Pizza
• Nightmare Alley
• The Power of the Dog
• Tick, tick…Boom!
• West Side Story
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Actor
• Nicolas Cage – Pig
• Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
• Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
• Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!
• Will Smith – King Richard
• Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Actriz
• Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
• Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
• Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
• Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
• Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
• Kristen Stewart – Spencer
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Actor de Reparto
• Jamie Dornan – Belfast
• Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
• Troy Kotsur – CODA
• Jared Leto – House of Gucci
• J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
• Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Actriz de Reparto
• Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
• Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
• Ann Dowd – Mass
• Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
• Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
• Rita Moreno – West Side Story
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Actor – Actriz Joven
• Jude Hill – Belfast
• Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
• Emilia Jones – CODA
• Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
• Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
• Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Elenco
• Belfast
• Don’t Look Up
• The Harder They Fall
• Licorice Pizza
• The Power of the Dog
• West Side Story
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Director
• Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
• Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
• Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
• Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
• Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
• Denis Villeneuve – Dune
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Guion Original
• Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
• Zach Baylin – King Richard
• Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
• Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
• Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Guion Adaptado
• Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
• Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
• Siân Heder – CODA
• Tony Kushner – West Side Story
• Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejores Cinematografía
• Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
• Greig Fraser – Dune
• Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
• Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
• Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
• Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejores Diseño de Producción
• Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
• Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley
• Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch
• Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story
• Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejores Edición
• Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story
• Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
• Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
• Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
• Joe Walker – Dune
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejores Diseño y Vestuario
• Jenny Beavan – Cruella
• Luis Sequeira – Nightmare
• Alley Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
• Jacqueline West y Robert Morgan – Dune
• Janty Yates – House of Gucci
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejores Peinado y Maquillaje
• Cruella
• Dune
• The Eyes of Tammy Faye
• House of Gucci’
• Nightmare Alley
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejores Efectos Visuales
• Dune
• The Matrix Resurrections
• Nightmare Alley
• No Time to Die
• Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Comedia
• Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
• Don’t Look Up
• Free Guy
• The French Dispatch
• Licorice Pizza
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Película Animada
• Encanto
• Flee
• Luca
• The Mitchells vs. the Machines
• Raya and the Last Dragon
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Película Extranjera
• A Hero
• Drive My Car
• Flee
• The Hand of God
• The Worst Person in the World
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Canción
• Sin tiempo para morir – Sin tiempo para morir
• Solo mira hacia arriba’ – No mires hacia arriba
• Guns Go Bang – Cuanto más caen
• Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
• Be Alive – King Richard
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Mejor Música Original
• Nicholas Britell – Duna
• Jonny Greenwood – Callejón de las Pesadillas
• Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
• Nathan Johnson – El Poder del Perro
• Hans Zimmer – No mires hacia arriba
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | ¿Quién será el anfitrión?
Taye Diggs será el encargado, por tercer año, de dirigir la premiación. Esta vez compartirá escenario junto a Nicole Byer.
CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS 2022 | Homenaje de la noche
Este año será premiada Halle Berry con el reconocimiento See Her. Ella fue la primera mujer afroamericana en ganar el Premio de la Academia a la Mejor Actriz.
Critics Choice Awards 2022 EN VIVO: la premiación a lo mejor del cine y la televisión se dará este domingo 13 de marzo y podrás ver el minuto a minuto de la gala desde las 13:00 horas de Perú.
Conoce aquí toda la lista de ganadores a través de este directo de El Comercio.
